ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. - ACAD

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
September 17, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a
securities class action lawsuit against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.
(NasdaqGS: ACAD), if they purchased the Company’s securities between
April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This
action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern
District of California.
About the Lawsuit
ACADIA and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On July 9, 2018, a report published by the Southern Investigative
Reporting Foundation highlighted problems associated with the Company’s
sole drug, Nuplazid, a treatment for Parkinson’s disease, as well as the
Company’s growth strategies that “have attracted intense regulatory
scrutiny for other drug companies” including “dispensing wads of cash to
doctors to incentivize prescription writing and downplaying mounting
reports of patient deaths.”
On this news, the price of ACADIA’s shares plummeted $1.21/share, or
6.8%, to close at $16.63/share on July 9, 2018.
