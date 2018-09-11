Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.    ACAD

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (ACAD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. : FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 07:46pm EDT

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) ("ACADIA" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's securities between April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Investors who purchased ACADIA's securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 17, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. Additional information about this action may be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/acadia/.

ACADIA is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. One of ACADIA's products is NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (''FDA'') in April 2016 for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that ACADIA and certain other defendants made a series of false and misleading statements during the Class Period and failed to disclose material adverse facts to investors about the Company's business, operations and prospects. Among other things, the defendants failed to disclose: (i) that adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drug's initial and continuing FDA approval; and (ii) that ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased ACADIA's securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and have suffered significant investment losses as a result of defendants' conduct.

ACADIA investors with financial losses in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 - 1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, for additional information about this action and/or to discuss their legal rights and options. Investors may also submit their information online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/acadia/.

About Kaskela Law LLC: Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in state and federal courts throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
201 King of Prussia Road
Suite 650
Radnor, PA 19087
(484) 258 - 1585
(888) 715 - 1740
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

SOURCE: Kaskela Law LLC

https://www.accesswire.com/511762/FINAL-DEADLINE-ALERT-Kaskela-Law-LLC-Announces-Shareholder-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Against-ACADIA-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
07:46pACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Sh..
AC
04:12pACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : IMPORTANT DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Anno..
AC
09/10ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS : Analyses of Pimavanserin Studies Evaluating Treatment i..
BU
09/10Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pha..
AQ
09/06ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Hea..
AQ
09/05ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losse..
AC
09/04ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Anno..
AC
09/04ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Actio..
AC
09/04ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Hea..
BU
09/01ACAD NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
08/23Own A Bond Instead Of Ford - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/22/18) 
08/15What Is Going On At Axovant Sciences? 
08/11ACADIA : Nuplazid Troubles Boost Roluperidone Prospects 
08/10HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (08/10/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 219 M
EBIT 2018 -257 M
Net income 2018 -234 M
Finance 2018 112 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 7,44x
EV / Sales 2019 5,09x
Capitalization 1 744 M
Chart ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 30,6 $
Spread / Average Target 119%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen R. Davis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen R. Biggar Chairman
Todd S. Young Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Srdjan R. Stankovic Executive VP, Head-Research & Development
Randall Owen Chief Medical Officer & SVP-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-53.67%1 744
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%30 579
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC30.66%25 915
LONZA GROUP17.66%23 666
INCYTE CORPORATION-27.78%14 540
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.45.38%12 351
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.