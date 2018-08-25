Log in
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD

08/25/2018 | 04:51am CEST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until September 17, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACAD), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

Get Help

ACADIA investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

ACADIA and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 9, 2018, a report published by the Southern Investigative Reporting Foundation highlighted problems associated with the Company’s sole drug, Nuplazid, a treatment for Parkinson’s disease, as well as the Company’s growth strategies that “have attracted intense regulatory scrutiny for other drug companies” including “dispensing wads of cash to doctors to incentivize prescription writing and downplaying mounting reports of patient deaths.”

On this news, the price of ACADIA’s shares plummeted $1.21/share, or 6.8%, to close at $16.63/share on July 9, 2018.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2018
