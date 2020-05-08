Acadia Healthcare : to Participate in BofA Securities 2020 Health Care Conference

Log in
05/08/2020 | 03:41pm EDT

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will participate in the BofA Securities 2020 Health Care Conference, which takes place May 12 – 14, 2020. This conference has shifted to a virtual format for 2020. There will be an online webcast of the Company’s presentation available on the Company’s website starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/10:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the “Investors” link. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website for two weeks.

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. At March 31, 2020, Acadia operated a network of 588 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,200 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. Acadia provides behavioral health and addiction services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.


