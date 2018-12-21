NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS: Zamansky LLC Investigates Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) for Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

Zamansky LLC is investigating Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (“Acadia”
or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS:ACHC) for potential breaches of fiduciary
duties by its senior officers and board of directors. This investigation
is separate from the securities class action lawsuit that was filed.
If you are a shareholder of Acadia who still holds your shares, please
contact our firm for information.
It has recently emerged from public reports that Acadia has been the
subject of numerous patient lawsuits over the adequacy and supervision
of their safety and medical care. This investigation concerns Acadia’s
possible participation in a cost-cutting scheme that put patient care
and safety at risk and has resulted in litigation.
According to Jake Zamansky, investment fraud attorney, part of the
fiduciary duties owed by Acadia’s officers and directors to the Company
and its shareholders is the obligation to avoid such potentially illegal
conduct.
What Acadia Healthcare Shareholders Can Do
If you are a current shareholder of Acadia who still holds your stock,
please contact us to review or discuss your legal rights. You may,
without obligation or cost to you, email jake@zamansky.com
or call the law firm at (212) 742-1414.
