Acacia Mining : Form 8.3 - ACA LN/GOLD US

Form 8.3 - ACA LN/GOLD US Released : 22 Aug 2019 03:30:00 RNS Number : 9531J Syquant Capital 22 August 2019 Table FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings SYQUANT CAPITAL are being disclosed: (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose Acacia Mining PLC relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 21 August 2019 (f) Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are YES - Barrick Gold Corporation they today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer? 2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) Class of relevant security: 10p ordinary Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: (2) Derivatives (other than 5,146,289 1.25 options): (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell: TOTAL: 5,146,289 1.25 All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other executive options) Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE Purchases and sales Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities Derivatives transactions (other than options) Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description e.g. opening/closing a reference unit security e.g. CFD long/short position, securities increasing/reducing a long/short position 10p ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 136,000 252.6 GBp 10p ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 75,000 253.2 GBp 10p ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 150,000 253.6 GBp 10p ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 40,000 254.2 GBp 10p ordinary CFD Increasing a long position 255,000 255.2 GBp Options transactions in respect of existing securities Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class of Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option relevant description purchasing, of price e.g. date money security e.g. call selling, securities per unit American, paid/ option varying etc. to which European received option etc. per unit relates (ii) Exercising Class of relevant Product description Number of Exercise price per security e.g. call option securities unit Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit (if security e.g. subscription, applicable) conversion The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. 4. OTHER INFORMATION Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" NONE Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

NONE (c) Attachments Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO Date of disclosure: 22 August 2019 Contact name: Laurent Boscherel Telephone number: +33 1 42 56 56 27 Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.