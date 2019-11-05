Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Acadia Realty Trust    AKR

ACADIA REALTY TRUST

(AKR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Acadia Realty Trust : Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 05:35pm EST

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR), today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per Common Share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, payable on January 15, 2020 to holders of record as of December 31, 2019. This is an increase of 3.6% over the prior quarter’s cash dividend of $0.28 per share.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet. For further information, please visit www.acadiarealty.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law and as such may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Acadia to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Acadia’s future financial results and its ability to capitalize on potential investment opportunities. Factors that could cause the Company’s forward-looking statements to differ from its future results include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 19, 2019 (“Form 10-K”) and other periodic reports filed with the SEC, including risks related to: (i) political and economic uncertainty; (ii) the Company’s reliance on revenues derived from major tenants; (iii) the Company’s limited control over joint venture investments; (iv) the Company’s partnership structure; (v) real estate and the geographic concentration of the Company’s properties; (vi) market interest rates; (vii) leverage; (viii) liability for environmental matters; (ix) the Company’s growth strategy; (x) the Company’s status as a REIT; (xi) uninsured losses; (xii) information technology security threats and (xiii) the loss of key executives. Copies of the Form 10-K and the other periodic reports Acadia files with the SEC are available on the Company’s website at www.acadiarealty.com. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Acadia expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Acadia’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACADIA REALTY TRUST
05:35pACADIA REALTY TRUST : Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/25ACADIA REALTY TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
10/25ACADIA REALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
10/23ACADIA REALTY TRUST : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/23ACADIA REALTY TRUST : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Operating Results
BU
10/11ACADIA REALTY TRUST : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
09/27ACADIA REALTY TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/24ACADIA REALTY TRUST : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on October 23, 201..
BU
09/06ACADIA REALTY TRUST : Provides Transactional Update
BU
08/13ACADIA REALTY TRUST : Announces $0.28 Per Share Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 243 M
EBIT 2019 46,8 M
Net income 2019 37,2 M
Debt 2019 1 026 M
Yield 2019 4,03%
P/E ratio 2019 67,2x
P/E ratio 2020 70,4x
EV / Sales2019 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 13,9x
Capitalization 2 438 M
Chart ACADIA REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Acadia Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACADIA REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 30,50  $
Last Close Price 27,96  $
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,08%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth F. Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Christopher Conlon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
John Gottfried Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
David Rodriguez Vice President-Information Technology
Lorrence T. Kellar Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACADIA REALTY TRUST18.01%2 438
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-8.27%48 504
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%22 944
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD3.58%21 624
SCENTRE GROUP-0.51%14 072
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION13.02%11 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group