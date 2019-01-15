Acadia Realty Trust : Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2018 Distributions

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR – “Acadia” or the “Company”) has
determined that the Federal tax treatment for 2018 distributions to
holders of its common shares of beneficial interest (CUSIP # 004239109)
traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “AKR” is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Taxable
|
Record
|
|
|
Payable
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
Date
|
|
|
Date
|
|
|
Per Share
|
|
|
Allocable to 2018
|
|
|
Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/30/2018
|
|
|
4/13/2018
|
|
|
$0.270000
|
|
|
$0.270000
|
|
|
$0.270000
|
6/29/2018
|
|
|
7/13/2018
|
|
|
$0.270000
|
|
|
$0.270000
|
|
|
$0.270000
|
9/28/2018
|
|
|
10/15/2018
|
|
|
$0.270000
|
|
|
$0.270000
|
|
|
$0.270000
|
12/31/2018
|
|
|
1/15/2019
|
|
|
$0.280000
|
|
|
$0.060701
|
|
|
$0.060701
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The fourth quarter 2018 distribution that the Company paid on January
15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2018, was treated
as paid in two tax years for income tax purposes; $0.060701 was reported
to shareholders in 2018 and $0.219299 will be reported to shareholders
in 2019. All 2018 ordinary dividends are eligible for the 20% deduction
generally allowable to non-corporate shareholders under Internal Revenue
Code Section 199A. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their
personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Acadia’s
distributions.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on
delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – core and fund –
operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment
strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a
best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations
of assets in the nation’s most dynamic urban and street-retail
corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments
through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and
maintaining a strong balance sheet. For further information, please
visit www.acadiarealty.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain matters in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of federal securities law and as such may
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that
may cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Acadia to
be materially different from any future results, performances or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Acadia’s
future financial results and its ability to capitalize on potential
investment opportunities. Factors that could cause Acadia’s
forward-looking statements to differ from its future results include,
but are not limited to, those discussed under the headings “Risk
Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations” in Acadia’s most recent annual
report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2018 (“Form
10-K”) and other periodic reports filed with the SEC, including risks
related to: (i) political and economic uncertainty; (ii) Acadia’s
reliance on revenues derived from major tenants; (iii) Acadia’s limited
control over joint venture investments; (iv) Acadia’s partnership
structure; (v) real estate and the geographic concentration of Acadia’s
properties; (vi) market interest rates; (vii) leverage; (viii) liability
for environmental matters; (ix) Acadia’s growth strategy; (x) Acadia’s
status as a REIT; (xi) uninsured losses; (xii) information technology
security threats and (xiii) the loss of key executives. Copies of the
Form 10-K and the other periodic reports Acadia files with the SEC are
available on Acadia’s website at www.acadiarealty.com.
Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of
the date hereof. Acadia expressly disclaims any obligation or
undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in
Acadia’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events,
conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005850/en/