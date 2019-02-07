Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release

Log in
02/07/2019 | 01:01pm EST

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (“Acadia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year‑end 2018 earnings on Thursday, February 28, 2019, after the close of the market. Acadia will conduct a conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 1, 2019. Additionally, a live broadcast of the earnings conference call will be available at www.acadiahealthcare.com in the “Investors” section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available through March 15, 2019.

About Acadia

Acadia is a provider of behavioral healthcare services. At September 30, 2018, Acadia operated a network of 586 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,000 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.  Acadia provides behavioral health and addiction services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

Contact:                                                                                                                                         
Gretchen Hommrich
Director, Investor Relations
(615) 861-6000

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 015 M
EBIT 2018 430 M
Net income 2018 196 M
Debt 2018 4 364 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 12,37
P/E ratio 2019 11,50
EV / Sales 2018 2,26x
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
Capitalization 2 446 M
Chart ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 38,1 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Debra K. Osteen Chief Executive Officer
Brent Turner President
Reeve Byron Waud Chairman
Ronald Morgan Fincher Chief Operating Officer
David M. Duckworth Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC7.82%2 446
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION0.78%85 390
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)12.52%48 193
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE17.73%23 326
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS12.31%14 251
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES15.87%12 497
