ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC

(ACHC)
ACADIA HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES DATE FOR SECOND QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS RELEASE

07/18/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (“Acadia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, after the close of the market. Acadia will conduct a conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Additionally, a live broadcast of the earnings conference call will be available at www.acadiahealthcare.com in the “Investors” section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available through August 14, 2019.

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. At March 31, 2019, Acadia operated a network of 593 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,100 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.  Acadia provides behavioral health and addiction services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

Contact:                                                                                                                                         
Gretchen Hommrich
Director, Investor Relations
(615) 861-6000

