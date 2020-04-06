Acceleron Pharma : , Bristol-Myers Shares Up After New FDA Nod for Reblozyl

By Colin Kellaher

Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares rose nearly 6% on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the anemia drug Reblozyl in adults with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

The Cambridge, Mass., biopharmaceutical company is developing Reblozyl with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s Celgene under a collaboration they formed in 2011. Bristol-Myers shares also moved higher.

On Friday, the companies said the FDA approval marks the second indication for Reblozyl and the first new treatment option in more than a decade for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes who require red-blood-cell transfusions and have failed an erythropoiesis stimulating agent.

Acceleron shares were recently up 5.9% to $85.51, while shares of Bristol-Myers rose 3.9% to $57.69.

