Acadia Healthcare : to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the
Company will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference, which
takes place June 4 – 7, 2019, in New York City. In connection with the
conference, there will be an on-line webcast of the Company’s
presentation available at the Company’s website starting at 11:00 a.m.
Eastern Time/10:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.
The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s
website, www.acadiahealthcare.com,
by clicking on the “Investor Relations” link. Please go to the site at
least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any
necessary software. A replay of the presentation will also be available
on the Company’s website for two weeks.
About Acadia
Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. At March
31, 2019, Acadia operated a network of 593 behavioral healthcare
facilities with approximately 18,100 beds in 40 states, the United
Kingdom and Puerto Rico. Acadia provides behavioral health and addiction
services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient
psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential
treatment centers and outpatient clinics.
