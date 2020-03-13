Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.    ACHC

ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.

(ACHC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACADIA HEALTHCARE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. - ACHC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACHC).

Beginning in February 2017, the Company touted itself as “the leading independent provider of mental health services in the UK” reassuring investors of its “competitive strength” based on “[f]avorable industry and legislative trends.” On October 24, 2017, the Company disclosed negative financial results for 3Q 2017 including a reduction to its guidance for fiscal year 2017 and a significant cut to EBITDA relating to its UK facilities purportedly driven by “lower census and higher operating costs.” Then, in October and November 2018, investigative reports revealed alleged systematic instances of patient abuse and neglect at dozens of the Company’s facilities.

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Microchip’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Microchip’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Microchip shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-achc/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY,
03/13ACADIA HEALTHCARE INVESTIGATION INIT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
02/28ACADIA HEALTHCARE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
02/27ACADIA HEALTHCARE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/27ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
02/27ACADIA HEALTHCARE : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
BU
02/27ACADIA HEALTHCARE : to Present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional In..
BU
02/11SHUMAN GLENN & STECKER : Investigates Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
BU
02/11Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Earning..
GL
2019ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (for..
AQ
2019ACADIA HEALTHCARE : Names Senior Healthcare Investment Banker Jason Bernhard to ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 304 M
EBIT 2020 427 M
Net income 2020 202 M
Debt 2020 3 026 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,54x
P/E ratio 2021 8,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
EV / Sales2021 1,41x
Capitalization 1 931 M
Chart ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,33  $
Last Close Price 21,82  $
Spread / Highest target 97,1%
Spread / Average Target 57,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Debra Kay Osteen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Reeve Byron Waud Chairman
John S. Hollinsworth Executive Vice President-Operations
David M. Duckworth Chief Financial Officer
Michael V. Genovese Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC.-41.06%1 733
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-22.82%71 207
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-31.32%34 358
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-10.86%19 401
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-6.02%13 319
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-15.34%12 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group