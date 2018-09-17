Log in
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD

0
09/17/2018 | 04:51am CEST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until September 17, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACAD). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

Get Help

ACADIA investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

On July 9, 2018, a report published by the Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation highlighted problems associated with the Company’s sole drug, Nuplazid, a treatment for Parkinson’s disease, as well as the Company’s growth strategies that “have attracted intense regulatory scrutiny for other drug companies” including “dispensing wads of cash to doctors to incentivize prescription writing and downplaying mounting reports of patient deaths.” On this news, the price of ACADIA’s shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2018
