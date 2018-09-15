ACADIA PHARMA 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until September 17, 2018
to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACAD). Investor losses
must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between April 29,
2016 and July 9, 2018. This action is pending in the United States
District Court for the Southern District of California.
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and would like to
discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your
right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or
cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at
1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-acad/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by September 17, 2018.
About the Lawsuit
On July 9, 2018, a report published by the Southern Investigative
Reporting Foundation highlighted problems associated with the Company’s
sole drug, Nuplazid, a treatment for Parkinson’s disease, as well as the
Company’s growth strategies that “have attracted intense regulatory
scrutiny for other drug companies” including “dispensing wads of cash to
doctors to incentivize prescription writing and downplaying mounting
reports of patient deaths.” On this news, the price of ACADIA’s shares
plummeted.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
