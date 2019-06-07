Acarix participates on the Redeye Growth Day, Monday 10 June 2019
0
06/07/2019 | 02:45am EDT
Acarix participates on the Redeye Growth Day, Monday 10 June 2019
On Monday, June the 10th at 3.40 PM, Per Persson CEO for Acarix, will be presenting the latest activities and strategic directions for Acarix. The Growth Day meeting will take place at Haymarket by Scandic, Hötorget 13-15, Stockholm.
About Acarix Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Acarix’s CADScor®System uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. Readings are obtained in less than ten minutes.
Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScor®System thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures.