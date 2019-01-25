TSX futures trade higher on global cues

Log in
ACADIAN TIMBER CORP (ADN)
01/25/2019 | 07:47am EST
(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, tracking gains in world stocks, as strong corporate earnings helped to support investor sentiment.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.19 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Budget data for November is due at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange S&P/TSX composite index closed up 72.45 points, or 0.48 percent, at 15,280.78 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.72 percent at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures gained 0.72 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose 0.97 percent.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Acadian Timber Corp: Credit Suisse raises rating to outperform from neutral.

Largo Resources: Credit Suisse starts coverage with underperform rating.

Richelieu Hardware: National Bank of Canada initiates with outperform rating.

Troilus Gold Corp: Canaccord Genuity initiates with speculative buy rating.

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,283.8; +0.31 percent

US crude: $53.08; -0.09 percent

Brent crude: $60.86; -0.38 percent

($1 = C$1.33)

(Reporting by Siddharth Athreya V in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 96,9 M
EBIT 2018 22,0 M
Net income 2018 14,5 M
Debt 2018 69,7 M
Yield 2018 7,33%
P/E ratio 2018 19,81
P/E ratio 2019 16,98
EV / Sales 2018 3,62x
EV / Sales 2019 3,75x
Capitalization 282 M
