ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC

(ACHC)
Acadia Healthcare : to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

05/30/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference, which takes place June 4 – 7, 2019, in New York City. In connection with the conference, there will be an on-line webcast of the Company’s presentation available at the Company’s website starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/10:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the “Investor Relations” link. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website for two weeks.

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. At March 31, 2019, Acadia operated a network of 593 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,100 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. Acadia provides behavioral health and addiction services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.


© Business Wire 2019
