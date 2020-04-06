Log in
ACCELERON PHARMA INC.

ACCELERON PHARMA INC.

(XLRN)
News 
News

Acceleron Pharma : , Bristol-Myers Shares Up After New FDA Nod for Reblozyl

04/06/2020 | 10:32am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares rose nearly 6% on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the anemia drug Reblozyl in adults with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

The Cambridge, Mass., biopharmaceutical company is developing Reblozyl with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s Celgene under a collaboration they formed in 2011. Bristol-Myers shares also moved higher.

On Friday, the companies said the FDA approval marks the second indication for Reblozyl and the first new treatment option in more than a decade for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes who require red-blood-cell transfusions and have failed an erythropoiesis stimulating agent.

Acceleron shares were recently up 5.9% to $85.51, while shares of Bristol-Myers rose 3.9% to $57.69.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCELERON PHARMA INC. 6.46% 86.17 Delayed Quote.52.36%
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 3.71% 57.65 Delayed Quote.-13.49%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 84,7 M
EBIT 2020 -156 M
Net income 2020 -151 M
Finance 2020 262 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -30,0x
P/E ratio 2021 -31,1x
EV / Sales2020 49,5x
EV / Sales2021 38,6x
Capitalization 4 459 M
Chart ACCELERON PHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Acceleron Pharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCELERON PHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 108,42  $
Last Close Price 83,60  $
Spread / Highest target 62,7%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Habib J. Dable President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francois Nader Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Rovaldi SVP-Program Management & Operations
Lisa Wyman Vice President-Operations
Kevin F. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCELERON PHARMA INC.52.36%4 793
GILEAD SCIENCES20.36%94 124
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.84%61 693
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS31.38%53 154
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-0.12%21 017
GENMAB A/S-6.88%13 229
