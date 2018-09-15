ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. : FINAL DEADLINE MONDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
09/15/2018 | 09:01pm CEST
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("ACADIA" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ACAD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company's shares between April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 17, 2018.
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.
The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market throughout the class period. ACADIA did not disclose safety concerns and adverse events about NUPLAZID that could potentially threaten FDA approval. ACADIA also engaged in business practices likely to subject the Company to increased regulatory scrutiny. As a result of these facts, ACADIA's public statements were false and misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about ACADIA, investors suffered damages.