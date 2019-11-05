Acadia Healthcare : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Revenue of $777.3 Million, EPS of $0.48 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52 0 11/05/2019 | 04:12pm EST Send by mail :

Company Updates 2019 Guidance Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Revenue was $777.3 million for the third quarter, up 2.1% from $760.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. Net income attributable to Acadia stockholders for the third quarter of 2019 was $42.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared with $46.2 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. Results for the third quarter of 2019 include transaction-related expenses of $5.8 million and the income tax effect of adjustments to income of $2.4 million based on a tax rate of 16.7%. Adjusted income attributable to Acadia stockholders per diluted share ("adjusted EPS") was $0.52 for the third quarter of 2019. Results for the third quarter of 2018 included transaction-related expenses of $2.4 million and the income tax effect of adjustments to income of $0.4 million based on a tax rate of 16.0%. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears beginning on page 7. For the third quarter of 2019, Acadia's total same facility revenue increased 4.6% compared with the third quarter of 2018, including a 1.1% increase in patient days and a 3.5% increase in revenue per patient day. Total same facility EBITDA margin decreased 100 basis points to 22.9%. U.S. same facility revenue increased 4.9%, including a 2.8% increase in patient days and a 2.0% increase in revenue per patient day. U.S. same facility EBITDA margin decreased 140 basis points to 25.9%. For the U.K. operations, same facility revenue was up 4.0% for the third quarter of 2019 from the third quarter last year, reflecting a 5.1% increase in revenue per patient day offset by a 1.1% decrease in patient days. U.K. same facility EBITDA margin declined 30 basis points to 16.7%. Acadia's consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $146.6 million, compared with $148.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. Debbie Osteen, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare Company, remarked, "During the third quarter of 2019, certain of our U.S. facilities faced operational issues that negatively affected U.S. EBITDA margin. We believe these operational issues are temporary. Our U.K. facilities performed as expected, and we were pleased to see continuing stability in our operating trends. During the quarter, we continued to work through the initiatives identified during our strategic review earlier this year to improve operational efficiencies throughout our operations. At this time, we expect to achieve our goal of $20 to $25 million in cost savings by the end of 2020. Going forward, we will remain focused on these objectives, while we continue to honor our commitment to deliver the highest quality of patient care. "During the third quarter, we added 82 beds to Acadia's operations, supporting our growth initiatives focused on both bed expansion opportunities and additional service offerings. For the first nine months of the year, we added 414 beds to existing and new facilities, and we expect to add approximately 650 beds for 2019, exclusive of acquisitions," added Osteen. Acadia today updated its financial guidance for 2019, consistent with the Company's performance for the first nine months of 2019 and its expectations for the fourth quarter of the year, as follows: Revenue for 2019 in a range of $3.10 billion to $3.125 billion;

Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 in a range of $584 million to $589 million; and

Adjusted earnings per diluted share for 2019 in a range of $2.00 to $2.05. The Company’s guidance does not include the impact of any future acquisitions or transaction-related expenses. EBITDA is defined as net income adjusted for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, provision for income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for equity-based compensation expense, transaction-related expenses and debt extinguishment costs. Adjusted income is defined as net income adjusted for transaction-related expenses, tax reform impact, debt extinguishment costs and income tax effect of adjustments to income. Acadia will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.acadiahealthcare.com in the “Investors” section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available through November 20, 2019. Risk Factors This news release contains forward-looking statements. Generally, words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “continue,” and “believe” or the negative of or other variation on these and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this news release. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties and our future results could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, (i) potential difficulties operating our business in light of political and economic instability in the U.K. and globally relating to the U.K.’s departure from the European Union; (ii) the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, including the devaluation of the British Pound Sterling (GBP) relative to the U.S. Dollar (USD); (iii) potential difficulties in successfully integrating the operations of acquired facilities or realizing the expected benefits and synergies of our acquisitions, joint ventures and de novo transactions; (iv) Acadia’s ability to add beds, expand services, enhance marketing programs and improve efficiencies at its facilities; (v) potential reductions in payments received by Acadia from government and third-party payors; (vi) the occurrence of patient incidents, governmental investigations and adverse regulatory actions, which could adversely affect the price of our common stock and result in substantial payments and incremental regulatory burdens; (vii) the risk that Acadia may not generate sufficient cash from operations to service its debt and meet its working capital and capital expenditure requirements; and (viii) potential operating difficulties, labor costs, client preferences, changes in competition and general economic or industry conditions that may prevent Acadia from realizing the expected benefits of its business strategies. These factors and others are more fully described in Acadia’s periodic reports and other filings with the SEC. About Acadia Acadia is a provider of behavioral healthcare services. At September 30, 2019, Acadia operated a network of 589 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,000 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. Acadia provides behavioral health and addiction services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 777,251 $ 760,916 $ 2,327,230 $ 2,268,895 Salaries, wages and benefits (including equity-based compensation expense of $4,039, $5,225, $14,322 and $19,273, respectively) 428,601 417,917 1,288,399 1,246,186 Professional fees 62,152 59,509 177,588 166,988 Supplies 30,790 29,461 91,661 88,958 Rents and leases 20,134 19,866 60,860 60,390 Other operating expenses 92,975 90,464 281,517 265,977 Depreciation and amortization 40,620 39,659 122,277 119,360 Interest expense, net 46,644 46,651 143,384 137,706 Debt extinguishment costs - - - 940 Transaction-related expenses 5,775 2,353 15,308 10,008 Total expenses 727,691 705,880 2,180,994 2,096,513 Income before income taxes 49,560 55,036 146,236 172,382 Provision for income taxes 6,837 8,757 25,801 16,339 Net income 42,723 46,279 120,435 156,043 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (157 ) (47 ) (258 ) (156 ) Net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 42,566 $ 46,232 $ 120,177 $ 155,887 Earnings per share attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. stockholders: Basic $ 0.49 $ 0.53 $ 1.37 $ 1.79 Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.53 $ 1.37 $ 1.78 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 87,649 87,344 87,591 87,233 Diluted 87,859 87,537 87,805 87,386 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,900 $ 50,510 Accounts receivable, net 350,225 318,087 Other current assets 93,788 81,820 Total current assets 536,913 450,417 Property and equipment, net 3,131,419 3,107,766 Goodwill 2,424,241 2,396,412 Intangible assets, net 89,028 88,990 Deferred tax assets 3,371 3,468 Derivative instrument assets - 60,524 Operating lease right-of-use assets 479,881 - Other assets 63,272 64,927 Total assets $ 6,728,125 $ 6,172,504 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 41,287 $ 34,112 Accounts payable 131,472 117,740 Accrued salaries and benefits 117,683 113,299 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 28,010 - Other accrued liabilities 139,754 151,226 Total current liabilities 458,206 416,377 Long-term debt 3,133,635 3,159,375 Deferred tax liabilities 63,154 80,372 Operating lease liabilities 478,894 - Derivative instrument liabilities 15,896 - Other liabilities 125,285 154,267 Total liabilities 4,275,070 3,810,391 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 32,364 28,806 Equity: Common stock 877 874 Additional paid-in capital 2,554,808 2,541,987 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (507,994 ) (462,377 ) Retained earnings 373,000 252,823 Total equity 2,420,691 2,333,307 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,728,125 $ 6,172,504 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 (In thousands) Operating activities: Net income $ 120,435 $ 156,043 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by continuing operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 122,277 119,360 Amortization of debt issuance costs 8,926 7,763 Equity-based compensation expense 14,322 19,273 Deferred income taxes 5,150 (1,738 ) Debt extinguishment costs - 940 Other 4,444 3,025 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (32,956 ) (43,252 ) Other current assets (3,912 ) 3,021 Other assets 530 3,868 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (35,610 ) 9,230 Accrued salaries and benefits 4,813 11,049 Other liabilities 5,110 149 Net cash provided by continuing operating activities 213,529 288,731 Net cash used in discontinued operating activities - (2,548 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 213,529 286,183 Investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (44,900 ) - Cash paid for capital expenditures (202,722 ) (249,989 ) Cash paid for real estate acquisitions (6,976 ) (9,391 ) Settlement of foreign currency derivatives 105,008 - Other 12,398 (3,114 ) Net cash used in investing activities (137,192 ) (262,494 ) Financing activities: Borrowings on revolving credit facility 76,573 - Principal payments on revolving credit facility (76,573 ) - Principal payments on long-term debt (24,738 ) (31,492 ) Common stock withheld for minimum statutory taxes, net (1,498 ) (2,272 ) Other (5,923 ) (6,973 ) Net cash used in financing activities (32,159 ) (40,737 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,788 ) (1,314 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 42,390 (18,362 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 50,510 67,290 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 92,900 $ 48,928 Effect of acquisitions: Assets acquired, excluding cash $ 48,594 $ - Liabilities assumed (3,694 ) - Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired $ 44,900 $ - Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Operating Statistics (Unaudited, Revenue in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Same Facility Results (a,c) Revenue $ 741,976 $ 709,474 4.6% $ 2,214,660 $ 2,103,372 5.3% Patient Days 1,151,793 1,139,501 1.1% 3,414,315 3,351,815 1.9% Admissions 45,655 43,763 4.3% 133,143 127,463 4.5% Average Length of Stay (b) 25.2 26.0 -3.1% 25.6 26.3 -2.5% Revenue per Patient Day $ 644 $ 623 3.5% $ 649 $ 628 3.4% EBITDA margin 22.9% 23.9% -100 bps 23.4% 24.7% -130 bps U.S. Same Facility Results (a) Revenue $ 498,076 $ 474,912 4.9% $ 1,467,618 $ 1,386,457 5.9% Patient Days 648,767 631,115 2.8% 1,910,839 1,846,748 3.5% Admissions 43,247 41,318 4.7% 126,062 120,209 4.9% Average Length of Stay (b) 15.0 15.3 -1.8% 15.2 15.4 -1.3% Revenue per Patient Day $ 768 $ 752 2.0% $ 768 $ 751 2.3% EBITDA margin 25.9% 27.3% -140 bps 26.7% 27.2% -50 bps U.K. Same Facility Results (a,c) Revenue $ 243,900 $ 234,562 4.0% $ 747,042 $ 716,915 4.2% Patient Days 503,026 508,386 -1.1% 1,503,476 1,505,067 -0.1% Admissions 2,408 2,445 -1.5% 7,081 7,254 -2.4% Average Length of Stay (b) 208.9 207.9 0.5% 212.3 207.5 2.3% Revenue per Patient Day $ 485 $ 461 5.1% $ 497 $ 476 4.3% EBITDA margin 16.7% 17.0% -30 bps 17.0% 19.7% -270 bps U.S. Facility Results Revenue $ 509,383 $ 488,626 4.2% $ 1,507,156 $ 1,432,501 5.2% Patient Days 663,969 650,395 2.1% 1,960,749 1,899,050 3.2% Admissions 44,693 41,614 7.4% 130,098 121,065 7.5% Average Length of Stay (b) 14.9 15.6 -4.9% 15.1 15.7 -3.9% Revenue per Patient Day $ 767 $ 751 2.1% $ 769 $ 754 1.9% EBITDA margin 24.9% 26.3% -140 bps 25.3% 26.2% -90 bps U.K. Facility Results (c) Revenue $ 267,868 $ 257,650 4.0% $ 820,074 $ 788,103 4.1% Patient Days 673,473 681,917 -1.2% 2,009,006 2,024,389 -0.8% Admissions 2,749 2,752 -0.1% 8,160 8,226 -0.8% Average Length of Stay (b) 245.0 247.8 -1.1% 246.2 246.1 0.0% Revenue per Patient Day $ 398 $ 378 5.3% $ 408 $ 389 4.9% EBITDA margin 15.2% 15.0% 20 bps 15.4% 17.5% -210 bps Total Facility Results (c) Revenue $ 777,251 $ 746,276 4.2% $ 2,327,230 $ 2,220,604 4.8% Patient Days 1,337,442 1,332,312 0.4% 3,969,755 3,923,439 1.2% Admissions 47,442 44,366 6.9% 138,258 129,291 6.9% Average Length of Stay (b) 28.2 30.0 -6.1% 28.7 30.3 -5.4% Revenue per Patient Day $ 581 $ 560 3.8% $ 586 $ 566 3.6% EBITDA margin 21.6% 22.4% -80 bps 21.8% 23.1% -130 bps (a) Results for the periods presented exclude the elderly care division of our U.K. operations and certain closed services. (b) Average length of stay is defined as patient days divided by admissions. (c) Revenue and revenue per patient day for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 is adjusted to reflect the foreign currency exchange rate for the comparable periods of 2019 in order to eliminate the effect of changes in the exchange rate. The exchange rate used in the adjusted revenue and revenue per patient day amounts for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 is 1.23 and 1.27, respectively. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands) Net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 42,566 $ 46,232 $ 120,177 $ 155,887 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 157 47 258 156 Provision for income taxes 6,837 8,757 25,801 16,339 Interest expense, net 46,644 46,651 143,384 137,706 Depreciation and amortization 40,620 39,659 122,277 119,360 EBITDA 136,824 141,346 411,897 429,448 Adjustments: Equity-based compensation expense (a) 4,039 5,225 14,322 19,273 Transaction-related expenses (b) 5,775 2,353 15,308 10,008 Debt extinguishment costs (c) - - - 940 Adjusted EBITDA $ 146,638 $ 148,924 $ 441,527 $ 459,669 See footnotes on page 9. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted Income Attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. to Net Income Attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 42,566 $ 46,232 $ 120,177 $ 155,887 Adjustments to income: Transaction-related expenses (b) 5,775 2,353 15,308 10,008 Tax reform impact (d) - - - (10,472 ) Debt extinguishment costs (c) - - - 940 Income tax effect of adjustments to income (e) (2,371 ) (406 ) (1,384 ) (1,821 ) Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 45,970 $ 48,179 $ 134,101 $ 154,542 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 87,859 87,537 87,805 87,386 Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. per diluted share $ 0.52 $ 0.55 $ 1.53 $ 1.77 See footnotes on page 9. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Footnotes We have included certain financial measures in this press release, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted income, which are “non-GAAP financial measures” as defined under the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC. We define EBITDA as net income adjusted for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, provision for income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for equity-based compensation expense, transaction-related expenses and debt extinguishment costs. We define Adjusted income as net income adjusted for transaction-related expenses, tax reform impact, debt extinguishment costs, and income tax effect of adjustments to income. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted income are supplemental measures of our performance and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted income are not measures of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as measures of our liquidity. Our measurements of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted income may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. We have included information concerning EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted income in this press release because we believe that such information is used by certain investors as measures of a company’s historical performance. We believe these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of issuers of equity securities, many of which present EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted income when reporting their results. Our presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted income should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per diluted share, where provided, to expected results due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of transaction-related expenses and the tax effect of such expenses. (a) Represents the equity-based compensation expense of Acadia. (b) Represents transaction-related expenses incurred by Acadia primarily related to acquisitions and integration efforts. (c) Represents debt extinguishment costs recorded in connection with the repricing amendments to the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement in March 2018. (d) Represents tax benefit related to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. (e) Represents the income tax effect of adjustments to income based on tax rates of 16.7% and 16.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and 16.9% and 15.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105006137/en/

