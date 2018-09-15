ACADIA PHARMA 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until September 17, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACAD). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-acad/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by September 17, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

On July 9, 2018, a report published by the Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation highlighted problems associated with the Company’s sole drug, Nuplazid, a treatment for Parkinson’s disease, as well as the Company’s growth strategies that “have attracted intense regulatory scrutiny for other drug companies” including “dispensing wads of cash to doctors to incentivize prescription writing and downplaying mounting reports of patient deaths.” On this news, the price of ACADIA’s shares plummeted.

