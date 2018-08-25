ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have until September 17, 2018 to file lead plaintiff
applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ACADIA
Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACAD), if they purchased the Company’s
securities between April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018, inclusive (the
“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District
Court for the Southern District of California.
Get Help
ACADIA investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc-securities-litigation-1
or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.
About the Lawsuit
ACADIA and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On July 9, 2018, a report published by the Southern Investigative
Reporting Foundation highlighted problems associated with the Company’s
sole drug, Nuplazid, a treatment for Parkinson’s disease, as well as the
Company’s growth strategies that “have attracted intense regulatory
scrutiny for other drug companies” including “dispensing wads of cash to
doctors to incentivize prescription writing and downplaying mounting
reports of patient deaths.”
On this news, the price of ACADIA’s shares plummeted $1.21/share, or
6.8%, to close at $16.63/share on July 9, 2018.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to
help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from
securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts
monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from
a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad
range of financial instruments.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005440/en/