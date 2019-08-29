MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM > AcadeMedia AB ACAD SE0007897079 ACADEMEDIA AB (ACAD) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report Real-time CHI-X - 08/29 04:28:15 am 49.55 SEK -3.79% 04:11a ACADEMEDIA : Year-end report July 2018 – June 2019 PU 02:01a ACADEMEDIA : Year-end report July 2018 - June 2019 AQ 07/09 ACADEMEDIA : Invitation to year-end presentation and capital markets seminar AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations AcadeMedia : Year-end report July 2018 – June 2019 0 08/29/2019 | 04:11am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Year-end Report 2018/19 Fourth quarter (April - June 2019) Net sales increased by 5.6 percent to SEK 3,162 million (2,993). Organic growth, including bolt-on acquisitions, was 5.3 percent.

bolt-on acquisitions, was 5.3 percent. Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 30.5 percent to SEK 218 million (167). Items affecting comparability in the period amounted to SEK -14 million (-40). Adjusted for items affecting comparability, operating profit was SEK 232 million (207).

-14 million (-40). Adjusted for items affecting comparability, operating profit was SEK 232 million (207). Net profit for the period was SEK 148 million (111).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 425 million (376).

The average number of children and students, excluding the Adult Education segment, increased by 4.9 percent to 79,994 (76,233).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.41 (1.05) before dilution and SEK 1.41 (1.05) after dilution.

As of 1 July 2019, all preschools have been gathered in one segment to capitalise on growth opportunities. Year-end Report 2018/19 Full year (July 2018 - June 2019) Net sales increased by 8.4 percent to SEK 11,715 million (10,810). Organic growth including bolt-on acquisitions amounted to 4.4 percent.

bolt-on acquisitions amounted to 4.4 percent. Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 2.1 percent to SEK 635 million (622). Items affecting comparability for the full year amounted to SEK 1 million (-48). Adjusted for items affecting comparability, operating profit was SEK 634 million (670).

(-48). Adjusted for items affecting comparability, operating profit was SEK 634 million (670). Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 431 million (430).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 684 million (928).

The average number of children and students, excluding the Adult Education segment amounted to 79,493 (73,366), representing an increase of 8.4 percent.

Earnings per share was SEK 4.09 (4.30) before dilution and SEK 4.09 (4.29) after dilution.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.25 per share (0) for the 2018/19 financial year. The Group in figures The quarter in figures Fourth quarter Full year 2018/19 2017/18 Change 2018/19 2017/18 Change Net sales, SEK m 3,162 2,993 5.6% 11,715 10,810 8.4% EBITDA, SEK m 290 233 24.5% 931 872 6.8% EBITDA margin, % 9.2% 7.8% 1.4 p.p. 7.9% 8.1% -0.2 p.p. Operating profit (EBIT), SEK m 218 167 30.5% 635 622 2.1% EBIT margin, % 6.9% 5.6% 1.3 p.p. 5.4% 5.8% -0.4 p.p. Adjusted operating profit (EBIT)*, SEK m 232 207 12.1% 634 670 -5.4% Adjusted EBIT margin, % 7.3% 6.9% 0.4 p.p. 5.4% 6.2% -0.8 p.p. Total financial items, SEK m -14 -19 26.3% -69 -68 -1.5% Income before taxes, SEK m 204 148 37.8% 566 555 2.0% Profit/loss for the period, SEK m 148 111 33.3% 431 430 0.2% Number of children and students** 79,994 76,233 4.9% 79,493 73,366 8.4% Number of FTEs 12,487 12,462 0.2% 12,405 11,863 4.6% * For definitions see page 30-31. ** Excl. Adult education 1 CEO's comments The fourth quarter of 2018/19 showed a substantial increase in operating profit as compared to last year. Pre- and Compulsory school showed solid improvement in fourth quarter earnings, bringing the full year adjusted EBIT-margin for the segment to 4.8 percent. Upper Secondary School had a strong year with higher margins, although the fourth quarter was weaker than last year. Adult Education performed much better this quarter compared to last year. To summarise the year as a whole, earnings and margins have improved in the Swedish Schooling segments, the Adult Education Segment is still in transition period, and International pre-school, especially Germany, is experiencing rapid growth. The board proposes a dividend of SEK 1.25 (0) per share. Pre- and compulsory schools improve margins The Pre- and Compulsory School Segment has shown a stable organic volume growth of three percent during the year generated mainly by adding students to existing compulsory schools. In 2019 the voucher increase for compulsory schools was also favourable (3.5 percent), while the voucher increase for preschools was only 2.0 percent. As mentioned in prior reports, we have also seen a stabilisation of staff turnover and wage inflation. Organic volume growth, stable voucher increases, and improved staff turnover all contributed to improved margins for this segment and are key to maintaining stable and improved margins going forward. The adjusted EBIT-margin for the fourth quarter was 8.3 percent (7.0) and 4.8 percent (4.6) for the full year. The improvement was mainly driven by a stronger margin in compulsory schools despite the slight deterioration of margin in Swedish pre-schools. As announced previously, AcadeMedia will divest 12 preschools as of 1 July 2019 in order to focus on municipalities and units where potential for quality and profitability is better. Record Year for Upper Secondary School Segment 2018/19 is yet another record year for the Upper Secondary School Segment although the fourth quarter included some additional expenses. Student numbers are now at almost 35,000 and AcadeMedia is a clear market leader among the independent secondary schools. The market share amount to approximately 36 percent among the independent education providers and almost 10 percent of the total market. Praktiska Gymnasiet, a brand which came through the Vindora acquisition, is responsible for some of the growth, but it was mostly a result of opening new schools. Another four new schools will open this autumn. Larger age groups are driving need for additional upper secondary schools. AcadeMedia has worked hard to secure attractive premises in order to support municipalities in expanding capacity. Future growth has been secured through the signing of several substantial lease contracts for new premises. Adult education not yet in the clear In the Adult Education Segment, the fourth quarter was substantially better than last year, but earnings were down compared to the prior quarter. This is mainly due to a normal seasonal slowdown of activity for the summer. Substantial cutbacks relating to the labour market training programs (Swedish Public Employment Service) have been carried out during the quarter and throughout the year. Reductions were mainly staff but have also impacted premises and other resources. These measures are expected to have a positive effect on margins for 2019/20. While the business relating to municipalities and higher vocational training has continued to do well and outperform last year, the ongoing restructuring of the Swedish Public Employment Service still poses short term challenges. However, we are hopeful that this will provide opportunities for AcadeMedia within a few years. The politicians have now given Swedish Public Employment Service the assignment to develop a new system for matching of unemployed to jobs. The private providers will be given a greater role to educate and match the job seeker with available positions. The agency is planning for a new system to be trialled in 2020 and launched in 2021.The role of the agency will be to procure these services. As Sweden's leading adult education provider, we see considerable potential for capturing part of this new business. International Preschool Segment The International Preschool Segment, which includes preschools in Norway and Germany, is the fastest growing part of AcadeMedia. Turnover increased 11 percent in the quarter and almost 17 percent for the full year. Growth relates mainly to Germany. Adjusted EBIT improved in both countries. The Norwegian preschool sector is currently undergoing changes relating to regulatory requirements of increased staffing which will be implemented the coming year. In addition, changes in actuarial assumptions will result in higher reported pension expenses in Norway next year. In total, this is expected to increase costs by around SEK 35 million in the fiscal year 2019/20. New preschool segment set to capture growth AcadeMedia's market analysis shows that the European preschool market is set to grow. Several countries have a low level of young children attending preschool which hampers the earnings capacity of the nation as well as gender equality. The Nordic countries have operated pedagogical childcare for young children for more than 50 years and we have developed a special curriculum and pedagogical processes specially designed to develop and prepare young children for the next step in their education. As such AcadeMedia is well positioned to take part in and drive this development. AcadeMedia has decided to form a segment encompassing all preschools in Sweden, Norway and Germany in order to successfully capture this growth opportunity. As CEO, I will initially lead this segment, but the aim is to appoint a permanent head of the Preschool Segment in 2020. I am very excited about this development as I believe this will provide us with opportunities to participate in future restructuring and development of the European preschool sector. Change Through Education Last quarter, AcadeMedia's management developed a revised strategic plan for the next four years. Titled "Change Through Education," this plan and mission will be our strategic guide going forward. AcadeMedia will continue to nurture innovation and be a dynamic leader in the education industry. We have great confidence in Year-end Report 2018/19 our ability to bring positive change and development to both individuals and the societies we operate in. Dividend proposed Until now shareholders of AcadeMedia have injected equity capital for growth and investments. As a result of the financial development during the year and a stable outlook, the board of AcadeMedia has decided to propose a dividend of SEK 1.25 per share. Marcus Strömberg President and CEO AcadeMedia AB (publ) Capital Markets seminar, 29 August 2019 In connection with the publishing of this report, AcadeMedia is hosting a capital markets seminar with focus on the rapidly growing European preschool market. The seminar will start at 10:45 am CEST and can be followed live on the following page, https://tv.streamfabriken.com/academedia-capital-market-seminar-2019 A recording of the webinar and the presentation material will be available on AcadeMedia web, https://corporate.academedia.se/ 3 Year-end Report 2018/19 Development in the fourth quarter (April 2019 to June 2019) Volume development and net sales Net sales increased by 5.6 percent and amounted to SEK 3,162 million (2,993). Organic growth including bolt-on acquisitions, amounted to 5.3 percent. Excluding the Adult Education Segment, where turnover declined, the organic growth amounted to 6.7 percent. Exchange rate development had a positive impact on sales of 0.3 percent. The average number of students, excluding the Adult Education Segment, increased by 4.9 percent to 79,994 (76,233). Operating and adjusted profit/loss (EBIT) Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 30 percent and amounted to SEK 218 million (167). EBIT margin was 6.9 percent (5.6). The increase was primarily related to large restructuring expenses in the Adult Education Segment last year. Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 232 million (207) corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.3 percent (6.9). The Pre- and Compulsory school segment had a strong final quarter driven by more students and improved capacity utilisation in existing units and stabilised staff expenses. The Upper Secondary School Segment has undertaken marketing investments as well as investments to improve the quality and attractiveness of the Praktiska units. The Preschool International Segment delivered a strong quarter in both Norway and Germany. The Adult Education Segment continued to have a weak development in the operation linked to the Swedish Public Employment Service. Development in the segment was also a seasonal effect of fewer education days during this quarter. Operating profit was also impacted by higher brand depreciation of SEK 2.5 million as a result of the reassessment of the useful life of our brands. Net financial items Interest expense for the quarter decreased despite higher net debt and amounted to SEK -12 million (-18). The lower interest expense is a result of the refinancing in July 2018. Profit and comprehensive income for the period Profit after tax for the period was to SEK 148 million and tax was SEK -56 million (-37). Corresponding to an effective tax rate of 27.4 percent (25.3). The increase in tax was related to Germany. Comprehensive income for the period was SEK 166 million (57). Actuarial gains impacted positively, SEK 7 million (-80) net after tax. Items affecting comparability Items affecting comparability amounted to SEK -14 million (-40) as shown by the table below. Items affecting comparability Fourth quarter SEK million 2018/19 2017/18 Restructuring expenses (adult) - -38 Restructuring expenses (upper sec.) -14 3 Restructuring expenses (Comp. School) -8 - Hermods SFI - -23 Transaction related expenses - -3 Integration expenses - -17 Retroactive revenue from previous years 9 - Pension adjustment Norway - 37 Total -14 -40 Organisational changes In the fourth quarter, two new preschools opened in Germany, and one preschool in Norway and one upper secondary school in Sweden were acquired. At the end of June, seven units were discontinued in Sweden: three upper secondary schools, one compulsory school, and three preschools. In addition, nine preschools in Sweden were divested and three upper secondary schools were consolidated to one. Divesture and closure of units will be visible next quarter. To better capitalise on growth opportunities in the European preschool market, a new segment has been created encompassing all preschools in Sweden, Norway and Germany. Fourth quarter in summary by segment Number of Net sales, Adjusted EBIT, Adj, EBIT Operating students profit/loss EBIT margin SEK m SEK m margin (average) (EBIT), SEK m 2018/19 2017/18 2018/19 2017/18 2018/19 2017/18 2018/19 2017/18 2018/19 2017/18 2018/19 2017/18 Pre- and Compulsory Schools (Sweden) 33,498 32,834 1,136 1,082 94 76 8.3% 7.0% 86 76 7.6% 7.0% Upper Secondary Schools (Sweden) 34,194 32,024 990 920 90 100 9.1% 10.9% 84 87 8.5% 9.5% Adult Education (Sweden) -* -* 382 397 2 -7 0.5% -1.8% 2 -69 0.5% -17.4% Preschool International 12,302 11,375 653 593 70 60 10.7% 10.1% 70 97 10.7% 16.4% Group adj., parent company - - 0 1 -24 -22 - - -24 -24 - - Total 79,994 76,233 3,162 2,993 232 207 7.3% 6.9% 218 167 6.9% 5.6% The volume in Adult Education is not measured based on the number of participants since the study time varies.

4 Year-end Report 2018/19 Development in the full year (July 2018 to June 2019) Volume development and net sales Net sales increased by 8.4 percent in the full year and amounted to SEK 11,715 million (10,810). Organic growth, including bolt-on acquisitions, amounted to 4.4 percent. Excluding the Adult Education Segment, where turnover declined, organic growth amounted to 7.7 percent. Sales growth relating to acquisitions amounted to 3.2 percent and includes Vindora (Nov. 2017) and KTS (March 2018). Exchange rate development had a positive impact on sales of 0.8 percent. The average number of students, excluding the Adult Education Segment, increased by 8.4 percent to 79,493 (73,366). Operating and adjusted profit/loss (EBIT) Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 2.1 percent and amounted to SEK 635 million (622). All segments, except the Adult Education Segment, improved their operating profit. The EBIT margin was 5.4 percent (5.8). Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 634 million (670), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.4 percent (6.2). Previous years' efforts to ensure adherence to Equal Terms law rendered substantial retroactive revenues during this fiscal year. At the same time, strategic decisions connected to the unit portfolio generated restructuring expenses. These are classified as items affecting comparability. Underlying operations develop well, except for the labour market training within the Adult Education Segment. Good volume growth, higher capacity utilisation, and stabilised development of personnel costs underpins the margin improvement in the Swedish school segments. The margin in international preschool was negatively impacted by the expense of opening new units and higher pension expenses in Norway. At the start of the financial year the useful life of our brands was reassessed, resulting in higher depreciation for the brands of SEK 10 million for the full year. Net financial items Interest expense for the period decreased to SEK -51 million (-62). The lower interest expense is a result of lower interest-bearing liabilities and lower interest margin rates following the refinancing in July 2018. The financial net also included a loss of SEK 5.5 million relating to the sale of shares in Schoolido. Full year in summary by segment Profit and comprehensive income for the period Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 431 million (430) and tax amounted to SEK -136 million (- 124). This corresponds to an effective tax rate of 24.0 percent (22.4). The increase in tax was related to higher profit in Germany. Comprehensive income for the period was SEK 324 million (416), where actuarial losses had a negative impact, SEK -104 million (-71) after tax, following revised actuarial assumptions for defined benefit pensions in Norway. Items affecting comparability Items affecting comparability amounted to net SEK 1 million (-48) as shown in the table below. Items affecting comparability Full year SEK million 2018/19 2017/18 Transaction related expenses -0 -8 Retroactive revenue from previous years 45 - Restructuring expenses (adult) -15 -38 Restructuring expenses (upper sec.) -14 3 Restructuring expenses (Comp. School) -14 Hermods SFI - -23 Integration expenses Vindora - -20 Pension adjustment Norway - 37 Total 1 -48 Organisational changes Prior to 2018/19 four units in Sweden closed: two preschools, one compulsory school and one upper secondary school. During the year three upper secondary schools opened with about 180 first-year students. Moreover, nine new preschools in Germany and one new in Sweden opened. In addition, one upper secondary school in Sweden and one preschool in Norway were acquired during the year. At the end of June, seven units were discontinued in Sweden: three upper secondary schools, one compulsory school, and three preschools. In addition, nine preschools in Sweden were divested and three upper secondary schools were consolidated to one. Divesture and closure of units will be visible in the first quarter of 2019/20. Number of Net sales, Adjusted EBIT, Adj, EBIT Operating students profit/loss EBIT margin SEK m SEK m margin (average) (EBIT), SEK m 2018/19 2017/18 2018/19 2017/18 2018/19 2017/18 2018/19 2017/18 2018/19 2017/18 2018/19 2017/18 Pre- and compulsory schools (Sweden) 32,988 32,101 4,147 3,912 199 178 4.8% 4.6% 195 178 4.7% 4.6% Upper secondary school (Sweden) 34,653 30,582 3,757 3,229 344 292 9.2% 9.0% 364 276 9.7% 8.5% Adult education (Sweden) -* -* 1,478 1,666 32 137 2.2% 8.2% 17 75 1.2% 4.5% Preschool international 11,852 10,684 2,328 1,998 135 125 5.8% 6.3% 135 162 5.8% 8.1% Group adj., parent company - - 4 5 -76 -62 - - -76 -70 - - Total 79,493 73,366 11,715 10,810 634 670 5.4% 6.2% 635 622 5.4% 5.8% The volume in Adult Education is not measured based on the number of participants since the study time varies.

5 Year-end Report 2018/19 Cash flow and financial position Cash flow In the fourth quarter cash flow from operating activities before changes in the net working capital amounted to SEK 246 million (206). Cash flow was affected positively by the increase in operating profit. Changes in the net working capital for the period was in line with last year and amounted to SEK 179 million (170). In total, cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 425 million (376). Cash flow from investing activities totalled SEK -130 million (-115), and primarily consisted of property-related investments as well as equipment. Cash flow from financing activities amounted to SEK -64 million (-103) for the quarter and consisted of interest expense and repayment of loans and short-term credit facilities. All in all, cash flow for the quarter amounted to SEK 232 million (158). For the full year, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital amounted to SEK 785 million (707). Cash flow from changes in net working capital amounted to SEK -101 million (221). This development was in part caused by unusually favourable working capital at the beginning of the year following delayed payments to suppliers due to calendar effects, amounting to approximately SEK 130 million. In addition, AcadeMedia's largest customer changed to monthly pre-payments from previously quarterly pre-payments in the spring 2018. The effect on net working capital of this change was about SEK 90 million. The cash flow from changes in working capital was also negatively affected due to a calendar effect on pre-paid income in Norway, amounting to SEK 58 million. In total, cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 684 million (928). Cash flow from investing activities for the full year totalled SEK -559 million (-970), with investments primarily consisting of property related investments in Norway, investments in rented property and investments in equipment. Compared to last year, property related investment increased, while acquisition related investments decreased. Last year several large investments were made, including for instance the acquisition of Vindora, which was part of last year's cash flow from investing activities. Cash flow from financing activities totalled SEK -296 million (144) relating to repayment of debt. All in all, cash flow for the full year amounted to SEK -172 million (102). Financial position Consolidated equity amounted to SEK 4,589 million (4,262) as of 30 June 2019 and the equity/asset ratio improved to 47.2 percent (45.4). The increase in equity and improved equity/asset ratio was attributable to the net profit for the last 12 months. However, a revaluation of the pension liability in Norway following revised actuarial assumptions had a negative effect on equity amounting to SEK -104 million (-71) for the full year after tax which also gave rise to increased pension liabilities. Consolidated interest-bearing net debt as of 30 June 2019 amounted to SEK 2,266 million (2,179). The interest-bearing liabilities were somewhat lower compared to last year and the slightly higher net debt is attributable to lower cash. Excluding real estate loans, the adjusted net debt amounted to SEK 1,533 million (1,528). The real estate loans, which consist of both non-current loans in the Norwegian State Housing Bank (Norw. Husbanken) and short-term construction loans, increased over the past 12 months by SEK 82 million to SEK 733 million (650). Building assets increased during the equivalent period by SEK 181 million to SEK 1,129 million (948). The increase was entirely attributable to the expansion and acquisition of new preschools in Norway. Non-currentinterest-bearing liabilities amounted to SEK 2,205 million (2,209) and consist of loans from banks and the Norwegian State Housing Bank, as well as lease agreements. Current interest-bearing liabilities consist of revolving credit facilities, current portions of long-term loans and construction loans, amounting to SEK 592 million (673). Net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA (rolling 12 months) was in line with last year and amounted to 2.4 (2.4), which was better than the Group's financial target of a maximum of 3.0. The development follows seasonal pattern and is normally at its lowest in the fourth quarter as a result of the Group's cash flow being strongest in the last quarter and then net debt decreases. Property-adjusted net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA (12m) declined and was 1.6 (1.7). During the fourth quarter, an impairment test regarding goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite life was performed on the group's cash generating units based on long term business plans. No cash generating unit had a book value exceeding its recoverable amount. Therefore, no impairment of goodwill or impairment of other intangible asset with indefinite life was reported during 2018/19. The Board of Directors proposal on dividends AcadeMedia's dividend policy is that surplus can be distributed provided that AcadeMedia meets its targets relating to quality and financial position. The Board of Directors deem the financial position stable and that other objectives are met. The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 1.25 per share (0) for the fiscal year 2018/19. This corresponds to SEK 131 million (0), 31 percent (0) of the profit for the period. 6 Year-end Report 2018/19 Pre- and Compulsory Schools (Sweden) The number of children and students increased by 2.0 percent to 33,498 (32,834) in the fourth quarter.

Sales increased 5.0 percent to SEK 1,136 million (1,082).

Operating profit (EBIT) increased and amounted to SEK 86 million (76). AcadeMedia's Pre- and Compulsory School segment runs preschools and compulsory schools in many municipalities in Sweden under the brands Pysslingen Förskolor, Pysslingen Skolor, and Vittra. The schools are financed by the school voucher system. The segment had 228 units in the quarter. Fourth quarter results The average number of children and students increased by 2.0 percent as a result of increased number of students in existing units. Net sales increased by 5.0 percent to SEK 1,136 million (1,082), which in addition to the increase in volume and the annual adjustment of school vouchers also was attributable to increased subsidies for students with special needs and state subsidies. These income items are always matched by an equivalent cost. Operating profit (EBIT) increased and amounted to SEK 86 million (76) and the operating margin improved to 7.6 percent (7.0). More children and students in existing compulsory school units contributed to a higher capacity utilisation and improved margin. The general salary inflation has subsided, but earnings continued to be impacted by high personnel costs as a result of increased staffing at certain schools. Restructuring costs of SEK 8 million were reserved in the period. Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 94 million (76). Full year results The average number of children and students increased by 2.8 percent primarily as a result of growth in existing units. Net sales increased by 6.0 percent and amounted to SEK 4,147 million (3,912), mainly due to increased student numbers but also due to the annual school voucher adjustment and increased subsidies for students with special needs and state subsidies. Operating profit (EBIT) improved by 9.6 percent and amounted to SEK 195 million (178), with an operating margin of 4.7 percent (4.6). EBIT was impacted by items affecting comparability of net SEK -4 million (0); SEK 10 million (0) retroactive revenue and SEK -14 million (0) in restructuring expenses. Adjusted EBIT improved to SEK 199 million (178) as an effect of more students contributing to improved capacity utilisation, although some units continue to have challenges that need focused efforts. Operational changes In total, the number of units declined by two during the fiscal year following closure of two smaller preschools and one smaller compulsory school prior to the 2018/19 academic year and opening of one new preschool in the Stockholm area in the third quarter. During the year strategic decisions have been taken which impacted the unit portfolio: divesture of nine pre-schools and closure of one compulsory school and three preschools. Divesture and closure of units will be visible in the first quarter of 2019/20. From 1 July 2019 all preschool operations in Sweden, Norway and Germany will be gathered in one segment. This reorganisation also affects include compulsory schools which will form an own separate segment. See note 8 for restated financial information for the new segments. Pre- and Compulsory Schools (Sweden) Fourth quarter Full year 2018/19 2017/18 Change 2018/19 2017/18 Change Net sales, SEK m 1,136 1,082 5.0% 4,147 3,912 6.0% EBITDA, SEK m 105 92 14.1% 270 239 13.0% EBITDA margin 9.2% 8.5% 0.7 p.p. 6.5% 6.1% 0.4 p.p. Depreciation/amortisation -18 -16 -12.5% -72 -61 -18.0% Acquisition related depreciations -1 - n.a. -2 - n.a. Operating profit (EBIT), SEK m 86 76 13.2% 195 178 9.6% EBIT margin, % 7.6% 7.0% 0.6 p.p. 4.7% 4.6% 0.1 p.p. Items affecting comparability, SEK m -8 - n.a. -4 - n.a. Adjusted operating profit (EBIT), SEK m 94 76 23.7% 199 178 11.8% Adjusted EBIT margin, % 8.3% 7.0% 1.3 p.p. 4.8% 4.6% 0.2 p.p. Number of children and students 33,498 32,834 2.0% 32,988 32,101 2.8% Number of units 228 230 -0.9% 228 229 -0.4% 7 Year-end Report 2018/19 Upper Secondary Schools (Sweden) The number of students increased by 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter, amounting to 34,194 (32,024).

Sales increased 7.6 percent to SEK 990 million (920).

Operating profit (EBIT) declined by 3.4 percent and amounted to SEK 84 million (87). AcadeMedia's Upper Secondary School segment provides upper secondary education throughout Sweden under 15 different brands, offering both academic and vocational programmes. The schools operate entirely based on the school voucher system. The segment had 144 units during the quarter. Fourth quarter results The number of students increased by 6.8 percent, driven by new establishments in the autumn of 2017 existing units. Net sales increased by 7.6 percent to SEK 990 million (920), due to volume growth and the annual school voucher increase. Operating profit (EBIT) declined by 3.4 percent to SEK 84 million (87). Operating margin declined to 8.5 percent (9.5). Investments in marketing and digitalisation led to higher expenses. The Praktiska units have increased resources and costs in order to ensure quality. These efforts are to improve the schools' attractiveness and quality going forward. Items affecting comparability impacted the operating profit (EBIT) negatively. These include restructuring expenses of SEK -14 million, and retroactive revenue from previous year SEK 9 million. Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 90 million (100). Full year results During the full year the number of students increased by 13.3 percent and net sales increased by 16.4 percent to SEK 3,757 million (3,229). This increase was due to the acquisition of Vindora (Nov 2017), new establishments in 2017 and 2018, increased number of students in existing units, as well as higher vouchers. Operating profit (EBIT) increased substantially to SEK 364 million (276). The EBIT-margin also improved and amounted to 9.7 percent (8.5). The improvement was due to the acquisition of Vindora. Last year, Vindora was only included in eight of the twelve months. Items affecting comparability of SEK 20 million (-16) have also contributed to the improvement. In total, retroactive revenue relating to prior financial years contributed with SEK 34 million (0) while restructuring expenses of SEK -14 million (+3) had a negative effect. Adjusted operating profit increased to SEK 344 million (292). Operational changes One unit was closed prior to 2018/19 while three new units were opened. In addition, one unit was acquired during the fourth quarter, Helix Gymnasiet in Borlänge. Hence, the number of units increased by three during the fiscal year. At the end of June 2019, three upper secondary units closed and on 1 July three upper secondary schools have been consolidated into one. The plan is to open four new units in the autumn 2019 in Nacka, Solna and Helsingborg. AcadeMedia is working hard to secure new premises in attractive locations in order to capitalise on the new expansion needs relating to larger age groups. Upper Secondary Schools (Sweden) Fourth quarter Full year 2018/19 2017/18 Change 2018/19 2017/18 Change Net sales, SEK m 990 920 7.6% 3,757 3,229 16.4% EBITDA, SEK m 121 118 2.5% 506 397 27.5% EBITDA margin 12.2% 12.8% -0.6 p.p. 13.5% 12.3% 1.2 p.p. Depreciation/amortisation -36 -31 -16.1% -138 -119 -16.0% Acquisition related depreciations -1 -1 n.a. -4 -1 -300.0% Operating profit (EBIT), SEK m 84 87 -3.4% 364 276 31.9% EBIT margin, % 8.5% 9.5% -1.0 p.p. 9.7% 8.5% 1.2 p.p. Items affecting comparability, SEK m -6 -13 n.a. 20 -16 n.a. Adjusted operating profit (EBIT), SEK m 90 100 -10.0% 344 292 17.8% Adjusted EBIT margin, % 9.1% 10.9% -1.8 p.p. 9.2% 9.0% 0.2 p.p. Number of children and students 34,194 32,024 6.8% 34,653 30,582 13.3% Number of units 144 141 2.1% 143 133 7.5% 8 Adult Education (Sweden) Sales declined 3.8 percent to SEK 382 million (397).

Operating profit (EBIT) was SEK 2 million (-69). AcadeMedia's Adult Education Segment is Sweden's largest provider of adult education. We are present in approximately 150 locations around the country and offer a solid expertise in working with integrating and educating adults. The segment operates mainly in three customer segments: The Swedish Public Employment Service, adult education provided by municipalities and higher vocational education. Fourth quarter results Net sales declined by 3.8 percent and amounted to SEK 382 million (397). The decline was related to labour market training program for the Swedish Public Employment Service. Operations within municipal adult education and higher vocational education show growth. Operating profit (EBIT) in the period amounted to SEK 2 million (-69), representing an operating margin of 0.5 percent (-17.4). Adjusted operating profit increased to SEK 2 million (-7) compared to last year, but it decreased compared to the previous quarter due to fewer billable days. This is a normal seasonal effect for the labour market training program and the municipal adult education. The first and the fourth quarter normally have fewer number of working days which impacts parts the segment. The ongoing work to reduce costs in the labour market training program, more specifically the vocational and preparatory modules contract, is going according to plan. The contract continues to be unprofitable due to low volumes, but the development is stable and is continuously adapted to local conditions. The contract ends on 31 October 2019, but with the option for the Swedish Public Employment Service to extend 1+1 year. The authority has decided to close 20 and to extend 25 of 45 locations in total. Full year results Net sales for the full year declined with 11.3 percent and amounted to SEK 1,478 million (1,666). Operating profit declined to SEK 17 million (75) and profit margin amounted to 1.2 percent (4.5). Adjusted operating profit was SEK 32 million (137). The weak development Year-end Report 2018/19 during the year is solely attributed to the labour market training business and its loss-making contracts. These contracts replaced very profitable contracts. Contractual obligations in combination with lower prices per participant and a substantial volume decline are the main reasons for the weak development. Significant cut-backs to premises and staff have been made. During the year has demand for municipal adult education and higher vocational education developed well. Both sales and operating EBIT has showed growth Market development The Swedish Public Employment Service is currently adjusting to new directives. In the short term, this means challenges for AcadeMedia where local dialogue is a prerequisite for planning of our services. The authority has further revised its forecasts this quarter due to lower expected volumes. In the long term, the Swedish Public Employment Services' work will be more focused on job matching and these services will be tendered to private players - which could lead to opportunities for AcadeMedia. In municipal adult education, a large procurement is underway with the City of Stockholm. Prices in parts of this contract are expected to decline. The allocation decision is expected in autumn 2019 with the earliest start January 2020. The procurement with the City of Gothenburg, where AcadeMedia received a good allocation, is still in an appeal process. Existing contracts have been extended until 31 Dec 2019. Further extension may apply if the appeal is delayed. In January, the Swedish National Agency for Higher Vocational Education awarded AcadeMedia a record number of training programmes for autumn 2019, where each licence runs for 3-5 years. Adult Education (Sweden) Fourth quarter Full year 2018/19 2017/18 Change 2018/19 2017/18 Change Net sales, SEK m 382 397 -3.8% 1,478 1,666 -11.3% EBITDA, SEK m 6 -66 n.a. 32 83 -61.4% EBITDA margin 1.6% -16.6% 18.2 p.p. 2.2% 5.0% -2.8 p.p. Depreciation/amortisation -3 -2 -50.0% -10 -8 -25.0% Acquisition related depreciations -1 - n.a. -5 - n.a. Operating profit (EBIT), SEK m 2 -69 n.a. 17 75 -77.3% EBIT margin, % 0.5% -17.4% 17.9 p.p. 1.2% 4.5% -3.3 p.p. Items affecting comparability, SEK m - -61 n.a. -15 -61 -75.4% Adjusted operating profit (EBIT), SEK m 2 -7 n.a. 32 137 -76.6% Adjusted EBIT margin, % 0.5% -1.8% 2.3 p.p. 2.2% 8.2% -6.0 p.p. 9 Year-end Report 2018/19 Preschool International The number of children increased by 8.1 percent to 12,302 (11,375) in the fourth quarter.

Sales increased 10.1 percent to SEK 653 million (593).

Operating profit (EBIT) was SEK 70 million (97). AcadeMedia's Preschool International segment operates preschools in Norway and Germany under the Espira, Joki, Stepke and KTS brands. Espira is Norway's third largest preschool provider with 101 units. In Germany preschools are operated at 38 units. Fourth quarter results The average number of children in the fourth quarter increased by 8.1 percent to 12,302 (11,375). Sales increased by 10.1 percent to SEK 653 million (593). The increase mainly relates to higher number of children following the opening of new units in Germany, but also due to translation effects. SEK/NOK and SEK/EUR had a positive impact of 1.7 percent, corresponding to SEK 10 million. Operating profit (EBIT) was lower than the previous year and amounted to SEK 70 million (97) and the operating margin was 10.7 percent (16.4). Last year was positively impacted with SEK 37 million relating to items affecting comparability due to new pension rules in Norway. Adjusted operating profit increased to SEK 70 million and came from improved earnings in both Norway and Germany. Full year results The average number of children for the full year increased by 10.9 percent. Net sales increased by 16.5 percent to SEK 2,328 million (1,998). The translation effect from SEK/NOK and SEK/EUR had a positive impact on sales of SEK 82 million, 4.1 percent. Operating profit (EBIT) for the full year amounted to SEK 135 million (162), and the EBIT margin was 5.8 percent (8.1). Adjusted operating profit increased to SEK 135 million (125) while the margin declined to 5.8 percent (6.3). The positive development of the adjusted operating profit is primarily attributable to Germany; however, the new openings render lower margins. Higher pension expenses in Norway, SEK 15 million, also negatively impacted the margin. Operational changes During the year nine new preschools opened in Germany and, in Norway, two units expanded capacity and two small preschools were merged into one. In the fourth quarter, one preschool was acquired in Norway. In 2019/20 an additional 12-15 new preschools are expected to open in Germany and two in Norway. Also 2020/21 has a strong pipeline with 10-15 new units in Germany. As of I July 2019, all AcadeMedia preschools in Sweden, Norway and Germany will be combined in one segment. See note 8 for restated financial information for the new segments. The staff density regulation in Norway From 1 August 2019, staff density come into effect. The new rules will give rise to higher school vouchers in the municipalities where staffing is increased. AcadeMedia estimates that the new regulation will result in temporary earnings decline until the school vouchers gradually are raised in 2021-2022. In addition to increased costs following the staff regulation, changes in actuarial assumptions will result in higher reported pension expenses in Norway next year. In total, this is expected to increase costs by around SEK 35 million in the fiscal year 2019/20. Preschool International Fourth quarter Full year 2018/19 2017/18 Change 2018/19 2017/18 Change Net sales, SEK m 653 593 10.1% 2,328 1,998 16.5% EBITDA, SEK m 80 113 -29.2% 194 218 -11.0% EBITDA margin, % 12.3% 19.1% -6.8 p.p. 8.3% 10.9% -2.6 p.p. Depreciation/amortisation, SEK m -9 -15 40.0% -55 -52 -5.8% Acquisition related depreciations -1 -1 - -4 -4 - Operating profit (EBIT), SEK m 70 97 -27.8% 135 162 -16.7% EBIT margin, % 10.7% 16.4% -5.7 p.p. 5.8% 8.1% -2.3 p.p. Items affecting comparability, SEK m - 37 n.a. - 37 n.a. Adjusted operating profit (EBIT), SEK m 70 60 16.7% 135 125 8.0% Adjusted EBIT margin, % 10.7% 10.1% 0.6 p.p. 5.8% 6.3% -0.5 p.p. Number of children and students 12,302 11,375 8.1% 11,852 10,684 10.9% Number of units 139 130 6.9% 136 123 10.6% 10 Year-end Report 2018/19 Quality Quality results for the fourth quarter At the end of the academic year in June, the grades for AcadeMedia's compulsory and upper secondary schools were compiled. The final results for compulsory schools will be presented by the National Agency for Education in their national database in September and for upper secondary schools the results will be presented in December. The results reported at this time are therefore preliminary and no national averages are available for comparison yet. Preliminary, it can be concluded that the average grades for AcadeMedia's compulsory schools declined to 242.1 (245.8) during the 2018/19 academic year. The proportion of students with passing grades in all subjects declined to 81.9 percent (83.0). At the same time, the percentage of students eligible for upper secondary school improved and amounted to 90.7 percent (90.6). The grades in AcadeMedia's compulsory schools continue to be higher than the latest published national averages. The study results this year for the upper secondary schools are presented both with and without Vindora to ensure a consistent comparison with last year's result. In AcadeMedia's upper secondary schools, excluding Vindora, the percentage of students who graduated increased, 90.7 percent (88.7). Also the average final grades for students who graduated with full diplomas improved 14.3 points (14.1). The study results for upper secondary schools were slightly above respectively in line with last year's national average. The variation among AcadeMedia's upper secondary school operations is large. When Vindora is included in the study results the percentage of students who graduated amount to 89.6 percent (-) and the average final grades for students who graduated with full diplomas amount to 14.1 points (-). In June, results were compiled from Swedish preschools' internal assessments of how well the national curriculum was met. The results showed improvements in the areas "norms and values" and "development and learning" 5.21(5.1) respectively 4.9 (4.8), while "children's influence" remained at the same levels as last year 5.1 (5.1). The results from AcadeMedia's Norwegian preschools show that the share of parents who would recommend their child's preschool is still at a high level and has increased since last year 84.7 percent (83.9). Quality results for the full year In addition to the above, a number of other quality assessments have been completed during the year, in accordance with the AcadeMedia Group's annual cycle as well as for each school form. The results from the most important of these assessments have been presented in previous quarterly reports and a compilation for the fiscal year 2018/19 will be presented in AcadeMedia's quality report, which will be published in October 2019. Examples of quality assessments performed during the year include a compilation of grades and results of national exams, student and parent surveys, employee satisfaction surveys, follow-up of inspections and quality assessments, internal inspections, assessment of educational quality etc. All results for all quality types and from all school levels are available on AcadeMedia's homepage, https://utbildning.academedia.se/kvalitet/kvalitetsresultat. Updates of the quality results are made in conjunction with publication of the quarterly reports. 14 indicates an acceptable result in relation to the requirements. The scale goes in steps of two from 2 to 8. 11 Year-end Report 2018/19 Employees The average number of full-time employees in the quarter was 12,487 (12,462) which is in line with last year. For the full year, the average number of full-time employees was 12,405 (11,863). The proportion of women in the Swedish operation was 67.5 percent (69.4) in the quarter. Employee turnover in Sweden, measured as the proportion of individuals who resigned, amounted to 22.6 percent accumulated over twelve months July-June, compared with 26.3 percent accumulated in the corresponding period the previous year. In the Swedish school operations, pre-, compulsory and upper secondary schools, there is a positive trend with declining employee turnover. However, in the Adult Education Segment, employee turnover has increased following the recent contract transitions and employee cut-backs, negatively impacting the consolidated group numbers. Absence due to illness for AcadeMedia's staff in Sweden (cumulative average, short-term absence < 90 days) declined to 4.4 percent (4.8) for the full year. The annual employee satisfaction survey showed a continuing high recommendation level: 80 percent (79) in Sweden and 80 percent (84) in Norway. More detailed information can be found in the third quarter's interim report or at www.academedia.se. Parent company Sales during the full year amounted to SEK 5 million (9). The operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK -19 million (-19) and profit after tax amounted to SEK -0 million (11). The parent company's assets essentially consist of participations in Group companies. The operation is financed by equity and debt. Equity in the parent company as of 30 June 2019 was SEK 2,738 million (2,735). The parent company's current assets have increased compared to last year due to increased lending to companies in the cash pool. The parent company's interest-bearing debt as of 30 June 2019 was SEK 1,357 million (94). The increase in relation to the previous year is because the Swedish debt was moved to the parent company in connection with signing a new loan agreement in July 2018. Owners and share capital AcadeMedia AB (publ) is a public limited company that has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since June 2016. As of 30 June 2019, share capital was SEK 105,463,885 and the number of shares amounted to a total of 105,463,885 shares distributed among 105,215,643 ordinary shares and 248,242 Class C shares. The quota value is SEK 1.00 per share. Mellby Gård AB is the largest shareholder in AcadeMedia with 21.0 percent of the capital as of 30 June 2019. During the second quarter AcadeMedia has fulfilled its obligation in accordance with the share-based incentive programme launched 2016 to senior managers in AcadeMedia. 76,758 C-shares were converted to ordinary shares and distributed to the qualifying participants. As a result of the conversion, the number of votes has increased by 69,082 from 105,171,385 to 105,240,467. The total number of shares is unchanged. The Annual General Meeting 2018 resolved on a directed issue of convertibles (Convertible program 2019/2023) to the employees, primarily in Sweden. AcadeMedia's employee convertible schemes was taken up by approximately 270 employees, with a total value of SEK 20 million and run at interest from the 15thof March. Significant events after the end of the reporting period No significant events occurred after 30 June 2019. Other Group information Risks and uncertainties AcadeMedia categorises risks as operating, external and financial and they are described in detail in AcadeMedia AB's 2017/18 Annual Report, published 26 October 2018. Operating risks are the most crucial risks for AcadeMedia and include variations in demand and number of students and participants, risk relating to the supply of qualified employees and payroll expenses, risk relating to quality deficiencies, contractual compliance within adult education, AcadeMedia's reputation and brand, permits, and liability and property risk. In addition to the risks described in the Annual Report, the development of the adult education market, especially related to the Swedish Public Employment Service, as well as new regulations around staff and teacher density in Norway are perceived as new risk factors. 12 Year-end Report 2018/19 Seasonal variations AcadeMedia's four segments have different seasonal variations. The three school segments have a stable seasonal variation, while the Adult Education segment has a more irregular seasonal variation. The seasonal variations are described in detail in AcadeMedia AB's 2017/18 Annual Report, published 26 October 2018. The winter break, spring break and summer holiday periods have a major impact on the three school segments. Both activity and revenue are lower during these periods, with the greatest impact occurring during the second quarter. Moreover, salary review for most teachers in Sweden takes place on 1 September and this also negatively impacts second quarter margins. School vouchers are adjusted at the beginning of each calendar year in Sweden, Norway and Germany, which has a positive impact on revenue while costs remain relatively unchanged. Taken together, there is a fairly stable seasonal trend with lower earnings levels during the first six months of the year, followed by much stronger figures in the third and fourth quarters. Adult education does not have a recurring seasonal pattern in the same way as the school segments. The contract portfolio and public spending have a greater influence on the variations. The number of working days or education days in the period may have some effect. Outlook AcadeMedia does not publish any forecasts. Annual General Meeting 2019 AcadeMedia's Annual General Meeting will take place on Tuesday the 26 of November 2019 at ABF-huset, Sveavägen 41, Stockholm. Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting on 26 November 2019 can do so by e-mail to valberedning@academedia.se. Proposals should be submitted to the Nomination Committee before 1 October 2019. 13 Year-end Report 2018/19 Calendar 23 October 2019 Interim report first quarter 25 October 2019 Annual Report 2018/19 26 November 2019 Annual General Meeting 2019 31 January 2020 Interim report second quarter 5 May 2020 Interim report third quarter For further information, please refer to https://corporate.academedia.se This report has not been reviewed by the company's auditors. Stockholm 29 August 2019 Marcus Strömberg Chief Executive Officer AcadeMedia AB (publ) Org. no. 556846-0231 Box 213, 101 24 Stockholm Telephone- +46-8-794 42 00 www.academedia.se For more information please contact: Marcus Strömberg, CEO Eola Änggård Runsten, CFO Telephone: +46 8 794 4200 Telephone: +46 8 794 4240 E-mail:marcus.stromberg@academedia.se E-mail:eola.runsten@academedia.se This is a translation of the Swedish interim report. In the event of differences, the Swedish interim report shall prevail. This information is information that AcadeMedia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on 29 August 2019. 14 Year-end Report 2018/19 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income Fourth quarter Full year SEK m 2018/19 2017/18 2018/19 2017/18 Net Sales 2 3,162 2,993 11,715 10,810 Cost of goods sold -254 -257 -997 -920 Other external expenses -662 -625 -2,517 -2,320 Personnel expenses -1,942 -1,837 -7,272 -6,650 Depreciation/amortisation -68 -65 -280 -244 Acquisition related depreciations -4 -2 -16 -6 Items affecting comparability 1) -14 -40 1 -48 -2,943 -2,826 -11,080 -10,188 OPERATING INCOME 218 167 635 622 Interest income and similar profit/loss items 6 1 1 3 5 Interest expense and similar profit/loss items 6 -15 -20 -72 -73 -14 -19 -69 -68 INCOME BEFORE TAX 204 148 566 555 Tax -56 -37 -136 -124 PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD 148 111 431 430 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit/loss Remeasurement of defined benefit pension plans 10 -103 -133 -92 Deferred tax relating to defined benefit pension plans -2 24 29 21 7 -80 -104 -71 Items that may be reclassified to profit/loss Translation differences 11 26 -3 57 Other comprehensive income for the period 18 -54 -106 -14 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 166 57 324 416 Profit for the period attributable to: Stockholders of the parent company 148 111 431 430 Non-controlling interests - - - - Comprehensive income for the period attributable to: Stockholders of the parent company 166 57 324 416 Non-controlling interests - - - - Earnings per share basic (SEK) 1.41 1.05 4.09 4.30 Earnings per share basic/diluted (SEK) 1.41 1.05 4.09 4.29 Earnings per share based on number 1.41 1.05 4.09 4.09 of shares outstanding 30 June2019 (SEK) *) Items affecting comparability are specified on page 4 and 5 and definitions are on pages 30 to 31. 15 Year-end Report 2018/19 Consolidated statement of financial position in summary SEK m Note 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 ASSETS Intangible non-current assets 6,231 6,175 Buildings 1,129 948 Other property, plant and equipment 787 651 Other non-current assets 71 50 Total non-current assets 8,218 7,823 Current receivables 976 860 Cash and cash equivalents 527 699 Total current assets 1,502 1,560 TOTAL ASSETS 9,720 9,383 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Total equity 4,589 4,262 Non-current liabilities to credit institutions 2,131 2,163 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 379 182 Total non-current liabilities 5 2,509 2,345 Current interest-bearing liabilities 592 673 Other current liabilities 2,030 2,103 Total current liabilities 5 2,621 2,776 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 9,720 9,383 Consolidated statement of changes in equity in summary Total equity attributable to owners of the parent company 1 Jul 2018 1 July 2017 SEK m 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Opening balance 4,262 3,443 Profit/loss for the period 431 430 Other comprehensive income -106 -14 Total profit/loss for the group 324 416 Transactions with owners* 3 403 Closing balance 4,589 4,262 *) Transactions with owners include a share-matching program of SEK 0.8 million and issued convertibles of SEK 2.1 million. Transactions with owners in the prior year includes a rights issue of SEK 401.1 million after issue-related expenses, a share-matching program of SEK 0.7 million and premium for issued warrants of SEK 1.0 million. 16 Year-end Report 2018/19 Consolidated cash flow statement in summary Fourth quarter Full year SEK m Note 2018/19 2017/18 2018/19 2017/18 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 218 167 635 622 Adjustment for items affecting cash flow 56 77 282 227 Tax paid -28 -38 -132 -142 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in 246 206 785 707 working capital Cash flow from changes in working capital 179 170 -101 221 Cash flow from operating activities 425 376 684 928 Cash flow from investing activities -130 -115 -559 -970 Cash flow from financing activities -64 -103 -296 144 CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD 232 158 -172 102 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 291 534 699 579 Exchange-rate differences in cash and cash equivalents 4 7 -1 18 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 527 699 527 699 17 Year-end Report 2018/19 Parent company income statement in summary Fourth quarter Full year SEK m 2018/19 2017/18 2018/19 2017/18 Net sales 1 3 5 9 Operation expenses -7 -9 -24 -27 OPERATING PROFIT/LOSS -6 -6 -19 -19 Interest income and similar profit/loss items 16 0 17 0 Interest expense and similar profit/loss items -7 -1 -32 -5 9 -1 -15 -4 Year-end appropriations 34 37 34 37 PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX 37 31 -0 14 Tax -8 -4 - -3 PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD 29 26 -0 11 Parent company other comprehensive income Fourth quarter Full year SEK m 2018/19 2017/18 2018/19 2017/18 Profit/Loss for the period 29 26 -0 11 Other comprehensive income for the period - - - - COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 29 26 -0 11 Parent company balance sheet in summary SEK m 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 ASSETS Participations in Group companies 2,247 2,247 Deferred tax assets - - Total non-current assets 2,247 2,247 Current receivables 3,853 2,765 Cash and bank balances 329 394 Total current assets 4,182 3,159 TOTAL ASSETS 6,430 5,406 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Restricted equity 105 105 Non-restricted equity 2,633 2,630 Total equity 2,738 2,735 Non-current liabilities 1,094 1 Current liabilities 2,598 2,670 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 6,430 5,406 18 Year-end Report 2018/19 Parent company statement of changes in equity Total equity attributable to owners of the parent company 1 July 2018 1 July 2017 SEK m 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Opening balance 2,735 2,321 Profit/loss for the period 0 11 Other comprehensive income - - Total profit/loss for the group 0 11 Transactions with owners* 3 403 Closing balance 2,738 2,735 *) Transactions with owners include a share-matching program of SEK 0.8 million and issued convertibles of SEK 2.1 million. Transactions with owners from previous year include a rights issue of SEK 401.1 million after issue-related expenses, a share-matching program of SEK 0.7 million and premium for issued warrants of SEK 1.0 million 19 Year-end Report 2018/19 Notes and accounting policies Significant events after the end of the reporting period are presented on page 12. Segment reporting is presented on pages 7 to 10. Disclosures about risk factors and seasonality are presented on pages 13 to 14. Note 1: Accounting policies AcadeMedia applies the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the EU. The accounting policies applied are the same as those described in AcadeMedia's 2017/18 Annual Report, which is available at https://corporate.academedia.se. No new accounting policies effective from 2018/19 have had any material impact on AcadeMedia. This Interim Report is prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, as well as the Annual Accounts Act. The parent company applies the Annual Accounts Act and the Swedish Financial Reporting Board's Recommendation RFR 2, Accounting for Legal Entities. The interim report includes pages 1 to 31 and pages 1 to 14 are an integrated part of this financial report. The useful life of the brands was reassessed, and now amounts to 20 years, and will result in depreciation increasing by SEK 10 million per year. This depreciation is reported on a separate line in the income statement called Depreciation related to acquisitions. Other acquisition related depreciations are also included here. IFRS 15 Revenue from contracts with customers came into force on 1 January 2018, replacing all published standards and interpretations previously used for revenue. IFRS 15 provides a single model for revenue recognition under which revenue is recognised when promised goods or services are transferred to a customer. This can occur over time or at a point in time. The revenue consists of the amount that the Company expects to receive as consideration for the transferred goods or services. The standard is applicable to the Group as of 1 July 2018. An assessment of the standard's impact on the financial reports shows that the new standard will not have any impact on AcadeMedia's financial reports except extended disclosure requirements. IFRS 9 Financial Instruments deals with classification, measurement and reporting of financial assets and liabilities and replaces parts of IAS 39. IFRS 9 maintains a mixed valuation approach, but simplifies this approach in certain regards. There will be three valuation categories for financial assets: amortized cost, fair value in other comprehensive income (OCI) and fair value through profit or loss. The classification is determined at the first reporting date. IFRS 9 also introduces a new model for calculating credit loss provisions based on estimated credit losses and reduces the requirement for hedge accounting by replacing the 80-125 criteria with requirements for a financial relationship between hedging instruments and hedged items and that the hedge ratio should be the same as that applied in risk management. The hedging documentation has also been amended to some extent compared to that presented under IAS 39. The standard is effective for AcadeMedia from 1 July 2018. The standard has no impact on AcadeMedia's financial reports except extended disclosure requirements. IFRS 16 "Leases": A new leasing standard was published by IASB in January 2016 which will replace IAS 17 Leasing contracts as well as associated interpretations IFRIC 4, SIC-15 and SIC-27. The standard was accepted by EU on 9 November 2017. IFRS 16 requires assets and liabilities related to leasing, with the exception of short-term leases and low-value assets, to be recognised as a liability and asset in the balance sheet. The accounting is based on the view that the lessee has the right to use an asset for a specific time period and at the same time the obligation to pay for this right. Accounting for the lessor will essentially remain unchanged. The standard will come into place for the financial year starting 1 January 2019 or later. AcadeMedia will not apply IFRS 16 for the financial year starting 1 July 2019. AcadeMedia has during the year analysed and assessed implications from the implementation. One effect on AcadeMedia from the implementation of IFRS 16 is that total assets will increase by approximately SEK 7 billion as of 1 July 2019. This outcome follows that most of the group's lease agreements will be reported gross in the balance sheet as right-of-use assets and lease liability. The Group's operating profit 2019/20, based on existing portfolio of right of use assets, is expected to improve by approximately SEK 200 million following lower lease expenses in the operating profit compared to how lease contracts are reported according to IAS 17. Financial expenses in 2019/20, based on existing portfolio of right of use assets, are expected to increase by approximately SEK 350 million compared to reporting of lease contracts according to IAS 17 due to the financial components in the lease calculations. This will have a negative net effect on earnings before tax. Additional information concerning the impact on the group from application of IFRS 16 will be presented in connection with publication of the report for the first quarter 2019/20. For more information about last year's lease obligations, please see note 3 in the 2017/18 annual report. In the coming interim reports, the financial statements will also be presented without the effects from implementation of IFRS 16 to enable comparison with previous years. 20 Year-end Report 2018/19 Note 2: Income Fourth quarter Full year SEK m 2018/19 2017/18 2018/19 2017/18 Income related to education 3,084 2,907 11,397 10,553 State subsidies 38 45 154 126 Other income 39 41 165 131 Net sales 3,162 2,993 11,715 10,810 Income related to education consists of school vouchers and participant fees. Tuition fees are recognised as revenue and allocated in line with the degree of completion over the period during which the instruction is provided, including time for planning and grading of student instruction. Revenue for preschool operations is recognised based on the same fundamental principle. Revenue for services sold is recognised upon delivery to students. Revenue in the adult education operation is assessed using the same fundamental principles, but also takes into account the empirical estimate of the number of participants who do not complete the education that they started, as well as estimates of compensation received based on the number of participants that complete the education. State subsidies includes state subsidies for the primary school initiative, smaller classes, skills development and before and after school care initiatives. State subsidies are recognised at fair value in the case that there is reasonable certainty that they will be received and that AcadeMedia will meet the conditions attached to the subsidy. Contributions received to cover costs are recognised as an expense reduction of the applicable expense item, for example teacher salary premiums, head teacher premiums and other wage subsidies, and are recognised net under personnel expenses. Other income refers to income not directly related to education, such as rental income and resale of computers. Note 3: Related party transactions Related party transactions are described in detail in the 2017/18 annual report. During the fiscal year has the senior executives in Academedia AB acquired synthetic share options in AcadeMedia issued Mellby Gård AB the largest shareholder. AcadeMedia AB has not been involved in the offer. The synthetic share options have been acquired at a price deemed to correspond to the market value of the options. Moreover, no transaction with related parties has taken place except remuneration to board members. The senior executives' holdings are shown on AcadeMedia's homepage https://corporate.academedia.se/. Note 4: Acquisitions Acquiring company Acquired company Acquisition date Segment Espira Barnehager AS Casa Musica Barnehager AS 01-apr-19 International preschool ACM 2001 AB Helixutbildningar AB 01-maj-19 Upper secondary school The purchase price allocations are preliminary one year from the acquisition date. The acquisitions above represents a combined value of less than 5 percent of the Group and are therefore not specified separately in the tables. Voting rights in all acquisitions amount to 100 percent. In all the acquisitions, the purchase consideration was in the form of cash. Details of the net assets and goodwill acquired are given below. Goodwill attributed to company value exceeding net assets is not tax deductible whereas goodwill attributed to assets in asset-based acquisitions is tax deductible. Acquisition effects of acquisitions made (SEK m) Other Total Purchase consideration including transaction expenses and interest compensation 43 43 Purchase consideration excluding transaction expenses and including interest 42 42 Fair value of acquired net assets excluding goodwill -21 -21 Total goodwill 21 21 21 Year-end Report 2018/19 Fair values acquired (SEK m) Other Total Intangible non-current assets 0 0 Property, plant and equipment 37 37 Financial non-current assets 0 0 Current assets 16 16 Cash and cash equivalents 7 7 Interest-bearing liabilities -30 -30 Non-interest-bearing liabilities -5 -5 Current tax liability -2 -2 Deferred tax liability -3 -3 Net assets acquired 21 21 Goodwill that has arisen in connection with acquisitions consists of synergies with existing businesses, resources such as personnel, recruitment and personnel development and service organization, which can be streamlined as a result of the acquisitions. Impact of the acquisitions on the Group's cash and cash equivalents (SEK m) Other Total Purchase consideration excluding transaction expenses and including interest 31 31 Less purchase consideration that has not been settled in cash as of June 30, 2018. 11 11 Cash and cash equivalents at time of acquisition -7 -7 Impact on the Group's cash and cash equivalents 34 34 Contribution of acquisitions to consolidated profit (SEK m) Other Total Net sales 10 10 Operating profit (EBIT) 2 2 If the units had been included in consolidated profit from July 1, 20178 Other Total the contribution would have been (SEK m) Net sales 47 47 Operating profit (EBIT) 10 10 During the year, certain acquisition analyses for previous years' acquisitions were completed. With respect to KTS, this led to an adjustment of goodwill of SEK 10.6 million when the full reported additional purchase price was not paid out. After the end of the reporting period AcadeMedia have divested nine preschool units. Note 5: Specification of liabilities SEK m 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Non-current liabilities Non-current liabilities to credit institutions excl. property loans 1,486 1,560 Non-currentinterest-bearing liabilities - properties 644 603 Non-current liabilities (interest-bearing) 74 46 Non-current liabilities (non-interest-bearing) 305 135 TOTAL Non-current liabilities 2,509 2,345 Current liabilities Liabilities to credit institutions and other current interest-bearing liabilities 503 625 Current interest-bearing liabilities - properties 89 48 Accounts payable and other current non-interest-bearing liabilities 719 773 Accrued expenses and deferred income 1,310 1,331 TOTAL current liabilities 2,621 2,776 22 Year-end Report 2018/19 Note 6: Specification of financial income and expenses Fourth quarter Full year SEK m 2018/19 2017/18 2018/19 2017/18 Interest income and similar profit/loss items Interest income 0 1 1 2 Derivatives - - - - Foreign exchange gains 0 1 2 4 Other - - - 0 Interest income and similar profit/loss items 1 1 3 5 Interest expense and similar profit/loss items Interest expense -12 -18 -51 -62 Borrowing costs * -2 -1 -7 -5 Foreign exchange losses - - -3 -0 Other** -1 -1 -11 -5 Interest expense and similar profit/loss items -15 -20 -72 -73 *) Administrative charges for loans are expensed over the term of the loan. **) Capital loss on SEK 5.5 million related to the sale of shares in Schoolido in Q2 2018/19 During the year, the shares in Schoolido were sold given that it is deemed that too much capital is needed to further develop the company. IST, who run several other EdTech-companies, acquired Schoolido and will further develop the company. AcadeMedia will retain licenses to Schoolido's digital education material at reduced prices. The capital loss of SEK 5.5 million is included in Other in the table above. Note 7: Financial instruments AcadeMedia's financial instruments consist of accounts receivable, other receivables, accrued income, cash and cash equivalents, accounts payable, accrued trade payables, interest-bearing liabilities, and additional consideration. Since loans with credit institutions are at variable interest, which is essentially deemed to correspond to current market interest rates, the book value excluding loan expenses is considered to correspond to fair value. Other financial assets and liabilities have short terms. It is therefore deemed that the fair values of all the financial instruments are approximately equal to their book values. 23 Year-end Report 2018/19 Note 8: New segment reporting as of 1 July 2019 As of 1 July 2019, AcadeMedia will implement a new organisation where the different types of education are streamlined. The reorganisation includes all preschools and means that all Swedish and international preschools will be combined in one new segment and that AcadeMedia's compulsory schools will be a separate segment in the Group's segment reporting. Thus, the Group will continue to have four segments, the Preschool Segment, the Compulsory School Segment, Upper Secondary School Segment, and Adult Education Segment. Annual and Quarterly financial statements for the new segments are presented below. The Upper Secondary School Segment and Adult Education Segment are not affected by the reorganisation. SEK million, unless otherwise stated Full year* 2018/19* 2017/18* Preschool International 2018/19 2017/18 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Number of children/students (average) 20,576 19,471 21,319 20,975 20,267 19,741 20,531 20,087 18,876 18,389 Net sales 3,619 3,262 1,009 974 924 712 947 888 815 612 EBITDA 262 278 106 92 44 20 134 89 41 13 EBITDA margin, % 7.2% 8.5% 10.5% 9.4% 4.8% 2.8% 14.1% 10.0% 5.0% 2.1% Depreciation/amortisation -68 -63 -12 -19 -18 -18 -18 -16 -15 -14 Acquisition related depreciations -5 -4 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 189 210 92 72 24 0 115 72 25 -2 EBIT margin, % 5.2% 6.4% 9.1% 7.4% 2.6% - 12.1% 8.1% 3.1% -0.3% Items affecting comparability - 37 - - - - 37 - - - Adjusted operating profit/loss (EBIT) 189 173 92 72 24 0 78 72 25 -2 Adjusted EBIT margin, % 5.2% 5.3% 9.1% 7.4% 2.6% - 8.2% 8.1% 3.1% -0.3% Number of preschool units 255 241 258 255 253 253 249 248 236 230 SEK million, unless otherwise stated Full year* 2018/19* 2017/18* Compulsory Schools (Sweden) 2018/19 2017/18 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Number of children/students (average) 24,265 23,314 24,482 24,417 24,195 23,964 23,678 23,645 23,141 22,791 Net sales 2,857 2,648 780 760 752 565 728 706 694 520 EBITDA 203 180 79 51 50 23 71 46 41 21 EBITDA margin, % 7.1% 6.8% 10.1% 6.7% 6.6% 4.1% 9.8% 6.5% 5.9% 4.0% Depreciation/amortization -60 -50 -15 -16 -15 -13 -13 -13 -13 -11 Acquisition related depreciations -1 - -0 -0 -0 -0 - - - - Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 141 130 63 35 34 9 58 33 28 11 EBIT margin, % 4.9% 4.9% 8.1% 4.6% 4.5% 1.6% 8.0% 4.7% 4.0% 2.1% Items affecting comparability -4 - -8 - 4 - - - - - Adjusted operating profit/loss (EBIT) 145 130 71 35 30 9 58 33 28 11 Adjusted EBIT margin, % 5.1% 4.9% 9.1% 4.6% 4.0% 1.6% 8.0% 4.7% 4.0% 2.1% Number of education units 109 111 109 109 109 109 111 111 111 110 *) Proforma 24 Year-end Report 2018/19 Multi-year review SEK million, unless otherwise stated Fourth quarter Full year 2018/19 2017/18 2017/18 2016/17 2015/16 2014/15 2018/19 Profit/loss items, SEK m Net sales 3,162 2,993 11,715 10,810 9,520 8,611 8,163 Items affecting comparability -14 -40 1 -48 -23 -32 -79 EBITDA 290 233 931 872 827 722 720 Depreciation/amortisation -68 -65 -280 -244 -208 -185 -198 Depreciation related to acquisitions -4 -2 -16 -6 -4 -2 -5 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 218 167 635 622 615 535 517 Net financial items -14 -19 -69 -68 -80 -127 -269 Profit/loss for the period before tax 204 148 566 555 535 408 248 Profit/loss for the period after tax 148 111 431 430 416 319 222 Balance sheet items, SEK m Non-current assets 8,218 7,823 8,218 7,823 6,574 6,141 5,884 Current receivables and inventories 976 860 976 860 695 697 670 Cash and cash equivalents 527 699 527 699 579 331 695 Non-currentinterest-bearing liabilities 2,205 2,209 2,205 2,209 2,200 2,116 2,609 Non-currentnon-interest-bearing liabilities 305 135 305 135 114 113 197 Current interest-bearing liabilities 592 673 592 673 516 568 715 Current non-interest-bearing liabilities 2,030 2,103 2,030 2,103 1,577 1,382 1,425 Equity 4,589 4,262 4,589 4,262 3,443 2,990 2,304 Total assets 9,720 9,383 9,720 9,383 7,849 7,169 7,250 Capital employed 7,386 7,144 7,386 7,144 6,158 5,674 5,628 Net debt 2,266 2,179 2,266 2,179 2,133 2,342 2,629 Property adjusted net debt 1,533 1,528 1,533 1,528 1,550 1,866 2,295 Key ratios Net sales, SEK m 3,162 2,993 11,715 10,810 9,520 8,611 8,163 Organic growth incl. Bolt-on acquisitions, % 5.3% 4.1% 4.4% 5.8% 9.0% 6.4% 3.7% Acquired growth, larger acquisitions, % - 9.8% 3.2% 7.9% 0.8% 0.4% 24.4% Change in currency, % 0.3% 0.7% 0.8% -0.1% 0.8% -1.3% - Operating margin (EBIT), % 6.9% 5.6% 5.4% 5.8% 6.5% 6.2% 6.3% Adjusted EBIT, SEK m 232 207 634 670 638 567 596 Adjusted EBIT margin, % 7.3% 6.9% 5.4% 6.2% 6.7% 6.6% 7.3% Adjusted EBITDA, SEK m 304 274 930 920 850 754 799 Adjusted EBIT margin, % 9.6% 9.1% 7.9% 8.5% 8.9% 8.8% 9.8% Net margin, % 4.7% 3.7% 3.7% 4.0% 4.4% 3.7% 2.7% Return on capital employed, %, (12 months) 8.7% 10.1% 8.7% 10.1% 10.9% 10.1% 10.8% Return on equity, % (12 months) 9.7% 11.2% 9.7% 11.2% 12.9% 12.1% 9.9% Equity/assets ratio, % 47.2% 45.4% 47.2% 45.4% 43.9% 41.7% 31.8% Interest coverage ratio, times 12.5 10.9 12.5 10.9 9.4 4.8 2.8 Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA (12 months) 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.4 2.5 3.1 3.3 Adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA (12 months) 1.6 1.7 1.6 1.7 1.8 2.5 2.9 Cash flow from investing activities -130 -115 -559 -970 -374 -386 -68 Number of full-time employees 12,487 12,462 12,405 11,863 10,564 9,714 9,159 25 Year-end Report 2018/19 Quarterly data, Group Quarterly data 2018/19 2017/18 SEK million, unless otherwise stated Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Net sales 3,162 3,135 3,076 2,343 2,993 2,967 2,813 2,037 EBITDA 290 310 205 126 233 275 232 132 Depreciation/amortisation -68 -76 -73 -64 -65 -65 -64 -50 Acquisition related depreciations -4 -4 -4 -4 -2 -2 -1 -1 Items affecting comparability -14 20 -11 5 -40 -5 -1 -2 Operating income (EBIT) 218 231 128 58 167 209 166 80 Total financial items -14 -14 -23 -17 -19 -15 -17 -16 Income before taxes 204 216 105 41 148 194 149 64 Tax for the current period -56 -45 -25 -10 -37 -42 -33 -13 Profit/loss for the period 148 172 79 31 111 152 116 51 Number of children/students, schools 79,994 79,873 79,335 78,770 76,233 76,188 72,945 68,098 Number of full-time employees 12,487 12,605 12,473 12,055 12,462 12,320 11,789 10,882 Number of education units 511 507 505 505 501 500 489 446 Key ratios Operating margin (EBIT), % 6.9% 7.4% 4.2% 2.5% 5.6% 7.0% 5.9% 3.9% Adjusted EBIT 232 210 139 52 207 214 167 82 Adjusted EBIT, % 7.3% 6.7% 4.5% 2.2% 6.9% 7.2% 5.9% 4.0% Net margin, % 4.7% 5.5% 2.6% 1.3% 3.7% 5.1% 4.1% 2.5% Return on equity, % (12 months) 9.7% 9.1% 9.0% 10.6% 11.2% 12.7% 12.7% 13.1% Return on capital employed, % (12 8.7% 8.5% 8.8% 9.5% 10.1% 10.6% 10.6% 11.0% Months) Equity/assets ratio, % 47.2% 46.8% 45.6% 44.3% 45.4% 45.9% 45.0% 42.6% Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA (12 months) 2.4 2.8 2.7 2.9 2.4 2.6 2.6 2.4 Interest coverage ratio 12.5 10.8 10.3 10.6 10.9 11.9 11.6 10.1 Other Cash flow from operating activities 425 129 348 -219 376 153 257 142 Cash flow from investing activities -130 -170 -103 -156 -115 -124 -668 -63 26 Year-end Report 2018/19 Quarterly data, segment SEK million, unless otherwise stated 2018/19 2017/18 Pre- and Compulsory Schools Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 (Sweden) Number of children/students (average) 33,498 33,321 32,751 32,381 32,834 32,732 31,727 31,111 Net sales 1,136 1,107 1,088 816 1,082 1,049 1,021 760 EBITDA 105 82 61 22 92 75 56 17 EBITDA margin, % 9.2% 7.4% 5.6% 2.7% 8.5% 7.1% 5.5% 2.2% Depreciation/amortisation -18 -19 -18 -16 -16 -16 -16 -13 Acquisition related depreciations -1 -1 -1 -1 - - - - Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 86 62 42 5 76 59 40 3 EBIT margin, % 7.6% 5.6% 3.9% 0.6% 7.0% 5.6% 3.9% 0.4% Items affecting comparability -8 - 4 - - - - - Adjusted operating profit/loss (EBIT) 94 62 38 5 76 59 40 3 Adjusted EBIT margin, % 8.3% 5.6% 3.5% 0.6% 7.0% 5.6% 3.9% 0.4% Number of education units 228 228 227 227 230 230 228 226 SEK million, unless otherwise stated 2018/19 2017/18 Upper Secondary Schools (Sweden) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Number of children/students (average) 34,194 34,481 34,873 35,065 32,024 32,456 30,928 26,918 Net sales 990 1 006 1 011 750 920 926 845 539 EBITDA 121 160 133 92 118 121 97 62 EBITDA margin, % 12.2% 15.9% 13.2% 12.3% 12.8% 13.1% 11.5% 11.5% Depreciation/amortisation -36 -38 -36 -29 -31 -32 -33 -23 Acquisition related depreciations -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -0 -0 - Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 84 122 96 62 87 88 63 39 EBIT margin, % 8.5% 12.1% 9.5% 8.3% 9.5% 9.5% 7.5% 7.2% Items affecting comparability -6 20 - 5 -13 -1 -1 0 Adjusted operating profit/loss (EBIT) 90 102 96 56 100 89 64 39 Adjusted EBIT margin, % 9.1% 10.1% 9.5% 7.5% 10.9% 9.6% 7.6% 7.2% Number of education units 144 143 143 143 141 141 142 106 SEK million, unless otherwise stated 2018/19 2017/18 Adult Education (Sweden) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Net sales 382 392 388 315 397 444 459 366 EBITDA 6 22 -1 4 -66 39 66 45 EBITDA margin, % 1.6% 5.6% -0.3% 1.3% -16.6% 8.8% 14.4% 12.3% Depreciation/amortisation -3 -2 -2 -2 -2 -2 -2 -2 Acquisition related depreciations -1 -1 -1 -1 - - - - Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 2 19 -4 0 -69 37 64 43 EBIT margin, % 0.5% 4.8% -1.0% - -17.4% 8.3% 13.9% 11.7% Items affecting comparability - - -15 - -61 - - - Adjusted operating profit/loss (EBIT) 2 19 11 0 -7 37 64 43 Adjusted EBIT margin, % 0.5% 4.8% 2.8% - -1.8% 8.3% 13.9% 11.7% 27 Year-end Report 2018/19 Quarterly data, segment (cont.) SEK million, unless otherwise stated 2018/19 2017/18 Preschool International Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Number of children/students (average) 12,302 12,071 11,711 11,324 11,375 11,000 10,290 10,069 Net sales 653 626 589 461 593 545 488 372 EBITDA 80 62 32 21 113 60 27 18 EBITDA margin, % 12.3% 9.9% 5.4% 4.6% 19.1% 11.0% 5.5% 4.8% Depreciation/amortisation -9 -16 -15 -15 -15 -13 -12 -12 Acquisition related depreciations -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 70 45 15 4 97 46 14 5 EBIT margin, % 10.7% 7.2% 2.5% 0.9% 16.4% 8.4% 2.9% 1.3% Items affecting comparability - - - - 37 - - - Adjusted operating profit/loss (EBIT) 70 45 15 4 60 46 14 5 Adjusted EBIT margin, % 10.7% 7.2% 2.5% 0.9% 10.1% 8.4% 2.9% 1.3% Number of preschool units 139 136 135 135 130 129 119 114 SEK million, unless otherwise stated 2018/19 2017/18 Group-OH and adjustments Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Net sales 0 4 0 0 1 3 0 0 EBITDA -22 -15 -21 -13 -23 -20 -13 -9 Depreciation/amortisation -2 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 Acquisition related depreciations - - - - - - - - Operating profit/loss (EBIT) -24 -16 -22 -14 -24 -21 -14 -10 Items affecting comparability - - -0 - -3 -4 0 -2 Adjusted operating profit/loss (EBIT) -24 -16 -22 -14 -22 -17 -14 -9 SEK million, unless otherwise stated 2018/19 2017/18 Group Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Number of children/students (average) 79,994 79,873 79,335 78,770 76,233 76,188 72,945 68,098 Net sales 3,162 3,135 3,076 2,343 2,993 2,967 2,813 2,037 EBITDA 290 310 205 126 233 275 232 132 EBITDA margin, % 9.2% 9.9% 6.7% 5.4% 7.8% 9.3% 8.2% 6.5% Depreciation/amortisation -68 -76 -73 -64 -65 -65 -64 -50 Acquisition related depreciations -4 -4 -4 -4 -2 -2 -1 -1 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) 218 231 128 58 167 209 166 80 EBIT margin, % 6.9% 7.4% 4.2% 2.5% 5.6% 7.0% 5.9% 3.9% Items affecting comparability -14 20 -11 5 -40 -5 -1 -2 Adjusted operating profit/loss (EBIT) 232 210 139 52 207 214 167 82 Adjusted EBIT margin, % 7.3% 6.7% 4.5% 2.2% 6.9% 7.2% 5.9% 4.0% Net financial items -14 -14 -23 -17 -19 -15 -17 -16 Profit/loss after financial items 204 216 105 41 148 194 149 64 Tax -56 -45 -25 -10 -37 -42 -33 -13 Profit/loss for the period 148 172 79 31 111 152 116 51 Number of full-time employees (period) 12,487 12,605 12,473 12,055 12,462 12,320 11,789 10,882 Number of units 511 507 505 505 501 500 489 446 28 Year-end Report 2018/19 Reconciliation of alternative performance measures Below are calculations for the alternative performance measures used in the report. See definitions for more details. Full year SEK million, unless otherwise stated 2018/19 2017/18 2016/17 2015/16 2014/15 Net debt Non-currentinterest-bearing liabilities 2,205 2,209 2,200 2,116 2,609 + Current interest-bearing liabilities 592 673 516 568 715 - Non-currentinterest-bearing receivables* 4 4 4 11 - - Cash and cash equivalents 527 699 579 331 695 = Net debt 2,266 2,179 2,133 2,342 2,629 Property-adjusted net debt Net debt (as described above) 2,266 2,179 2,133 2,342 2,629 - non-current property loans 644 603 467 278 174 - current property loans 89 48 116 197 161 = Property adjusted net debt 1,533 1,528 1,550 1,865 2,295 Return on capital employed %, 12 months Adjusted operating profit EBIT (12 months) 634 670 638 567 596 + Interest income 1 2 7 6 13 divided by Average equity (12 months) 4,426 3,853 3,216 2,647 2,247 + average non-currentinterest-bearing liabilities (12 months) 2,207 2,204 2,158 2,363 2,815 + average current interest-bearing liabilities (12 months) 632 594 542 641 592 = Return on capital employed %, 12 months 8.7% 10.1% 10.9% 10.1% 10.8% Return on equity %, 12 months Profit/loss after tax (12 months) 431 430 416 319 222 divided by Average equity (12 months) 4,426 3.853 3.216 2.647 2.247 = Return on equity %, 12 months 9.7% 11.2% 12.9% 12.1% 9.9% *) Included in Other non-current assets **) The numbers for the quarter are the same for the full year 2018/19 2017/18 SEK million, unless otherwise stated Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Interest coverage ratio Adjusted operating profit EBIT (12 months) 634 609 613 641 670 693 676 650 + Interest income (12 months) 1 1 2 2 2 1 1 6 + Other financial income (12 months) 2 2 4 4 4 3 0 - divided by Interest expense (12 months) -51 -57 -60 -61 -62 -59 -58 -65 = Interest coverage ratio 12.5 10.8 10.3 10.6 10.9 11.9 11.6 10.1 29 Year-end Report 2018/19 Definitions Other information has been included to align this report with the European Securities and Markets Authority's (ESMA) guidelines on alternative performance indicators. Key ratio Definition Absence due to illness Short-term and long-term absence due to illness recalculated to full-time divided by the number of full-time employees (FTE). Adjusted EBIT Operating profit/loss excluding items affecting comparability. Adjusted EBIT margin Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net revenues. Adjusted EBITDA Operating profit/loss before depreciation/amortisation of property, plant and equipment, and intangible non-current assets. Purpose2 Absence due to illness is used to measure employee absence and provide indications of employee health. Adjusted EBIT is used to get a better picture of the underlying operating profit. Adjusted EBIT margin sets underlying operating profit in relation to sales. Adjusted EBITDA is used to measure underlying profit from operating activities, regardless of depreciation/amortization and excluding items affecting comparability. Adjusted net debt Net debt net of property-related loans, i.e. loans in the Norwegian State Housing Bank, building loans for ongoing construction projects and other property loans in Norway. Adjusted net Adjusted net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 debt/Adjusted EBITDA months. Adjusted net debt shows the portion of loans that finance the business, while property loans are linked to a building asset that can be separated and sold. Net debt/adjusted EBITDA is a theoretical measure of how many years it would take, with current earnings excluding items affecting comparability (adjusted EBITDA), to pay off the Company's liabilities, excluding property-related loans. Adjusted return on capital Adjusted EBIT + interest income for the most recent 12-month employed period divided by average capital employed (opening balance + closing balance)/2. Acquired growth Increase of Net Sales due to larger acquisitions during the last 12 months. Capital employed Total assets less non-interest-bearing liabilities and provisions as well as deferred tax liabilities. Or: Equity plus non-current and current interest-bearing liabilities. Cash flow from Cash flow from investing activities according to the cash flow investments analysis. This includes acquisitions, investments and divestments of buildings, as well as investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. Investments financed with leases are not included. Adjusted return on capital employed is used to set adjusted operating profit/loss in relation to total tied up capital regardless of type of financing. Indicates growth generated from acquisitions in contrast to organic growth and currency effects. Capital employed indicates how much capital is needed to run the business regardless of type of financing (borrowed or equity). Cash flow from investments is used to regularly measure how much cash is used to maintain operations and for expansion. Cash flow from operating Cash flow from operating activities including changes in working activities capital and before cash flows from investing and financing activities. Depreciation related to Depreciation related to assets gained in acquisitions acquisitions Earnings per share Profit/loss for the period in SEK, divided by the average number of shares outstanding, basic/diluted calculated according to IAS 33. EBITDA Operating profit/loss before depreciation/amortisation and impairment of non-current assets. EBITDA margin EBITDA as a percentage of revenues. Cash flow from operating activities is used as a measure of the cash flow that the Company generates before investments and financing. Separates depreciation on assets gained in acquisitions, e.g. excess value in real estate and brands Earnings per share is used to clarify the amount of profit for the period to which each share is entitled. EBITDA is used to measure profit (loss) from operating activities, regardless of depreciation/amortization. EBITDA margin is used to set EBITDA in relation to sales. Employee turnover Average number of employees who left the company during the year in relation to the average number of employees. (Number of permanent and probationary employees who quit) / (Average number of permanent and probationary employees). Equity/assets ratio Equity as a percentage of total assets. Interest coverage ratio Adjusted EBIT for the last 12 months plus financial income in relation to interest expense. Net debt Interest-bearing debt (current and non-current) net of cash and cash equivalents and non-currentinterest-bearing receivables (current and non-current). Net debt/adjusted Net debt (closing balance for the period) divided by adjusted EBITDA EBITDA for the past 12 months. Employee turnover is used to measure the proportion of employees who leave the company and who must be replaced every year. The equity ratio shows the proportion of the Company's total assets financed by shareholders' equity. A high equity ratio is a measure of financial strength. Interest coverage ratio is used to measure the company's ability to pay interest costs. Net debt is used to clarify the size of the debt less current cash and cash equivalents (which in theory could be used to repay loans). Net debt/adjusted EBITDA is a theoretical measure of how many years it would take, with current earnings 2According to ESMA guidelines on performance measures, each performance measure must be justified. 30 Year-end Report 2018/19 Net margin Profit/loss for the period as a percentage of revenues. (EBITDA), to pay off the Company's liabilities, including property-related loans. Net margin is used to measure net earnings in relation to sales. Items affecting Items affecting comparability are income and cost of an irregular comparability nature such as larger retroactive income related to prior financial years, items related to property such as capital gains, major property damage not covered by insurance, advisory costs relating to larger acquisitions or fundraising, major integration costs resulting from acquisitions or reorganizations according to plan, as well as costs arising from strategic decisions and major restructuring that result in winding up of units. Number of Average number of children/students enrolled during the specified children/students period. Adult education participants are not included in the Group's total figures for number of children/students. Number of education Refers to the number of preschools, compulsory schools and/or units upper secondary schools operating in the period. Integrated units where preschools and compulsory schools are combined are counted as two units as they each hold their own permit. Items affecting comparability are used to identify items of an irregular nature in order to get a better understanding of underlying development of earnings. Number of children/students is the most important driver for revenue. Number of education units indicates how the Company grows over time through new establishments and acquisitions minus discontinued units. Number of full-time Average number of employees during the period, full-time employees equivalent (FTE). Organic growth including Increase of net sales excluding larger acquisitions and changes in smaller bolt-on currency. acquisitions The number of employees is measured regularly as it is the main cost driver for the Company. The Company's growth target is to increase net sales including smaller bolt-on acquisitions by 5-7 percent per year. The purpose of the key ratio is thus to follow up on this target. Return on equity Profit/loss for the most recent 12-month period divided by average equity (opening balance + closing balance)/2. Return on equity is a profitability measure used to set profit (loss) in relation to shareholders' paid-in and earned capital. Return on capital Adjusted operating profit/loss (EBIT) for the most recent 12-month employed period plus interest income divided by average capital employed (opening balance + closing balance)/2. Operating margin (EBIT Operating profit/loss as a percentage of revenues. margin) Return on equity is a profitability measure used to set profit (loss) in relation to the capital needed to run the business. The operating margin shows the percentage of sales remaining after operating expenses, which can be allocated to other purposes. Operating profit/loss Operating profit/loss before net financial items and tax. (EBIT) Operating profit/loss (EBIT) is used to measure operating profit before financing and tax. Other All amounts in tables are in SEK million unless otherwise stated. All figures in parentheses () are comparative figures for the same period the previous year unless otherwise stated. Totals of amounts in whole figures do not always match reported totals due to rounding. The reported total amounts are correct. 31 Attachments Original document

