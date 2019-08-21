Acacia Mining : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Acacia Mining plc

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Acacia Mining plc
21 August 2019
FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING
IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
|
1.
|
KEY INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
(a) Name of exempt principal trader:
|
J.P. Morgan Securities Plc
|
|
|
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
|
Acacia Mining plc
|
|
relevant securities this form relates:
|
|
|
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
|
|
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which
|
Financial Advisor and
|
|
exempt principal trader is connected:
|
Corporate Broker to Acacia
|
|
|
Mining plc
|
(d) Date dealing undertaken:
|
20 August 2019
|
|
|
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the
|
Yes, Barrick Gold Corporation
|
|
exempt principal trader making disclosures in
|
|
|
respect of any other party to this offer?
|
|
|
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state
|
|
|
"N/A"
|
2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
-
Purchases and sales
|
Class of
|
Purchases/
|
Total number
|
Highest price
|
Lowest price
|
relevant
|
sales
|
of securities
|
per unit
|
per unit
|
security
|
|
|
paid/received
|
paid/received
|
Ordinary
|
Purchase
|
355,163
|
2.5322 GBP
|
2.4775 GBP
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale
|
255,879
|
2.5320 GBP
|
2.4763 GBP
|
|
|
|
|
-
Cash-settledderivative transactions
|
Class of
|
Product
|
Nature of dealing
|
Number of
|
Price per unit
|
relevant
|
description
|
e.g. opening/closing a
|
reference
|
|
security
|
e.g. CFD
|
long/short position,
|
securities
|
|
|
|
increasing/reducing a
|
|
|
|
|
long/short position
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
Equity
|
Long
|
25,031
|
2.4975 GBP
|
Share
|
Swap
|
|
10,030
|
2.5007 GBP
|
|
|
|
636
|
2.5120 GBP
|
|
|
|
16,246
|
2.5133 GBP
|
|
|
|
7,071
|
2.5139 GBP
|
|
|
|
10,477
|
2.5320 GBP
|
|
|
Short
|
368
|
2.4882 GBP
|
|
|
|
3,304
|
2.5011 GBP
|
|
|
|
10,444
|
2.5055 GBP
|
|
|
|
19,980
|
2.5068 GBP
|
|
|
|
31,216
|
2.5103 GBP
|
|
14,578
|
2.5130 GBP
|
|
32,656
|
2.5320 GBP
|
|
5,986
|
2.5321 GBP
|
|
5,866
|
2.5322 GBP
|
(c)
|
Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
|
-
Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Class of
|
Product
|
Writing,
|
Number
|
Exercise
|
Type
|
Expiry
|
Option
|
relevant
|
description
|
purchasing,
|
of
|
price
|
e.g.
|
date
|
money
|
security
|
e.g. call
|
selling,
|
securities
|
per unit
|
American,
|
|
paid/
|
|
option
|
varying etc.
|
to which
|
|
European
|
|
received
|
|
|
|
option
|
|
etc.
|
|
per unit
|
|
|
|
relates
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Exercise
|
Class of
|
Product
|
Exercising/
|
Number of
|
Exercise price
|
relevant
|
description
|
exercised
|
securities
|
per unit
|
security
|
e.g. call option
|
against
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
|
Class of relevant
|
Nature of dealing
|
Details
|
Price per unit (if
|
security
|
e.g. subscription,
|
|
applicable)
|
|
conversion
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. OTHER INFORMATION
-
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
-
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
-
the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
-
the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to
which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
|
Date of disclosure:
|
21 August 2019
|
|
|
Contact name:
|
Alwyn Basch
|
|
|
Telephone number:
|
020 7742 7407
|
|
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
