Acacia Mining : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Acacia Mining plc

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state

respect of any other party to this offer?

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING

14,578 2.5130 GBP 32,656 2.5320 GBP 5,986 2.5321 GBP 5,866 2.5322 GBP (c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option relevant description purchasing, of price e.g. date money security e.g. call selling, securities per unit American, paid/ option varying etc. to which European received option etc. per unit relates Ordinary Share

Exercise

Class of Product Exercising/ Number of Exercise price relevant description exercised securities per unit security e.g. call option against

Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit (if security e.g. subscription, applicable) conversion

3. OTHER INFORMATION

Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to

which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

Date of disclosure: 21 August 2019 Contact name: Alwyn Basch Telephone number: 020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.