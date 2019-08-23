Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Acacia Mining plc    ACA   GB00B61D2N63

ACACIA MINING PLC

(ACA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/23 05:23:32 am
254.6 GBp   +1.11%
04:53aACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Acacia Mining Plc
PU
01:21aBARRICK GOLD : bid for Acacia receives major support
AQ
08/22ACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 - ACA LN/GOLD US
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Acacia Mining : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Acacia Mining Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 04:53am EDT

Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Acacia Mining Plc

Released : 23 Aug 2019 09:45:00

RNS Number : 0629K

Royal Bank of Canada

23 August 2019

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ("RI") STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT

APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

RBC Capital Markets Arbitrage,

S.A.

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

Acacia Mining Plc (ACA:LN)

relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which

Offeree Concert Party

exempt principal trader is connected:

(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

22 August 2019

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest

practicable date prior to the disclosure

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the

YES / NO / N/A

exempt principal trader making disclosures in

If YES, specify which: NO

respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state

"N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

10p

Ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned

Nil

0

Nil

0

and/or controlled:

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

Nil

0

33,680

0

(3) Stock-settled derivatives

Nil

0

Nil

0

(including options) and

agreements to purchase/sell:

Nil

0

33,680

0

TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

  1. Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

  1. Purchases and sales

Class of

Purchases/

Total number

Highest price

Lowest price

relevant

sales

of securities

per unit

per unit

security

paid/received

paid/received

(USD)

(USD)

  1. Cash-settledderivative transactions

Class of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per

relevant

description

e.g. opening/closing a

reference

unit GBP

security

e.g. CFD

long/short position,

securities

increasing/reducing a

long/short position

10p Ordinary

CFD

D e c r e a s i n g a s h o r t

14,730

2.52

position

  1. Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

Product

Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

relevant

description

purchasing,

of

price

e.g.

date

money

security

e.g. call

selling,

securities

per unit

American,

paid/

option

varying etc.

to which

European

received

option

etc.

per unit

relates

  1. Exercise

Class of

Product

Exercising/

Number of

Exercise price

relevant

description

exercised

securities

per unit

security

e.g. call option

against

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per unit (if

security

e.g. subscription,

applicable)

conversion

4. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

none

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

none

(c)

Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

23 August 2019

Contact name:

Damian Batchelor

Telephone number:

+44-2074298827

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

FEOEAPPDALLNEEF

Disclaimer

Acacia Mining plc published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 08:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACACIA MINING PLC
04:53aACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Acacia Mining Plc
PU
01:21aBARRICK GOLD : bid for Acacia receives major support
AQ
08/22ACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 - ACA LN/GOLD US
PU
08/22ACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 - GOLD US/ACA LN
PU
08/22ACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Acacia Mining
PU
08/22ACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 -
PU
08/22ACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Acacia Mining
PU
08/21ACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
PU
08/21FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Acacia Mining plc
PU
08/21ACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Acacia Mining plc
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 734 M
EBIT 2019 168 M
Net income 2019 99,3 M
Finance 2019 192 M
Yield 2019 0,72%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,46x
EV / Sales2020 1,39x
Capitalization 1 265 M
Chart ACACIA MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Acacia Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACACIA MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,76  $
Last Close Price 3,08  $
Spread / Highest target 1,86%
Spread / Average Target -10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Geleta Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rachel English Chairman
Jaco Maritz Chief Financial Officer
André Falzon Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Galbraith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACACIA MINING PLC37.37%1 264
BARRICK GOLD CORP35.43%32 871
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION11.20%31 549
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED59.68%18 049
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 667
SHANDONG GOLD MINING68.28%14 552
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group