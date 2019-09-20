Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.    ACAD

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(ACAD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals : Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,187,500 shares of its common stock, which includes 937,500 shares of common stock sold pursuant to the underwriters’ full exercise of their option to purchase additional shares, at a public offering price of $40.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering to ACADIA, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by ACADIA, are approximately $287.5 million.

BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Cowen and SVB Leerink acted as co-lead managers and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities and Needham & Company acted as co-managers for the offering.

The shares of common stock described above were offered by ACADIA pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed by ACADIA with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that became automatically effective on November 26, 2018. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com, or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email to: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. ACADIA has developed and commercialized the first and only medicine approved for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. ACADIA also has ongoing clinical development efforts in additional areas with significant unmet need, including dementia-related psychosis, major depressive disorder, the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and Rett syndrome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
04:06pACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock an..
BU
09/19ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present New Clinical Data and Outcomes Research at U..
BU
09/18ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
09/17ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
09/17ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
09/10ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Pivotal Phase 3 HARMONY Trial Stopped Early f..
AQ
09/09AT&T and Acadia post gains while Clorox and Amgen stumble
AQ
09/09ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
09/09ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Pivotal Phase 3 HARMONY Trial Stopped Early f..
BU
09/04ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Hea..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 326 M
EBIT 2019 -276 M
Net income 2019 -267 M
Finance 2019 122 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -22,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -30,7x
EV / Sales2019 18,9x
EV / Sales2020 13,3x
Capitalization 6 283 M
Chart ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 52,42  $
Last Close Price 41,68  $
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen R. Davis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Srdjan R. Stankovic President
Stephen R. Biggar Chairman
Elena H. Ridloff Chief Financial Officer
Randall Owen Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.157.76%6 283
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC32.50%30 152
LONZA GROUP35.89%25 876
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%18 038
INCYTE CORPORATION23.51%16 801
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION63.87%13 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group