Acacia Mining : Form 8.3 - ACA LN

11 September 2019
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
|
1.
|
KEY INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
(a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings
|
SYQUANT CAPITAL
|
|
are being disclosed:
|
|
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short
|
|
|
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
|
|
|
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is
|
|
|
insufficient
|
|
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
|
Acacia Mining PLC
|
|
relevant securities this form relates:
|
|
|
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
|
|
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
|
|
|
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
|
|
|
offeror/offeree:
|
|
|
|
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
|
10th September 2019
|
|
|
|
(f)
|
Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are
|
YES - Barrick Gold Corporation
|
|
they today disclosing, under the Code in
|
|
|
respect of any other party to this offer?
|
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
-
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
|
Class of relevant security:
|
|
10p ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interests
|
|
|
Short positions
|
|
|
|
Number
|
%
|
|
Number
|
|
%
|
(1)
|
Relevant securities owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and/or controlled:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Derivatives (other than
|
10,745,218
|
2.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
options):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Options and agreements to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
purchase/sell:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL:
|
10,745,218
|
2.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
-
Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other executive options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
-
Purchases and sales
|
Class of relevant
|
Purchase/sale
|
Number of
|
Price per unit
|
security
|
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
-
Derivatives transactions (other than options)
|
Class of
|
Product
|
Nature of dealing
|
Number of
|
Price per
|
relevant
|
description
|
e.g. opening/closing a
|
reference
|
unit
|
security
|
e.g. CFD
|
long/short position,
|
securities
|
|
|
|
increasing/reducing a
|
|
|
|
|
long/short position
|
|
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Increasing a long position
|
982
|
234 GBp
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Increasing a long position
|
1,514
|
234.2 GBp
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Increasing a long position
|
425,000
|
235 GBp
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Increasing a long position
|
10,000
|
236 GBp
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Increasing a long position
|
64,225
|
237 GBp
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Increasing a long position
|
1,678
|
238.6 GBp
|
10p ordinary
|
CFD
|
Increasing a long position
|
20,000
|
239 GBp
-
Options transactions in respect of existing securities
-
Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Class of
|
Product
|
|
Writing,
|
Number
|
Exercise
|
Type
|
Expiry
|
Option
|
relevant
|
description
|
|
purchasing,
|
of
|
price
|
e.g.
|
date
|
money
|
security
|
e.g. call
|
|
selling,
|
securities
|
per unit
|
American,
|
|
paid/
|
|
|
option
|
|
varying etc.
|
to which
|
|
European
|
|
received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
option
|
|
etc.
|
|
per unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
relates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii)
|
Exercising
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of relevant
|
|
Product description
|
|
Number of
|
|
Exercise price per
|
|
|
security
|
|
|
e.g. call option
|
|
securities
|
|
|
unit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
|
Class of relevant
|
Nature of dealing
|
Details
|
Price per unit (if
|
security
|
e.g. subscription,
|
|
applicable)
|
|
conversion
|
|
|
|
|
|
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
4. OTHER INFORMATION
-
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
NONE
-
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
-
the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
-
the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
NONE
|
(c)
|
Attachments
|
|
|
|
|
|
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
|
NO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of disclosure:
|
11th September 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Contact name:
|
Laurent Boscherel
|
|
|
|
|
Telephone number:
|
+33 1 42 56 56 27
|
|
|
|
|
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
