Malmö, Sweden March 12, 2020

Acarix receives feedback on German reimbursement submission

Acarix AB (publ) today announced that the company has received feedback from the German authorities, the Federal Joint Committee, G-BA, on its submission for reimbursement of the CADScor®System in Germany.

“In our ongoing dialogue with the German authorities we have now received their initial and encouraging feedback on our submission. They conclude that the CADScor®System represents a promising technology and they see a potential fit with the German health care system which is positive,” said Per Persson, CEO Acarix. “Now, our submission process will proceed to the next step whereby G-BA will review Acarix’s latest updates in clinical evidence and ongoing studies, or as an alternative, suggest a local German confirmatory study. We are expecting additional comments by mid-year.”

In a related comment Prof. Christian Hamm, Kerckhoff-Klinik, Bad Nauheim, Germany, says: “It is very good that the German authorities give this opportunity to an innovative and easily applicable diagnostic method. Our hospital was involved in the clinical studies thus far and would be delighted to accompany further development”.

About Acarix:

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Acarix’s CADScor®System uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. Readout is obtained in less than 10 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScor®System thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures. Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB (+46 8 545 271 00, info@wildeco.se) is Certified Adviser to Acarix. For more information please visit www.acarix.com .

