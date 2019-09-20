ACADIA Pharmaceuticals : Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,187,500 shares of its common stock, which includes 937,500 shares of common stock sold pursuant to the underwriters’ full exercise of their option to purchase additional shares, at a public offering price of $40.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering to ACADIA, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by ACADIA, are approximately $287.5 million.

BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Cowen and SVB Leerink acted as co-lead managers and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities and Needham & Company acted as co-managers for the offering.

The shares of common stock described above were offered by ACADIA pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed by ACADIA with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that became automatically effective on November 26, 2018. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com, or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email to: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. ACADIA has developed and commercialized the first and only medicine approved for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. ACADIA also has ongoing clinical development efforts in additional areas with significant unmet need, including dementia-related psychosis, major depressive disorder, the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and Rett syndrome.

