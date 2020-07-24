Accell N : Presentation half-year results 2020

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These are based on our current plans, expectations and projections about future events.
Strategic objectives and financial targets
Strategic objectives
2022 financial targets
• Increasing dealer and consumer satisfaction
Turnover
€ 1.4 - € 1.5 bn
Increasing market share
• Added value / Turnover
31%
Increasing net profit
EBIT / Turnover
8.0%
• Strong and healthy balance sheet
• Trade working capital / Turnover
< 25%
Corporate Social Responsibility
• Return on capital employed
> 15%
H1 highlights
Steep post lockdownsales rebound in May and June bringing YTD net sales to +4%
Intensified focus oncash delivery; strict governance on expenses and working capital reduction in response to COVID-19 outbreak
Added value down 359 bps due to negative mix, discounts during lockdown and higher supply chain costs mainly due to disruptions caused by COVID-19
Opex down € 6 mio. Excluding one-offs down € 8 mio driven by cost savings
Working capital improved 243 bps to 29.7% of net sales versus end-June 2019 due to substantially reduced inventory levels
Strong cash generation resulting in a positivecash flow of € 129 mio and a net debt / rolling EBITDA of 2.0
Additional headroom secured to deal with uncertainty and depth of COVID-19
Strategy progressing further with improved innovation, strong P&A expansion and optimized omnichannel plans
H1 key financial performance indicators
Net sales
Added value %
EBIT /
TWC YoY /
growth
vs PY
EBIT excl. one-offs
Avg TWC
+4.0%
€ 45 mio
-243 bps
-359 bps
€ 48 mio
+368 bps
Recap of strategy
Winning at the point of
Consumer centric
Lead Global. Win Local
purchase
omnichannel
Centralised & integrated
Innovation
P&A business
Fit to compete
H1 strategic progress
Lead Global
Velosophy expanding further across Europe
Brand teams in place, coordinated by country leads
Innovation centrally led with sign-off in local brand innovation team
Point of purchase
Strong growth in the Netherlands. Availability on top runners hampering further uplift
Strong recovery in Germany after lockdown; German stock has been shared with UK and Nordics during lockdown
Nordics, UK, Southern Europe strong consumer demand and penetration growth of e-bikes
Omnichannel
Focus on brand websites:
Strong availability through search
Click and collect functionality
Go live Raleigh.co.uk
D2C growth Raleigh UK of 460%
Optimizing dealer stock and order management through CRM and order entry tools
Innovation
Continued award winning bikes in the Netherlands (eg. Batavus Finez bike of the Year)
Premium e-cargo bike Carqon launched and well received with strong demand so far
Haibike Flyon production up and running
P&A
Additional brands added to portfolio
Continued excellent growth of online sales (third parties)
29% growth XLC business in H1
Fit to Compete
Cash delivery and product availability main focus points in 2020
Higher costs per bike due to COVID-19 disruptions
Complexity (# SKUs) further reduced and good progress booked with standardization (frame platforms)
Well on track with ample room for further improvement
On track
Continued strong underlying demand for our products and brands as seen in May and June recovery
Working capital reduction
Overall cash delivery with additional headroom secured
Fixed costs increase halted
Urban mobility growth continued, with launch Carqon P&A growth
Improvement needed
Supply chain disruptions hampering availability and costs
Lower added value due to negative mix, discounts and higher supply chain costs
Average working capital and inventory levels
Net sales and profit
Net sales
Profit
% Growth
% Added value
EBIT
EBIT
Y-o-Y
excl. one-offs
+4.0%
-359 bps
€ 45 mio
H1
H1
€ 48 mio
H1 PY +8.8%
H1 PY +35 bps
€ 56 mio
€ 56 mio
Performance per region
Central
-10,3%
250
225
2019
2020
H1
March & April lockdowns affected sales H1
Strong recovery after lockdown
Stock of German brands have been sold in Nordics and UK during lockdown
Flyon fully in production and rolled out
Order book MY 2021 looks promising
Benelux
Other
+5,0%
+5,5%
122
128
135
143
2019
2019
2020
2020
H1
H1
•
COVID-19 impact was only limited as
•
Growth in Nordics and UK very strong driven
shops remained open
across brands thanks to growth bike market
•
Growth driven by Batavus thanks to strong
•
France sales slightly down due to lockdown
portfolio and activation
from March into 2nd week of May
Dach renamed into Central as Eastern European countries are also included
Net sales numbers in € mio, based on geographical location of customer. P&A and Velosophy excluded.
Performance Velosophy and Parts & Accessories
Velosophy
P&A
22.3%
+27.3%
21
161
17
2019
127
2019
2020
2020
H1
H1
• Cargo bike sales continued strongly also
• Excellent growth of P&A driven by:
thanks to D2C model in various countries
• Indoor trainer sales during lockdown
• Growth held back by lockdowns in France
• Strong growth from repair shops
& Germany
• Additional business through (new)
• Next generation e-cargo bike Carqon
online customers
successfully launched in June
• XLC brand grows 29%
Net sales numbers in € mio
Growth track continues
Net sales H1 2013 - H1 2020
Comments
+4.0%
• Average growth over last 7 years 6.8%
677
+6.8%
651
• 2020 growth below 7-year average
598
580
due to sales impact of lockdowns,
559
particularly in Germany and France
495
428
443
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2013-2017 core (Accell Group excl. North America); 2018 - 2020 continuing operations
Change in mix due to strong growth P&A and stable e-bikes
Categories as % of net sales
% Growth H1 vs PY
Comments
598
651
677
• Traditional bikes down 9% in line with
Cargo
0%
3%
3%
historical average
20%
19%
Parts
24%
Cargo
22%
Traditional
20%
16%
• Cargo bikes now at +3% of business;
14%
majority of cargo bikes are e-bikes
Parts
27%
• Parts up 27% growth due to online and
Traditional
-9%
repair shops
E-bikes
61%
62%
60%
• E-bikes continue to grow in every
-1%
country except Germany due to
E-bikes
lockdown
2018 H1
2019 H1
2020 H1
Added value down to 27.6%
Added value % H1 2013 - H1 2020
Comments
Actuals
33%
32.5%
32.4%
•
COVID-19 breaks added value trend
32%
31.5%
31.4%
31.2%
•
Margin down 359 bps due to:
30.8%
31%
•
30%
29.5%
Mix effects
•
Discounts
29%
• Higher supply chain costs as a
28%
27.6%
27%
result of COVID-19 combined
26%
with adverse forex
1%
0%
2013 H1
2014 H1
2015 H1
2016 H1
2017 H1
2018 H1
2019 H1
2020 H1
2013-2017 core (Accell Group excl. North America); 2018 - 2020 June continuing operations.
2018 Added value is restated by excl. the IC deliveries towards North American operations, 30.8% vs 30.9% in H1 2019 presentation.
Opex reduced by € 5.5 mio
Opex H1 2019 - H1 2020
Comments
•
Opex reduced by € 5.5 mio from € 147.3 to € 141.8 mio.