Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (“Acadia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year‑end 2018 earnings on Thursday, February 28, 2019, after the close of the market. Acadia will conduct a conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 1, 2019. Additionally, a live broadcast of the earnings conference call will be available at www.acadiahealthcare.com in the “Investors” section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available through March 15, 2019.

About Acadia

Acadia is a provider of behavioral healthcare services. At September 30, 2018, Acadia operated a network of 586 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,000 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. Acadia provides behavioral health and addiction services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

Contact: Gretchen Hommrich Director, Investor Relations (615) 861-6000