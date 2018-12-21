Log in
Acadia Healthcare Company Inc    ACHC

ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC (ACHC)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/21 10:00:00 pm
25.16 USD   -6.05%
2016ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC : quaterly earnings release
2012ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC : quaterly earnings release
News 
Official Publications

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS: Zamansky LLC Investigates Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

12/21/2018 | 10:36pm CET

Zamansky LLC is investigating Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (“Acadia” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS:ACHC) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties by its senior officers and board of directors. This investigation is separate from the securities class action lawsuit that was filed.

If you are a shareholder of Acadia who still holds your shares, please contact our firm for information.

It has recently emerged from public reports that Acadia has been the subject of numerous patient lawsuits over the adequacy and supervision of their safety and medical care. This investigation concerns Acadia’s possible participation in a cost-cutting scheme that put patient care and safety at risk and has resulted in litigation.

According to Jake Zamansky, investment fraud attorney, part of the fiduciary duties owed by Acadia’s officers and directors to the Company and its shareholders is the obligation to avoid such potentially illegal conduct.

What Acadia Healthcare Shareholders Can Do

If you are a current shareholder of Acadia who still holds your stock, please contact us to review or discuss your legal rights. You may, without obligation or cost to you, email jake@zamansky.com or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.

About Zamansky LLC

Zamansky LLC is a leading investment fraud law firm with experience handling securities, hedge fund, ERISA and other shareholder class action and derivative litigation. We are investment fraud attorneys who represent both individual and institutional investors. Our practice is nationally recognized for our ability to aggressively prosecute cases and recover investment losses.

To learn more about Zamansky LLC, please visit our website, http://www.zamansky.com.


© Business Wire 2018
