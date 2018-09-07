Acacia Pharma Group plc: Notice of General Meeting of Shareholders

Log in
09/07/2018 | 07:01am CEST

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US - 7 September 2018: Acacia Pharma Group plc ("Acacia Pharma", the "Company" or the "Group"), (EURONEXT: ACPH) announces that it will hold a General Meeting of shareholders on 25 September 2018 at 10.00 a.m. BST at the offices of Stephenson Harwood LLP, 1 Finsbury Circus London EC4M 7SH,  in order to consider and vote on Proposed Authorities to Allot Shares and Disapply Pre-emption Rights.   
The Notice of General Meeting and Circular to Shareholders as well as the proxy form are available on the Investors' section of the Acacia Pharma website at www.acaciapharma.com/investors/shareholder-meetings
Contacts 

Acacia Pharma Group plc
Julian Gilbert, CEO
Christine Soden, CFO
IR@acaciapharma.com 		+44 1223 919760
Citigate Dewe Rogerson 
Mark Swallow, Shabnam Bashir, David Dible
acaciapharma@citigatedewerogerson.com 		+44 20 7638 9571

 

 

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of new nausea & vomiting treatments for surgical and cancer patients. The Group has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in nausea & vomiting and has discovered two product candidates based on the same active ingredient, amisulpride, to meet those needs.
The Group's lead project, BARHEMSYS(TM) (amisulpride injection) for post-operative nausea & vomiting (PONV) has successfully completed Phase 3 clinical studies and New Drug Application (NDA) is under review by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for marketing approval. Its sister project, APD403 for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.
Acacia Pharma is based in Cambridge, UK and its US operations are centred in Indianapolis, IN. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the under ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH. www.acaciapharma.com

About BARHEMSYS(TM)    

BARHEMSYS comprises a low dose intravenous formulation of the marketed dopamine antagonist amisulpride. The NDA submission for BARHEMSYS, including data from four positive Phase 3 studies and more than 3,300 surgical patients and healthy volunteers, is currently under review by the US FDA. Under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), the FDA has set a target date of 5 October 2018 to complete its review.

 

About PONV

PONV is a common complication of surgery, occurring in approximately 30% of surgical patients and up to 80% of high-risk patients. It is associated with the use of anaesthetic gases and opioid pain-killers and is particularly common following gynaecological, abdominal, breast, eye and ear operations, especially those lasting an hour or more.

 

The Group estimates that approximately 65 million surgical procedures are conducted in the US each year that require injectable analgesia and are eligible for antiemetic use to prevent PONV. Based on market research, Acacia Pharma estimates that the total market in the US for prophylactic and rescue treatment comprises an estimated 34 million treatment events annually.
PONV has been ranked as the most undesirable of all surgical complications by patients and contributes significantly to patient anxiety and distress. PONV can delay hospital discharge; result in re-admission after in-patient procedures; and lead to day-case patients being admitted to hospital, all of which can result in significantly increased healthcare costs.

Forward looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "will", "should", "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company and its subsidiaries and investments, including, among other things, the development of its business, trends in its operating industry, and future capital expenditures and acquisitions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Group's business, results of operations, financial position, prospectus, growth or strategies and the industry in which it operates. Save as required by law or applicable regulation, the Company and its affiliates expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Acacia Pharma Group plc via Globenewswire
