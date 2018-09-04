Acceleron Pharma : to Participate in Three Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:XLRN), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery and development of TGF-beta therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today announced that senior management will participate in three upcoming healthcare investor conferences.

Conference Details:

Event: Citi’s 13th Annual Biotech Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Location: Boston, MA

Event: Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. EDT

Location: New York, NY

Event: Leerink Partners Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Oncology

Date/Time: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. EDT

Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley and Leerink Partners conferences may be accessed on the Investors/Media page of the Company's website at www.acceleronpharma.com. A replay of each webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event on the Acceleron website.

About Acceleron

Acceleron is a Cambridge-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. The Company's leadership in the understanding of TGF-beta biology and protein engineering generates innovative compounds that engage the body's ability to regulate cellular growth and repair.

Acceleron focuses its research and development efforts in hematologic, neuromuscular, and pulmonary diseases. In hematology, the Company and its global collaboration partner, Celgene, are developing luspatercept for the treatment of chronic anemia in myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia, and myelofibrosis. Acceleron is also advancing its neuromuscular franchise with two distinct Myostatin+ agents, ACE-083 and ACE-2494, and a Phase 2 pulmonary program with sotatercept in pulmonary arterial hypertension.

For more information, please visit www.acceleronpharma.com. Follow Acceleron on Social Media: @AcceleronPharma and LinkedIn.

