TSX futures trade higher on global cues

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.19 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.
Budget data for November is due at 11:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed up 72.45 points, or 0.48 percent, at 15,280.78 on Thursday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.72 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures gained 0.72 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose 0.97 percent.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Acadian Timber Corp: Credit Suisse raises rating to outperform from neutral.
Largo Resources: Credit Suisse starts coverage with underperform rating.
Richelieu Hardware: National Bank of Canada initiates with outperform rating.
Troilus Gold Corp: Canaccord Genuity initiates with speculative buy rating.
COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,283.8; +0.31 percent
US crude: $53.08; -0.09 percent
Brent crude: $60.86; -0.38 percent
($1 = C$1.33)
(Reporting by Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)