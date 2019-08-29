Log in
ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC

ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC

(ACHC)
  Report  
News 
Acadia Healthcare : to Present at Wells Fargo and Baird Healthcare Conferences

Acadia Healthcare : to Present at Wells Fargo and Baird Healthcare Conferences

0
08/29/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will present at two healthcare conferences in September.

On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, the Company will present at the Wells Fargo 2019 Healthcare Conference, which takes place September 4 - 5, 2019, in Boston. The Company’s presentation will start at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time/9:15 a.m. Central Time.

On Thursday, September 5, 2019, the Company will present at the Baird 2019 Global Healthcare Conference, which takes place September 4 - 5, 2019, in New York. The Company’s presentation will start at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time/9:50 a.m. Central Time.

The live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the “Investor Relations” link. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentations will also be available on the Company’s website for two weeks.

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services. At June 30, 2019, Acadia operated a network of 595 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 18,200 beds in 40 states, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. Acadia provides behavioral health and addiction services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 138 M
EBIT 2019 424 M
Net income 2019 179 M
Debt 2019 3 194 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,76x
EV / Sales2020 1,67x
Capitalization 2 318 M
Chart ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 35,73  $
Last Close Price 26,19  $
Spread / Highest target 71,8%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Debra K. Osteen Chief Executive Officer
Brent Turner President
Reeve Byron Waud Chairman
Ronald Morgan Fincher Chief Operating Officer
David M. Duckworth Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC1.87%2 318
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-9.66%77 354
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)-4.34%40 594
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA6.82%20 468
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS29.96%16 044
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS20.64%13 592
