Acadia Healthcare : to Present at Wells Fargo and Baird Healthcare Conferences

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will present at two healthcare conferences in September.

On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, the Company will present at the Wells Fargo 2019 Healthcare Conference, which takes place September 4 - 5, 2019, in Boston. The Company’s presentation will start at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time/9:15 a.m. Central Time.

On Thursday, September 5, 2019, the Company will present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference, which takes place September 4 - 5, 2019, in New York. The Company’s presentation will start at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time/9:50 a.m. Central Time.

The live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the “Investor Relations” link. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentations will also be available on the Company’s website for two weeks.

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. At June 30, 2019, Acadia operated a network of 595 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,200 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. Acadia provides behavioral health and addiction services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

