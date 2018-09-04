Acceleron Pharma : to Participate in Three Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:XLRN), a leading biopharmaceutical company
in the discovery and development of TGF-beta therapeutics to treat
serious and rare diseases, today announced that senior management will
participate in three upcoming healthcare investor conferences.
Conference Details:
Event: Citi’s 13th Annual Biotech Conference
Date:
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Location: Boston, MA
Event: Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date/Time:
Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. EDT
Location: New
York, NY
Event: Leerink Partners Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Oncology
Date/Time:
Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. EDT
Location: New York, NY
A live webcast of the fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley and Leerink
Partners conferences may be accessed on the Investors/Media page of the
Company's website at www.acceleronpharma.com.
A replay of each webcast will be available approximately two hours after
the event on the Acceleron website.
About Acceleron
Acceleron is a Cambridge-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of
therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. The Company's
leadership in the understanding of TGF-beta biology and protein
engineering generates innovative compounds that engage the body's
ability to regulate cellular growth and repair.
Acceleron focuses its research and development efforts in hematologic,
neuromuscular, and pulmonary diseases. In hematology, the Company and
its global collaboration partner, Celgene, are developing luspatercept
for the treatment of chronic anemia in myelodysplastic syndromes,
beta-thalassemia, and myelofibrosis. Acceleron is also advancing its
neuromuscular franchise with two distinct Myostatin+ agents, ACE-083 and
ACE-2494, and a Phase 2 pulmonary program with sotatercept in pulmonary
arterial hypertension.
