Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Acadia Healthcare Company Inc    ACHC

ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC (ACHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors (ACHC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 07:13pm CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (“Acadia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACHC) securities between February 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Acadia investors have until December 3, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors that suffered losses on their Acadia investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On October 24, 2017, Acadia reported disappointing Q3 2017 results. Revenue for the quarter was only $716.7 million, a decrease compared to $734.7 million for the third quarter of 2016. The Company attributed the results, in part, to “lower census and higher operating costs than anticipated” in the United Kingdom. Acadia also reduced revenue guidance for fiscal year 2017 from “a range of $2.85 billion to $2.9 billion” to “a range of $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion.”

On this news, Acadia’s share price fell $11.44, or 25.9%, to close at $32.68 per share on October 25, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants falsely stated that the quality of Acadia’s U.K. operations gave it a “competitive strength” that would drive future growth and profitability; and that Defendants caused Acadia to issue false and misleading guidance regarding the Company’s actual and projected fiscal 2017 revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and earnings per share (“EPS”).

If you purchased shares of Acadia during the Class Period, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY
07:13pLAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
10/03ACADIA HEALTHCARE : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notif..
PR
10/03ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Health..
BU
08/29ACADIA HEALTHCARE : to Present at Baird and Wells Fargo Healthcare Conferences
BU
08/09ACADIA HEALTHCARE : Reports Second Quarter EPS of $0.67 and Adjusted EPS of $0.7..
AQ
07/31ACADIA HEALTHCARE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
07/31ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC : Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. to Host Earnings..
AC
07/31ACADIA HEALTHCARE : down on Q2 results
AQ
07/30ACADIA HEALTHCARE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/22Outpatient care providers in the green 
08/16U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY : Well Run Company With A Valuation That Sets The Bar Unre.. 
08/01Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
07/31Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/31HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (07/31/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 039 M
EBIT 2018 449 M
Net income 2018 220 M
Debt 2018 3 687 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,04
P/E ratio 2019 13,07
EV / Sales 2018 2,24x
EV / Sales 2019 2,08x
Capitalization 3 105 M
Chart ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Acadia Healthcare Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 43,8 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joey Anthony Jacobs Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brent Turner President
Ronald Morgan Fincher Chief Operating Officer
David M. Duckworth Chief Financial Officer
Bruce A. Shear Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC7.78%3 105
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)57.84%47 979
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE3.67%32 345
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS7.70%17 506
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS7.87%14 519
DAVITA0.24%12 087
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.