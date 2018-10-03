Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP : Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Robbins
Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP (“Robbins Geller”) (http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/acadiahealthcare/)
today announced that a class action has been commenced by an
institutional investor on behalf of all purchasers of Acadia Healthcare
Company, Inc. (“Acadia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ACHC) publicly traded
securities during the period between February 23, 2017 and October 24,
2017 (the “Class Period”). This action was filed in the Middle District
of Tennessee and is captioned St. Clair County Employees’ Retirement
System v. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., et al., No. 18-cv-00988.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any
investor who purchased Acadia publicly traded securities during the
Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff
acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.
The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s
ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon
serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you
must move the Court no later than 60 days from today. If you wish to
discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your
rights or interests, please contact plaintiff’s counsel, Darren
Robbins of Robbins Geller at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058, or via
e-mail at djr@rgrdlaw.com. You can
view a copy of the complaint as filed at http://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases/acadiahealthcare/.
The complaint charges Acadia and certain of its officers with violations
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Acadia is a healthcare company
that operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment
centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and facilities
providing outpatient behavioral healthcare services to serve the
behavioral health and recovery needs of communities throughout the
United States, the United Kingdom (“U.K.”) and Puerto Rico.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made
materially false and misleading statements regarding Acadia’s business
and operations, including by falsely stating that the quality of
Acadia’s U.K. operations gave it a “competitive strength” that would
drive future growth and profitability, and by issuing false and
misleading guidance regarding the Company’s actual and projected 2017
revenue, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(“EBITDA”) and earnings per share (“EPS”). As a result of defendants’
false statements, Acadia stock traded at artificially inflated prices of
more than $52 per share during the Class Period. While Acadia stock was
trading at these artificially inflated prices, the Company’s CEO and
President sold 706,000 shares of their Acadia stock for proceeds of more
than $35 million.
Then on October 24, 2017, Acadia announced its financial results for the
third quarter of 2017. The Company revealed a drastic shortfall in
EBITDA for its U.K. operations, purportedly resulting from “lower census
and higher operating costs,” and lowered its financial guidance for
2017, including lowering its EPS guidance as much as $0.24 per share.
Following these revelations, the price of Acadia stock price fell 26%,
from a close of $44.12 per share on October 24, 2017 to a close of
$32.68 per share on October 25, 2017.
Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all purchasers of Acadia
publicly traded securities during the Class Period (the “Class”). The
plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive
experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions
involving financial fraud.
Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading law firms representing
investors in securities litigation. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices,
Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action
recoveries in history. For five consecutive years, ISS Securities Class
Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as
one of the top law firms in both amount recovered for shareholders and
total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have
helped shape the securities laws and recovered tens of billions of
dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial
recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also specializes in
implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the
financial markets for investors worldwide. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com
for more information.
