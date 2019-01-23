Acacia Research : Adds Two New Independent Directors to Board of Directors

Acacia Research Corporation (Nasdaq: ACTG) today announced it has
appointed Maureen O’Connell and Katharine Wolanyk to its Board of
Directors. These new appointments fill existing vacancies on Acacia’s
Board and bring its membership to five directors.
“The addition of Maureen and Katharine to the Board brings us
significantly closer to rebuilding Acacia’s Board in a strategic and
deliberate manner by appointing directors with relevant experience and
qualifications to provide independent oversight,” said Acacia Board
member Clifford Press. “We expect to add additional highly-qualified
independent directors as we complete the governance and management
structure of Acacia.”
Acacia Board member Alfred V. Tobia, Jr. added, “Maureen is a strategic
financial executive with deep experience and expertise in financial
reporting, auditing and corporate governance in addition to a wide range
of intellectual property experience spanning the tech, biotech and
publishing industries. Katharine has a long tenure on the operational
and investment sides of the intellectual property world, and her domain
expertise will be immensely valuable as we expand Acacia’s intellectual
property portfolio.”
Maureen O’Connell said, “The current Acacia directors have dramatically
reduced overhead costs and strengthened corporate governance in a short
period of time. I am excited to join them in contributing to the
oversight and governance efforts at Acacia as the organization continues
to develop.”
Katharine Wolanyk said, “Acacia has a long and established reputation
for partnering with patent owners to realize value from their
intellectual property. The opportunity to help reinvent an industry
pioneer alongside Acacia’s new leadership team compelled me to accept
this position. I am excited to join the Board in its charge to build
value for patent owners and the company’s shareholders.”
Katharine Wolanyk
Ms. Wolanyk’s career spans the business, legal and engineering fields,
with a particular focus in intellectual property. She is a Managing
Director at Burford Capital, a leading global finance and investment
management firm focused on law with over $3 billion committed to the
legal market. She was named a World’s Leading IP Strategist by
Intellectual Asset Management (IAM) in 2015 through 2018 and has deep
experience within the technology industry. Ms. Wolanyk leads Burford’s
intellectual property business as well as its Chicago office. Burford is
one of the top performing listings on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM
market, with a current market capitalization of more than $4.5 billion.
Prior to joining Burford, Ms. Wolanyk was President, Chief Legal Officer
and a board member of Soverain Software, an enterprise software company
whose patent portfolio has been licensed extensively in the software and
Internet retailing industries. Ms. Wolanyk was also intellectual
property counsel to a publicly traded IT solutions firm, General Counsel
of a managed hosting provider, Senior Vice President of corporate
development at a publicly traded enterprise software company, a
corporate attorney at Latham & Watkins LLP, and began her career as a
systems engineer at Hughes Aircraft Company. Ms. Wolanyk holds a Juris
Doctor from the University of Chicago and a B.S. in Engineering from
Michigan State University.
Maureen O’Connell
Ms. O’Connell is a global business executive, Chief Financial Officer
and corporate director recognized for significant value creation through
strategic initiatives in a variety of industries including media,
education, digital, retail, technology, professional services, biotech,
pharma, homebuilding, real estate and insurance.
From 2007 to 2017, Ms. O’Connell served as the Chief Financial Officer
of Scholastic Corporation, the world's largest publisher and distributor
of children's books. In her role as Chief Financial Officer, Ms.
O’Connell had significant experience licensing rights, partnering with
trademark and copyright owners and overseeing the protection and
assertion of rights on a world basis. Earlier in her career, Ms.
O’Connell served as President and Chief Operating Officer of the Gartner
Group, the world's leading research and advisory company which has
developed more than 300,000 business case studies of intellectual
property since 1979.
Maureen O’Connell has received numerous and diverse awards including CFO
Studio’s CFO World Class Award in 2017, Treasury and Risk magazine’s 30
Outstanding Women in Business in 2012 and Irish Voice’s Top 75
Influential Women in 2009.
Ms. O’Connell also served as an independent director, audit committee
chair and transaction committee chair at Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, a
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and
commercialization of highly specialized medicines, from 2013 to 2018
when it was acquired by Mallinckrodt in a $1.2 billion transaction. At
Sucampo, Ms. O’Connell played a key role in evaluating the acquisition
of highly specialized medicines in development resulting in the
acquisition of two companies. She is currently an independent director
at Harte-Hanks Inc. and previously served on the board of directors of
Beazer Homes USA Inc.
Maureen graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Accounting and
Economics (dual major) from New York University Stern School of Business
in 1985 and is a Certified Public Accountant.
ABOUT ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION
Founded in 1993, Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) is an industry
leader in patent licensing and partners with inventors and patent owners
to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions. Acacia
bridges the gap between invention and application, facilitating
efficiency and delivering monetary rewards to the patent owner.
Information about Acacia Research Corporation and its subsidiaries is
available at www.acaciaresearch.com.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our
current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual
results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any
forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and
uncertainties, including the contributions of newly appointed director,
the appointment of additional directors, the ability to successfully
develop licensing programs and attract new business, rapid technological
change in relevant markets, changes in demand for current and
future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and
competitive developments addressing licensing and enforcement of patents
and/or intellectual property in general, general economic conditions and
the success of our investments. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K,
recent and forthcoming Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current
Reports on Form 8-K, and any amendments to the forgoing, and other SEC
filings discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our
business, results of operations and financial condition. We
undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking
statements for any reason.
The results achieved in the most recent quarter are not necessarily
indicative of the results to be achieved by us in any subsequent
quarters, as it is currently anticipated that Acacia Research
Corporation’s financial results will vary, and may vary significantly,
from quarter to quarter. This variance is expected to result from
a number of factors, including risk factors affecting our results of
operations and financial condition referenced above, and the particular
structure of our licensing transactions, which may impact the amount of
inventor royalties and contingent legal fees expenses we incur period to
period.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005728/en/