Acacia Mining : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Acacia Mining plc

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Acacia Mining plc Released : 11 Sep 2019 10:47:00 RNS Number : 9788L JPMorgan Securities Plc 11 September 2019 FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: J.P. Morgan Securities Plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose Acacia Mining plc relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (c) Name of the party to the offer with which Financial Advisor and exempt principal trader is connected: Corporate Broker to Acacia Mining plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 10 September 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the Yes, Barrick Gold Corporation exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A" 2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. Purchases and sales Class of Purchases/ Total number Highest price Lowest price relevant sales of securities per unit per unit security paid/received paid/received Ordinary Purchase 165,022 2.3980 GBP 2.3229 GBP Share Sale 229,418 2.3934 GBP 2.3280 GBP Cash-settled derivative transactions Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per unit relevant description e.g. opening/closing a reference security e.g. CFD long/short position, securities increasing/reducing a long/short position Ordinary Equity Long 221 2.3281 GBP Share Swap 106 2.3448 GBP 92 2.3475 GBP 3,215 2.3583 GBP 216 2.3670 GBP 3,527 2.3723 GBP 14,422 2.3724 GBP 24,880 2.3741 GBP 2,856 2.3755 GBP 68 2.3760 GBP 23,322 2.3786 GBP 189 2.3801 GBP

8,708 2.3899 GBP 17,855 2.3900 GBP Short 1,025 2.3448 GBP 22,010 2.3481 GBP 3,062 2.3495 GBP 4,191 2.3605 GBP 10,230 2.3731 GBP 12,346 2.3770 GBP 66,555 2.3900 GBP 5,478 2.3902 GBP Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class of Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option relevant description purchasing, of price e.g. date money security e.g. call selling, securities per unit American, paid/ option varying etc. to which European received option etc. per unit relates Ordinary Share Exercise Class of Product Exercising/ Number of Exercise price relevant description exercised securities per unit security e.g. call option against Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit (if security e.g. subscription, applicable) conversion 3. OTHER INFORMATION Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None Date of disclosure: 11 September 2019 Contact name: Alwyn Basch Telephone number: 020 7742 7407 Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.