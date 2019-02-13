Acadia Realty Trust : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Operating Results
02/13/2019 | 04:18pm EST
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) today
reported operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31,
2018. All per share amounts are on a fully-diluted basis.
Acadia operates dual platforms, comprised of a high-quality core real
estate portfolio (“Core Portfolio”), which owns and operates assets in
the nation’s most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors, and a
series of discretionary, institutional funds (“Funds”) that target
opportunistic and value-add investments.
Please refer to the tables and notes accompanying this press release
for further details on operating results and additional disclosures
related to net income, funds from operations ("FFO") and net operating
income ("NOI").
Highlights
Earnings: Generated GAAP earnings per share of $0.09 for the
fourth quarter; FFO per share was $0.34 for the fourth quarter, and
FFO per share of $0.36 for the fourth quarter before deduction of
$0.02 per share for retirement related costs.
Core Portfolio Operating Results: Solid Core operating
fundamentals and significant progress towards long-term NOI growth
goals
◦ Strong same-property net operating income growth of 4.1% for the
fourth quarter (excluding redevelopments) driven by profitable lease up
in its street and urban portfolio
◦ Achieved substantially all (over 95%) of its 2018 leasing goals
◦ Executed key urban leases at its City Center property in San
Francisco, California (Whole Foods) and its State Street property in
Chicago, Illinois (Uniqlo)
◦ Solid rent growth of 16.5% and 9.4% on new leases for the quarter on a
GAAP and cash basis, respectively
◦ Reported 95.2% leased occupancy as of December 31, 2018
Fund Acquisition Activity: Fund V completed a $44.4 million
acquisition during the fourth quarter. Fund acquisition volume for
2018 totaled $149.0million; included within the Fund V
pipeline is over $100.0 million of investments currently under contract
Balance Sheet: The Company closed a $50 million ten-year
financing within its Core Portfolio in the fourth quarter. At December
31, 2018, over 95% of Core debt was fixed at an average rate of 3.7%
and maturity of 5.8 years. No shares were issued or purchased during
the fourth quarter
Guidance: The Company has issued its annual 2019 guidance of
net income per share of $0.35 to $0.46 and FFO per share of $1.34 to
$1.46. In addition, the Company expects same property net operating
income growth of 3.0% to 4.0% for 2019, which is comprised of 5% to 7%
growth within its street/urban portfolio and 0% to 1% within its
suburban portfolio
“Our fourth quarter and full-year operating results were in line with
our expectations; driven by the strength of our Core Portfolio and a
meaningful improvement in retailer demand for high quality spaces,”
stated Kenneth F. Bernstein, President and CEO of Acadia Realty Trust.
“Following the successful and profitable execution of two important
leases in San Francisco and Chicago, our long-term growth plan remains
well on track as we add these two exciting retailers to our
best-in-class portfolio. We are seeing compelling investment
opportunities as we head into 2019. With significant dry powder, both on
balance sheet and within our Fund business, we are well-positioned in
our highly differentiated dual platform.”
FINANCIAL RESULTS
A complete reconciliation, in dollars and per share amounts, of net
income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common
shareholders is included in the financial tables of this release.
Net Income
Net income attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018 was $7.1 million, or $0.09 per share. Net income
attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended December 31,
2017 was $20.9 million, or $0.25 per share, inclusive of $6.8 million on
a pro rata basis, or $0.08 per share, attributable to an aggregate gain
on dispositions of Fund properties net of related impairment charges and
$5.6 million, or $0.07 per share, attributable to a Core gain on change
in control partially offset by $1.0 million, or $0.01 per share, of
acquisition costs.
Net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended
December 31, 2018 was $31.4 million, or $0.38 per share. Net income
attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2017
was $61.5 million, or $0.73 per share, inclusive of $11.5 million on a
pro rata basis, or $0.14 per share, attributable to an aggregate gain on
dispositions of Fund properties net of related impairment charges and
$5.6 million, or $0.07 per share, attributable to a Core gain on change
in control; partially offset by $1.3 million, or $0.01 per share, of
acquisition expenses.
FFO as Defined by NAREIT
FFO for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $29.8 million, or $0.34
per share compared to $33.1 million, or $0.37 per share for the quarter
ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in FFO for the quarter is due
primarily to a decrease $0.05 per share related to a $2.1 million
reduction of interest income (following scheduled repayments within the
Structured Finance business) and a $2.0 million executive retirement
charge, partially offset by an increase of $2.7 million, or $0.03 per
share, of below-market lease adjustments.
FFO for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $118.9 million, or $1.35
per share compared to $134.7 million, or $1.51 per share, for the year
ended December 31, 2017. The decrease in FFO for the year is due
primarily to a decrease of $0.19 per share, related to a $14.8 million
reduction of interest income (following scheduled repayments within the
Structured Finance business) and a $2.0 million executive retirement
charge, partially offset by an increase of $2.7 million, or $0.03 per
share, of below-market lease adjustments.
FFO as Adjusted for Special Items
FFO before the pro rata impact of retirement charges of $2.0 million, or
$0.02 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $31.8
million, or $0.36 per share. FFO before the pro rata impact of
retirement charges, acquisition-related costs and gains/losses on sale
or impairment of depreciated and non-operating properties for the
quarter ended December 31, 2017 was $31.4 million, or $0.35 per share,
which excludes the net $0.02 per share effect of a $5.6 million gain on
change in control partially offset by $3.0 million of impairment charges
and $1.0 million of acquisition expenses.
FFO before the pro rata impact of retirement charges for the year ended
December 31, 2018 was $120.9 million, or $1.38 per share, which excludes
an executive retirement charge of $2.0 million, or $0.02 per share. FFO
before the pro rata impact of retirement charges, acquisition-related
costs and gains/losses on sale or impairment of depreciated and
non-operating properties for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $133.4
million, or $1.50 per share, which excludes the net $0.01 per share
effect of a $5.6 million gain on change in control partially offset by
$3.0 million of impairment charges and $1.3 million of acquisition
expenses.
CORE PORTFOLIO
Core Operating Results
The Company experienced strong same-property net operating income growth
of 4.1% for the fourth quarter (before redevelopment), driven by the
profitable re-leasing of key street and urban properties.
The Company successfully completed substantially all (over 95%) of its
projected 2018 leasing activities.
In addition to the successful execution of its 2018 leasing goals, the
Company signed two key leases that were an integral part of the
Company’s Core NOI growth plan:
City Center (San Francisco): The Company signed a lease with
Whole Foods Market for approximately 56,000 square feet, which is
subject to certain approvals. City Center is a Target-anchored
property located in one of San Francisco’s busiest and most prominent
corridors surrounded by a dense and affluent trade area. As previously
announced, the Company has commenced a 40,000 square foot expansion of
City Center, which is approximately 90% pre-leased.
State Street (Chicago): The Company signed a lease with Uniqlo
for approximately 28,000 square feet for space that is currently
occupied by H&M. State Street is a 79,000 square foot property that
features Nordstrom Rack and is located within the primary urban retail
corridor for Chicago’s Loop.
The Core Portfolio was 94.2% occupied and 95.2% leased as of
December 31, 2018, compared to 94.7% occupied and 95.5% leased as of
September 30, 2018. The leased rate includes space that is leased but
not yet occupied and excludes development and redevelopment properties.
During the fourth quarter, the Company generated a 16.5% and 9.4%
increase in rent on a GAAP and cash basis, respectively, on 5 conforming
new leases aggregating approximately 39,000 square feet primarily within
its street and urban portfolio.
The Company had renewals on less than 15,000 square feet, primarily
within its suburban portfolio that were effectively flat for the fourth
quarter on a cash and GAAP basis.
FUND PLATFORM
Fund Acquisitions
During 2018, the Company completed $149.0 million in acquisitions
including $44.4 million completed during fourth quarter 2018 as follows:
Hiram Pavilion, Hiram, GA (Fund V). In October 2018, Fund V
acquired a 363,000-square foot shopping center, located in greater
Atlanta, GA for $44.4 million. The property is anchored by Kohl’s,
Marshalls and Ross Dress for Less.
The Company, on behalf of Fund V, has an acquisition pipeline with
over $100.0 million of investments currently under contract.
Fund Dispositions
During 2018, the Company completed $76.6 million of Fund dispositions
including $12.1 million completed during the fourth quarter as follows:
210 Bowery, New York, NY (Fund IV). In November and December,
Fund IV sold four residential units within its 210 Bowery property
located in New York City, NY for $12.1 million.
Acadia does not report return metrics for partial sales of its
investments.
BALANCE SHEET
The Company has maintained its solid, low-leveraged balance sheet, with
over 95% of its Core Portfolio debt fixed at an average rate of 3.7%. As
of December 31, 2018, the Company’s net debt to EBITDA ratio for the
Core Portfolio was 5.0x.
During the quarter, the Company closed on a $73.5 million non-recourse
mortgage, of which $50 million was drawn at December 31, 2018. The loan
matures in November 2028 with interest only at LIBOR plus 1.5%. The
proceeds were used to repay outstanding indebtedness.
The Company repurchased $55.1 million of its common shares (2.3 million
shares) during the year ended December 31, 2018 at an average cost of
approximately $24 per share on a leverage-neutral basis. No shares were
issued or purchased during the fourth quarter.
2019 GUIDANCE
The following guidance is based upon our current view of existing market
conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2019. The
Company forecasts that its 2019 annual earnings per share will range
from $0.35 to $0.46 and 2019 FFO per share will range from $1.34 to
$1.46. These forecasts, and the comparable 2018 FFO, both presented
below, are before acquisition and gains/losses on sale or impairment of
depreciated and non-operating assets:
2019 Guidance
2018 Actual
Net income per share attributable to Common Shareholders
$0.35 to $0.46
$
0.38
Impact of transactional activity and tenant recapture
(0.08) to (0.13)
(0.04
)
Depreciation of real estate and amortization of leasing costs
(net of noncontrolling interests' share)
0.96
0.98
Gain on disposition of properties (net of noncontrolling interests'
share)
-
(0.01
)
Noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership
0.02
0.03
Funds from operations, prior to transactional activity, per share
$1.25 to $1.31
$
1.34
Fund acquisitions and related fees
0.01 to 0.03
-
Net Promote and other transactional income
0.01 to 0.05
0.01
Accelerated tenant recapture - GAAP adjustments
0.07
0.03
Funds from operations per share attributable to Common Shareholders
and Common OP Unit holders
$1.34 to $1.46
$
1.38
The Company is projecting same property net operating income growth
(excluding redevelopment) of 3.0% to 4.0% for 2019. This growth is
comprised of 5% to 7% within its street/urban portfolio and 0% to 1%
within its suburban portfolio.
Please refer to the Company’s fourth quarter 2018 supplemental
information package for additional details.
CONFERENCE CALL
Management will conduct a conference call on Thursday, February 14, 2019
at 12:00 PM ET to review the Company’s earnings and operating results.
Dial-in and webcast information is listed below.
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on
delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual - Core and Fund -
operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment
strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a
best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations
of assets in the nation’s most dynamic urban and street-retail
corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments
through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and
maintaining a strong balance sheet. For further information, please
visit www.acadiarealty.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain matters in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of federal securities law and as such may
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that
may cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Acadia to
be materially different from any future results, performances or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Acadia’s
future financial results and its ability to capitalize on potential
investment opportunities. Factors that could cause the Company’s
forward-looking statements to differ from its future results include,
but are not limited to, those discussed under the headings “Risk
Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent annual
report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2018 (“Form
10-K”) and other periodic reports filed with the SEC, including risks
related to: (i) political and economic uncertainty; (ii) the Company’s
reliance on revenues derived from major tenants; (iii) the Company’s
limited control over joint venture investments; (iv) the Company’s
partnership structure; (v) real estate and the geographic concentration
of the Company’s properties; (vi) market interest rates; (vii) leverage;
(viii) liability for environmental matters; (ix) the Company’s growth
strategy; (x) the Company’s status as a REIT; (xi) uninsured losses;
(xii) information technology security threats and (xiii) the loss of key
executives. Copies of the Form 10-K and the other periodic reports
Acadia files with the SEC are available on the Company’s website at www.acadiarealty.com.
Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of
the date hereof. Acadia expressly disclaims any obligation or
undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in
Acadia’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events,
conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
ACADIA REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations(a)
(dollars and Common Shares in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues
Rental income
$
55,104
$
50,181
$
208,756
$
198,941
Expense reimbursements
13,284
12,560
48,284
44,907
Other
1,057
3,340
5,173
6,414
Total revenues
69,445
66,081
262,213
250,262
Operating expenses
Depreciation and amortization
30,794
27,689
117,549
104,934
General and administrative
9,984
8,470
34,343
33,756
Real estate taxes
9,184
8,484
36,712
35,946
Property operating
11,688
14,690
45,211
41,668
Impairment charge
—
10,615
—
14,455
Other operating
202
1,197
857
2,184
Total operating expenses
61,852
71,145
234,672
232,943
Operating income (loss)
7,593
(5,064
)
27,541
17,319
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates inclusive of gain
on disposition of properties of $0, $589, $0 and $15,360,
respectively
2,223
2,327
9,302
23,371
Interest income
2,692
5,495
13,231
29,143
Interest expense
(19,096
)
(19,312
)
(69,978
)
(58,978
)
Gain on change in control
—
5,571
—
5,571
(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes
(6,588
)
(10,983
)
(19,904
)
16,426
Income tax (provision) benefit
(83
)
13
(934
)
(1,004
)
(Loss) income from continuing operations before gain on
disposition of properties
(6,671
)
(10,970
)
(20,838
)
15,422
Gain on disposition of properties, net of tax
—
35,914
5,140
48,886
Net (loss) income
(6,671
)
24,944
(15,698
)
64,308
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
13,801
(4,032
)
47,137
(2,838
)
Net income attributable to Acadia
$
7,130
$
20,912
$
31,439
$
61,470
Less: net income attributable to participating securities
(78
)
(219
)
(267
)
(642
)
Net income attributable to Common Shareholders - basic and diluted earnings
per share
$
7,052
$
20,693
$
31,172
$
60,828
Weighted average shares for diluted earnings per share
81,591
83,733
82,080
83,685
Net Earnings per share - basic and diluted (b)
$
0.09
$
0.25
$
0.38
$
0.73
ACADIA REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to Funds From
Operations(a, c)
(dollars and Common Shares and Units in thousands, except per
share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income attributable to Acadia
$
7,130
$
20,912
$
31,439
$
61,470
Depreciation of real estate and amortization of leasing costs (net
of noncontrolling interests' share)
22,040
20,580
85,852
83,515
Impairment charge (net of noncontrolling interests' share)
—
—
—
1,088
Gain on sale (net of noncontrolling interests’ share)
—
(9,776
)
(994
)
(15,565
)
Income attributable to Common OP Unit holders
462
1,209
2,033
3,609
Distributions - Preferred OP Units
135
135
540
550
Funds from operations attributable to Common Shareholders and Common
OP Unit holders
$
29,767
$
33,060
$
118,870
$
134,667
Funds From Operations per Share - Diluted
Weighted average number of Common Shares and Common OP Units (d)
87,212
88,990
87,728
88,998
Diluted Funds from operations, per Common Share and Common OP Unit
$
0.34
$
0.37
$
1.35
$
1.51
ACADIA REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Consolidated Operating Income to Net Property
Operating Income (“NOI”)(a)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Consolidated operating income (loss)
$
7,593
$
(5,064
)
$
27,541
$
17,319
Add back:
General and administrative
9,984
8,470
34,343
33,756
Depreciation and amortization
30,794
27,689
117,549
104,934
Impairment charge
—
10,615
—
14,455
Less:
Above/below market rent, straight-line rent and other adjustments
(8,030
)
(6,439
)
(23,521
)
(21,110
)
Consolidated NOI
40,341
35,271
155,912
149,354
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated NOI
(10,583
)
(5,917
)
(37,496
)
(28,379
)
Less: Operating Partnership's interest in Fund NOI included above
(2,852
)
(1,382
)
(9,790
)
(7,927
)
Add: Operating Partnership's share of unconsolidated joint ventures
NOI (e)
6,563
5,124
24,919
19,539
NOI - Core Portfolio
$
33,469
$
33,096
$
133,545
$
132,587
ACADIA REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets(a)
(dollars in thousands)
As of
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
ASSETS
Investments in real estate, at cost
Land
$
710,469
$
658,835
Buildings and improvements
2,745,982
2,538,338
Construction in progress
44,092
18,642
Properties under capital lease
76,965
76,965
3,577,508
3,292,780
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(416,657
)
(339,862
)
Operating real estate, net
3,160,851
2,952,918
Real estate under development
120,297
173,702
Net investments in real estate
3,281,148
3,126,620
Notes receivable, net
109,613
153,829
Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates
262,410
302,070
Other assets, net
208,570
214,959
Cash and cash equivalents
21,268
74,823
Rents receivable, net
62,191
51,738
Restricted cash
13,580
10,846
Assets of properties held for sale
—
25,362
Total assets
$
3,958,780
$
3,960,247
LIABILITIES
Mortgage and other notes payable, net
$
1,017,288
$
909,174
Unsecured notes payable, net
533,257
473,735
Unsecured line of credit
—
41,500
Accounts payable and other liabilities
214,961
210,052
Capital lease obligation
71,111
70,611
Dividends and distributions payable
24,593
24,244
Distributions in excess of income from, and investments in,
unconsolidated affiliates
15,623
15,292
Total liabilities
1,876,833
1,744,608
Commitments and contingencies
EQUITY
Acadia Shareholders' Equity
Common shares, $0.001 par value, authorized 200,000,000 shares,
issued and outstanding 81,557,472 and 83,708,140 shares,
respectively
82
84
Additional paid-in capital
1,548,603
1,596,514
Accumulated other comprehensive income
516
2,614
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings
(89,696
)
(32,013
)
Total Acadia shareholders’ equity
1,459,505
1,567,199
Noncontrolling interests
622,442
648,440
Total equity
2,081,947
2,215,639
Total liabilities and equity
$
3,958,780
$
3,960,247
ACADIA REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES
Notes to Financial Highlights:
(a)
For additional information and analysis concerning the Company’s
results of operations, reference is made to the Company’s
Quarterly Supplemental Disclosure furnished on Form 8-K to the SEC
and included on the Company’s website at www.acadiarealty.com.
(b)
Diluted earnings per share reflects the potential dilution that
could occur if securities or other contracts to issue Common Shares
were exercised or converted into Common Shares. The effect of the
conversion of Common OP Units is not reflected in the above table as
they are exchangeable for Common Shares on a one-for-one basis. The
income allocable to such units is allocated on the same basis and
reflected as noncontrolling interests in the consolidated financial
statements. As such, the assumed conversion of these units would
have no net impact on the determination of diluted earnings per
share.
(c)
The Company considers funds from operations (“FFO”) as defined by
the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”)
and net property operating income (“NOI”) to be appropriate
supplemental disclosures of operating performance for an equity REIT
due to their widespread acceptance and use within the REIT and
analyst communities. FFO and NOI are presented to assist investors
in analyzing the performance of the Company. They are helpful as
they exclude various items included in net income that are not
indicative of the operating performance, such as gains (losses) from
sales of depreciated property, depreciation and amortization, and
impairment of depreciable real estate. In addition, NOI excludes
interest expense. The Company’s method of calculating FFO and NOI
may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly,
may not be comparable to such other REITs. FFO does not represent
cash generated from operations as defined by generally accepted
accounting principles (“GAAP”) and is not indicative of cash
available to fund all cash needs, including distributions. It should
not be considered as an alternative to net income for the purpose of
evaluating the Company’s performance or to cash flows as a measure
of liquidity. Consistent with the NAREIT definition, the Company
defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP),
excluding gains (losses) from sales of depreciated property, plus
depreciation and amortization, impairment of depreciable real
estate, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and
joint ventures.
(d)
In addition to the weighted-average Common Shares outstanding, basic
and diluted FFO also assume full conversion of a weighted-average
4,906 thousand and 4,717 thousand OP Units into Common Shares for
the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and 4,942 thousand and
4,741 thousand OP Units into Common Shares for the year ended
December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Diluted FFO also includes:
(i) the assumed conversion of Preferred OP Units into 499 thousand
and 499 thousand Common Shares for the quarters ended December 31,
2018 and 2017 and 499 thousand and 505 thousand Common Shares for
the year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively; and (ii)
the effect of 215 thousand and 40 thousand restricted share units
and LTIP units for the quarters ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and
207 thousand and 69 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2018
and 2017, respectively.
(e)
The Pro-rata share of NOI is based upon our stated ownership
percentages in each operating agreement. Does not include the
Operating Partnership's share of NOI from unconsolidated joint
ventures within the Funds.