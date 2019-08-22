Acacia Mining : Form 8.3 - ACA LN/GOLD US

Log in
ACACIA MINING PLC

(ACA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/22 11:06:10 am
253.5 GBp   +0.12%
10:53aACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 - ACA LN/GOLD US
PU
10:53aACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 - GOLD US/ACA LN
PU
09:43aACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Acacia Mining
PU
Form 8.3 - ACA LN/GOLD US

08/22/2019

Form 8.3 - ACA LN/GOLD US

Released : 22 Aug 2019 03:30:00

RNS Number : 9531J

Syquant Capital

22 August 2019

Table

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings

SYQUANT CAPITAL

are being disclosed:

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short

positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is

insufficient

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

Acacia Mining PLC

relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an

offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of

offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

21 August 2019

(f)

Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are

YES - Barrick Gold Corporation

they today disclosing, under the Code in

respect of any other party to this offer?

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

10p ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)

Relevant securities owned

and/or controlled:

(2)

Derivatives (other than

5,146,289

1.25

options):

(3)

Options and agreements to

purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

5,146,289

1.25

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

  1. Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

  1. Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

Purchase/sale

Number of

Price per unit

security

securities

  1. Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per

relevant

description

e.g. opening/closing a

reference

unit

security

e.g. CFD

long/short position,

securities

increasing/reducing a

long/short position

10p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a long position

136,000

252.6 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a long position

75,000

253.2 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a long position

150,000

253.6 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a long position

40,000

254.2 GBp

10p ordinary

CFD

Increasing a long position

255,000

255.2 GBp

  1. Options transactions in respect of existing securities
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

Product

Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

relevant

description

purchasing,

of

price

e.g.

date

money

security

e.g. call

selling,

securities

per unit

American,

paid/

option

varying etc.

to which

European

received

option

etc.

per unit

relates

(ii)

Exercising

Class of relevant

Product description

Number of

Exercise price per

security

e.g. call option

securities

unit

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per unit (if

security

e.g. subscription,

applicable)

conversion

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

NONE

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to

which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

NONE

(c)

Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

22 August 2019

Contact name:

Laurent Boscherel

Telephone number:

+33 1 42 56 56 27

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

RETPTMBTMBITBTL

Disclaimer

Acacia Mining plc published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 14:52:10 UTC
