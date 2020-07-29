Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Acacia Research Corporation    ACTG

ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION

(ACTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acacia Research : to Release Second Quarter Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

Acacia Research Corporation (“Acacia” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ACTG) announced today it will release its second quarter financial results on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET/ 5:00 a.m. PT.

The Company will host a conference call on the same day to discuss these results on at 11:00 a.m. ET/ 8:00 a.m. PT.

To access the live call, please dial (877) 407-0778 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8565 (international). The conference call will also be simultaneously webcasted on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://acaciaresearch.com under the News & Events tab. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Acacia Research Corporation

Founded in 1993, Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) invests in Intellectual Property Assets and partners with inventors and patent owners to realize the financial value in their patented inventions. Acacia bridges the gap between invention and application, facilitating efficiency and delivering monetary rewards to the patent owner.

Information about Acacia Research Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.acaciaresearch.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including the ability to successfully implement our strategic plan, the ability to successfully build out a new leadership team within a certain timeframe, the ability to streamline financial reporting, the ability to successfully develop licensing programs and attract new business, changes in demand for current and future intellectual property rights, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments addressing licensing and enforcement of patents and/or intellectual property in general, general economic conditions and the success of our investments. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K, recent and forthcoming Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K, and any amendments to the forgoing, and other SEC filings discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

The results achieved in the most recent quarter are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved by us in any subsequent quarters, as it is currently anticipated that Acacia Research Corporation’s financial results will vary, and may vary significantly, from quarter to quarter. This variance is expected to result from a number of factors, including risk factors affecting our results of operations and financial condition referenced above, and the particular structure of our licensing transactions, which may impact the amount of inventor royalties and contingent legal fees expenses we incur from period to period.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATIO
04:33pACACIA RESEARCH : to Release Second Quarter Financial Results
BU
07/20ACACIA RESEARCH CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/07ACACIA RESEARCH CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
06/25ACACIA RESEARCH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
06/10ACACIA RESEARCH CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
06/05ACACIA RESEARCH : Agrees to Acquire Portfolio of Life Science Assets for £223.9 ..
BU
06/05ACACIA RESEARCH : Enhances Senior Management Team, Names Richard Rosenstein as C..
BU
06/05Link to raise $284 million from sale of ex-Woodford fund healthcare assets
RE
06/04ACACIA RESEARCH CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
05/18ACACIA RESEARCH CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5,02 M - -
Net income 2020 -32,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,29x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 199 M 199 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 39,7x
Capi. / Sales 2021 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Acacia Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 4,09 $
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Clifford Press Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alfred Victor Tobia President, Director & Chief Investment Officer
Maureen E. O'Connell Chairman
Richard J. Rosenstein Chief Financial Officer
Katharine Wolanyk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACACIA RESEARCH CORPORATION53.76%199
CINTAS CORPORATION9.10%30 359
TELEPERFORMANCE9.75%16 420
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC20.22%13 004
EDENRED-6.62%12 402
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-4.34%11 651
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group