ACCELERON PHARMA INC
Acceleron Pharma : to Participate in Three Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

09/04/2018

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:XLRN), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery and development of TGF-beta therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today announced that senior management will participate in three upcoming healthcare investor conferences.

Conference Details:

Event: Citi’s 13th Annual Biotech Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Location: Boston, MA

Event: Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date/Time: Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. EDT
Location: New York, NY

Event: Leerink Partners Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Oncology
Date/Time: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. EDT
Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley and Leerink Partners conferences may be accessed on the Investors/Media page of the Company's website at www.acceleronpharma.com. A replay of each webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event on the Acceleron website.

About Acceleron

Acceleron is a Cambridge-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. The Company's leadership in the understanding of TGF-beta biology and protein engineering generates innovative compounds that engage the body's ability to regulate cellular growth and repair.

Acceleron focuses its research and development efforts in hematologic, neuromuscular, and pulmonary diseases. In hematology, the Company and its global collaboration partner, Celgene, are developing luspatercept for the treatment of chronic anemia in myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia, and myelofibrosis. Acceleron is also advancing its neuromuscular franchise with two distinct Myostatin+ agents, ACE-083 and ACE-2494, and a Phase 2 pulmonary program with sotatercept in pulmonary arterial hypertension.

For more information, please visit www.acceleronpharma.com. Follow Acceleron on Social Media: @AcceleronPharma and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18,4 M
EBIT 2018 -98,9 M
Net income 2018 -113 M
Finance 2018 195 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 124x
EV / Sales 2019 34,7x
Capitalization 2 485 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 57,1 $
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Habib J. Dable President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francois Nader Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Rovaldi SVP-Program Management & Operations
Kevin F. McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Ravindra Kumar Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCELERON PHARMA INC27.29%2 485
GILEAD SCIENCES5.70%98 172
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.05%47 125
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS8.19%43 174
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.58.46%11 123
GENMAB5.30%10 374
