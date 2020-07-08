Log in
Acadian Timber : Notice of 2020 Second Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast for Investors And Analysts

07/08/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

NOTICE

2020 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

2020 Second Quarter Conference Call

Date: July 30, 2020

Time: 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, July 8, 2020, you are invited to participate in Acadian Timber Corp.'s 2020 second quarter conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our financial and operating results.

These results will be released after market close on July 29, 2020 and will be available on our website atwww.acadiantimber.comunder "Press Releases".

To participate in the second quarter conference call, please dial +1-866-795-3013 toll free in North America (Canada and the USA) or, for overseas calls, +1-409-937-8907 (Conference ID 8737059) at approximately 12:50 p.m. (Eastern Time). For those unable to participate, a taped rebroadcast will be available until 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) August 29, 2020. To access this rebroadcast, please dial +1-855-859-2056 or + 1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID 8737059). The call will also be webcasted live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

If you have any questions about the second quarter conference call, please contact Adam Sheparski, Chief Financial Officer at +1-506-737-2345 ext. 2356 or ir@acadiantimber.com.

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSX: ADN) is a leading supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. With a total of approximately 2.4 million acres of land under management, Acadian is one of the largest timberland operators in New Brunswick and Maine. Acadian owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian's products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 85 regional customers. Acadian's business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets while growing its business by acquiring assets on a value basis and utilizing its operations-oriented approach to drive improved performance.

Disclaimer

Acadian Timber Corp. published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 21:42:00 UTC
