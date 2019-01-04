Acadia Realty Trust : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings on February 13, 2019

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) will release its fourth quarter 2018
earnings on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 after market close. Management
will conduct a conference call on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 12:00
PM ET to review the Company’s earnings and operating results. Dial-in
and webcast information is listed below.
|
Live Conference Call:
|
|
|
Date:
|
|
Thursday, February 14, 2019
|
Time:
|
|
12:00 PM ET
|
Dial#:
|
|
844-309-6711
|
Passcode:
|
|
“Acadia Realty” or “6289135”
|
Webcast (Listen-only):
|
|
www.acadiarealty.com
under Investors, Presentations
& Events
|
|
Phone Replay:
|
|
|
Dial#:
|
|
855-859-2056
|
Passcode:
|
|
“6289135”
|
Available Through:
|
|
Thursday, February 21, 2019
|
|
Webcast Replay:
|
|
www.acadiarealty.com
under Investors, Presentations
& Events
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on
delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – core and fund –
operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment
strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a
best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations
of assets in the nation’s most dynamic urban and street-retail
corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments
through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and
maintaining a strong balance sheet. For further information, please
visit www.acadiarealty.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain matters in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of federal securities law and as such may
involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that
may cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Acadia to
be materially different from any future results, performances or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Acadia’s
future financial results and its ability to capitalize on potential
investment opportunities. Factors that could cause Acadia’s
forward-looking statements to differ from its future results include,
but are not limited to, those discussed under the headings “Risk
Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations” in Acadia’s most recent annual
report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2018 (“Form
10-K”) and other periodic reports filed with the SEC, including risks
related to: (i) political and economic uncertainty; (ii) Acadia’s
reliance on revenues derived from major tenants; (iii) Acadia’s limited
control over joint venture investments; (iv) Acadia’s partnership
structure; (v) real estate and the geographic concentration of Acadia’s
properties; (vi) market interest rates; (vii) leverage; (viii) liability
for environmental matters; (ix) Acadia’s growth strategy; (x) Acadia’s
status as a REIT; (xi) uninsured losses; (xii) information technology
security threats and (xiii) the loss of key executives. Copies of the
Form 10-K and the other periodic reports Acadia files with the SEC are
available on Acadia’s website at www.acadiarealty.com.
Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of
the date hereof. Acadia expressly disclaims any obligation or
undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any
forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in
Acadia’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events,
conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
