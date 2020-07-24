Log in
ACCELL GROUP N.V.

ACCELL GROUP N.V.

(ACCEL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/24 09:56:02 am
22.95 EUR   -3.16%
09:46aACCELL N : Presentation half-year results 2020
PU
09:07aACCELL N : Group H1 2020 results
PU
03:51aACCELL N : Group records steep post lockdown sales rebound and strong cash generation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accell N : Presentation half-year results 2020

07/24/2020 | 09:46am EDT

H1 2020 results

Ton Anbeek - CEO

Ruben Baldew - CFO

24 July 2020

Disclaimer

  • This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These are based on our current plans, expectations and projections about future events.
  • Any forward-looking statement is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and speak only as of the date they are made. Our results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement.
  • The financial statements and other reported data in this presentation have not been audited.

2

Ton Anbeek - CEO

3

Strategic objectives and financial targets

Strategic objectives

2022 financial targets

Increasing dealer and consumer satisfaction

Turnover

€ 1.4 - € 1.5 bn

Increasing market share

Added value / Turnover

31%

Increasing net profit

EBIT / Turnover

8.0%

Strong and healthy balance sheet

Trade working capital / Turnover

< 25%

Corporate Social Responsibility

Return on capital employed

> 15%

4

H1 highlights

  • Steep post lockdown sales rebound in May and June bringing YTD net sales to +4%
  • Intensified focus on cash delivery; strict governance on expenses and working capital reduction in response to COVID-19 outbreak
  • Added value down 359 bps due to negative mix, discounts during lockdown and higher supply chain costs mainly due to disruptions caused by COVID-19
  • Opex down € 6 mio. Excluding one-offs down € 8 mio driven by cost savings
  • Working capital improved 243 bps to 29.7% of net sales versus end-June 2019 due to substantially reduced inventory levels
  • Strong cash generation resulting in a positive cash flow of € 129 mio and a net debt / rolling EBITDA of 2.0
  • Additional headroom secured to deal with uncertainty and depth of COVID-19
  • Strategy progressing further with improved innovation, strong P&A expansion and optimized omnichannel plans

5

H1 key financial performance indicators

Net sales

Added value %

EBIT /

TWC YoY /

growth

vs PY

EBIT excl. one-offs

Avg TWC

+4.0%

€ 45 mio

-243 bps

-359 bps

€ 48 mio

+368 bps

6

Recap of strategy

Winning at the point of

Consumer centric

Lead Global. Win Local

purchase

omnichannel

Centralised & integrated

Innovation

P&A business

Fit to compete

7

H1 strategic progress

Lead Global

Velosophy expanding further across Europe

Brand teams in place, coordinated by country leads

Innovation centrally led with sign-off in local brand innovation team

Point of purchase

Strong growth in the Netherlands. Availability on top runners hampering further uplift

Strong recovery in Germany after lockdown; German stock has been shared with UK and Nordics during lockdown

Nordics, UK, Southern Europe strong consumer demand and penetration growth of e-bikes

Omnichannel

Focus on brand websites:

  • Strong availability through search
  • Click and collect functionality
  • Go live Raleigh.co.uk
    • D2C growth Raleigh UK of 460%

Optimizing dealer stock and order management through CRM and order entry tools

Innovation

Continued award winning bikes in the Netherlands (eg. Batavus Finez bike of the Year)

Premium e-cargo bike Carqon launched and well received with strong demand so far

Haibike Flyon production up and running

P&A

Additional brands added to portfolio

Continued excellent growth of online sales (third parties)

29% growth XLC business in H1

Fit to Compete

Cash delivery and product availability main focus points in 2020

Higher costs per bike due to COVID-19 disruptions

Complexity (# SKUs) further reduced and good progress booked with standardization (frame platforms)

8

Well on track with ample room for further improvement

On track

Continued strong underlying demand for our products and brands as seen in May and June recovery

Working capital reduction

Overall cash delivery with additional headroom secured

Fixed costs increase halted

Urban mobility growth continued, with launch Carqon P&A growth

Improvement needed

Supply chain disruptions hampering availability and costs

Lower added value due to negative mix, discounts and higher supply chain costs

Average working capital and inventory levels

9

Ruben Baldew - CFO

10

Net sales and profit

Net sales

Profit

% Growth

% Added value

EBIT

EBIT

Y-o-Y

excl. one-offs

+4.0%

-359 bps

€ 45 mio

H1

H1

€ 48 mio

H1 PY +8.8%

H1 PY +35 bps

€ 56 mio

€ 56 mio

11

Performance per region

Central

-10,3%

250

225

2019

2020

H1

  • March & April lockdowns affected sales H1
  • Strong recovery after lockdown
  • Stock of German brands have been sold in Nordics and UK during lockdown
  • Flyon fully in production and rolled out
  • Order book MY 2021 looks promising

Benelux

Other

+5,0%

+5,5%

122

128

135

143

2019

2019

2020

2020

H1

H1

COVID-19 impact was only limited as

Growth in Nordics and UK very strong driven

shops remained open

across brands thanks to growth bike market

Growth driven by Batavus thanks to strong

France sales slightly down due to lockdown

portfolio and activation

from March into 2nd week of May

Dach renamed into Central as Eastern European countries are also included

Net sales numbers in € mio, based on geographical location of customer. P&A and Velosophy excluded.

12

Performance Velosophy and Parts & Accessories

Velosophy

P&A

22.3%

+27.3%

21

161

17

2019

127

2019

2020

2020

H1

H1

Cargo bike sales continued strongly also

Excellent growth of P&A driven by:

thanks to D2C model in various countries

Indoor trainer sales during lockdown

Growth held back by lockdowns in France

Strong growth from repair shops

& Germany

Additional business through (new)

Next generation e-cargo bike Carqon

online customers

successfully launched in June

XLC brand grows 29%

13

Net sales numbers in € mio

Growth track continues

Net sales H1 2013 - H1 2020

Comments

+4.0%

Average growth over last 7 years 6.8%

677

+6.8%

651

2020 growth below 7-year average

598

580

due to sales impact of lockdowns,

559

particularly in Germany and France

495

428

443

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2013-2017 core (Accell Group excl. North America); 2018 - 2020 continuing operations

14

Change in mix due to strong growth P&A and stable e-bikes

Categories as % of net sales

% Growth H1 vs PY

Comments

598

651

677

Traditional bikes down 9% in line with

Cargo

0%

3%

3%

historical average

20%

19%

Parts

24%

Cargo

22%

Traditional

20%

16%

Cargo bikes now at +3% of business;

14%

majority of cargo bikes are e-bikes

Parts

27%

Parts up 27% growth due to online and

Traditional

-9%

repair shops

E-bikes

61%

62%

60%

E-bikes continue to grow in every

-1%

country except Germany due to

E-bikes

lockdown

2018 H1

2019 H1

2020 H1

15

Added value down to 27.6%

Added value % H1 2013 - H1 2020

Comments

Actuals

33%

32.5%

32.4%

COVID-19 breaks added value trend

32%

31.5%

31.4%

31.2%

Margin down 359 bps due to:

30.8%

31%

30%

29.5%

Mix effects

Discounts

29%

Higher supply chain costs as a

28%

27.6%

27%

result of COVID-19 combined

26%

with adverse forex

1%

0%

2013 H1

2014 H1

2015 H1

2016 H1

2017 H1

2018 H1

2019 H1

2020 H1

2013-2017 core (Accell Group excl. North America); 2018 - 2020 June continuing operations.

2018 Added value is restated by excl. the IC deliveries towards North American operations, 30.8% vs 30.9% in H1 2019 presentation.

16

Opex reduced by € 5.5 mio

Opex H1 2019 - H1 2020

Comments

Opex reduced by € 5.5 mio from € 147.3 to € 141.8 mio.

As % of net sales, Opex decreased 170 bps

2

147

-5

Excluding one-offs Opex decreased € 7.9 mio (195 bps)

with main movements

2

2

145

-5

One-offs € 2.4 mio:

1) € 3.0 mio charge due to impairment (IT

142

related) plus some restructuring effects

2) € 0.6 mio benefit government support mainly

in Germany, France and Turkey

Variable costs down € 2.6 mio:

1) Lower spend of € 4.8 mio in production as

reduced need for flexible labor due to

lockdowns

2) Distribution increase of € 2.2 mio attributable

in full to P&A volume growth with underlying

improved average dropsize

2019 Core

Allocated

2019 Discontinued

One-off 20

Production

Distribution

Other savings

2020A

Charges US

Other cost reduction of € 5.3 mio in marketing and

22.3% of net

22.6% of net

20.9% of net

overheads as part of the COVID-19 measures

sales

sales

sales

17

EBIT-margin down at 6.7% due to lower added value

EBIT% H1 2013 - H1 2020

Strat Target

12%

Actuals/Plan

10.4%

10.4%

10%

8.9%

8.9%

8.6%

8.3%

8.1%

8%

7.0%

6.7%

6%

4%

2%

0%

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2020 excl.

One-offs

Comments

  • EBIT down € 10.6 mio and 189 bps versus H1 2019
  • Decrease driven by:
    • Lower added value -359 bps
    • Partly compensated by lower Opex as percentage of net sales (-170 bps)
  • EBIT excluding one-offs at 7.0%

2013-2017 core (Accell Group excl. North America); 2018, 2019 and 2020 continuing operations

18

Net profit declines to € 28.6 mio due to added value shortfall

Profit & Loss H1 2020 - H1 2019

EBIT excl. one-offs H1 2020 - H1 2019

Comments

Growth 4% versus 8.8% last year while added value decreased 359 bps

Opex reduced by 5.5 mio leading to EBIT excluding one-offs at 48 mio

Interest costs up due to higher borrowings

Income tax down due to lower profit

Previous year discontinued were operating losses of the divested non core North American operation

19

Trade working capital improved due to inventory reductions

June - Periodic

June - Average

+2.6%

+0.3%

+3.7%

34.2%

-2.4%

30.5%

31.5%

33.1%

32.2%

29.4%

29.4%

29.7%

Inventory

27.6%

29.2%

30.7%

27.9%

Debtors

28.8%

30.4%

29.4%

33.0%

Creditors

TWC%

16.7%

17.7%

17.1%

17.3%

15.0%

14.9%

14.7%

15.1%

-14.9%

-12.6%

-15.6%

-15.5%

(13.3%)

(13.9%)

(14.7%)

(15.0%)

2017

2018

2019

2020

2017

2018

2019

2020

2013-2018 core (Accell Group excl. North America); 2019 -2020 continued operations

2013-2018 core (Accell Group excl. North America); 2019 -2020 continued operations

Comments

June Periodic

  • Working capital at end of June down 243 bps at 29.7% of net sales, driven by lower inventory (-272 bps)
  • Reduction driven by strong May and June sales
  • Focus in H2 2020 and Q1 2021 is to ensure right availability whilst continuing strong governance on working capital

June Average

  • Average at +368 bps driven by inventory +360 bps
  • High inventory position in Q4 2019
  • Inventory increased further till May due to:
    • Normal season build up Jan/Feb into March
    • Lockdowns hampering sales March and April

20

TWC regular seasonal patterns. Cash conversion from Q2 to Q3

Rec Inv

Lia

Trade working capital avg 2018-2019(% on net sales)

Production peak

Delivery peak

Orders new year

Inventory new

season

Cash out

Cash in

Cash in

Cash out

36.1%

33.1%

29.5%

19.6%

28.2%

17.4%

12.2%

12.2%

34.6%

30.0%

29.0%

33.0%

-12.9%

-18.1%

-14.2%

-15.7%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

21

TWC patterns distorted due to lock down. Reductions as of May

Trade working capital avg 2018-2019(% on net sales)

Trade working capital H1 2020(% on net sales)

Production peak

Delivery peak

Orders new year

Inventory new

Production peak

Delivery peak

season

Cash out

Cash in

Cash in

Cash out

Cash out

Cash in

38.6%

36.1%

33.1%

18.6%

29.5%

29.7%

19.6%

28.2%

17.4%

12.2%

17.3%

12.2%

40.9%

34.6%

30.0%

29.0%

33.0%

27.9%

-12.9%

-18.1%

-14.2%

-15.7%

-20.8%

-15.5%

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Rec Inv

Lia

22

Strong cash generation due to focus on cash, costs and TWC

Cash flow H1 2020

Comments

297

Operating cash flow € 129.1 mio driven by:

129

181

Profit corrected for depreciation,

122

amortization, finance costs and tax

-8

-6

116

70

€ 58.8 mio

59

Change in working capital € 66.9 mio

Provision, employee benefit and

deferred revenue € 3.4 mio

Cash from

Cash from

Cash flows from

Interest

Cash from

Cash from

Free cash flow

Cash from

Net Cash

profits

working capital

operations

& Taxes

operating

investing

financing

Increase

activities

activities

activities

Cash flow H1 2019

Increase cash at bank € 297.3 mio driven by

58

Free cash flow € +115.9 mio

Financing activities € +181.5 mio

Accordion € +50 mio

GO-C financing € +60 mio

-69

Facility A € +70 mio

Other € +1.5 mio

1

-11

-10

29

-21

-7

-28

Cash from

Cash from

Cash flows from

Interest

Cash from

Cash from

Free cash flow

Cash from

Net Cash

profits

working capital

operations

& Taxes

operating

investing

financing

Increase

activities

activities

activities

23

Additional headroom secured and adjusted covenants

Financing

Financing Q1:

  1. Term loan € 125 mio (incl. € 50 mio drawn in March under the Accordion)
  2. Revolving Facility A € 175 mio
  3. Revolving Facility B € 100 mio seasonal facility running from 1 December to 15 July

1. Term loan leverage: N/A

Covenants 2020

Relevant Period ending

Outstandings/EBITDA

30-Sep-21

4.64:1

31-Dec-21

3.11:1

Each Relevant Period thereafter

2.50:1

Additional financing Q2:

  1. GO-Cbank loan € 115 mio until 30 June 2022. Government backed loan (80%)
    -> Drawings: € 60 mio H2 2020 and € 55 mio in Q1 2021 (if needed)
  2. France government bank backed (90%) loan of € 5 mio

2. Solvency ratio:

Q2 2020 = 23.4% (cash and borrowings netted = 32.3%)

Relevant Period ending

Solvency Ratio

30-Jun-20

15.0%

31-Dec-20

15.0%

30-Jun-21

16.2%

31-Dec-21

18.6%

Each Relevant Period thereafter

25.0%

Other conditions during GO-C and before back to original covenants:

  • No dividend distribution
  • Limitations on disposals and acquisitions; approval needed above certain thresholds
  • Margin increase of 30 bps (10 bps permanently on seasonal facility)

3. LTM Normalized EBITDA:

Relevant Period ending

LTM EBITDA (EUR)

Q2 2020 = 58.1 mio

30-Jun-20

-30,000,000

31-Sep-20

-58,900,000

31-Dec-20

-70,600,000

31-Mar-21

-51,400,000

30-Jun-21

5,600,000

4. Minimum liquidity: 416 mio (not less than € 25 mio)

5. Borrowing reference: headroom 255 mio (remains unchanged)

24

Strong € 70.6 mio reduction of net debt

Total group return on capital and net debt H1 2020

ROCE

Net debt

Net debt / rolling

EBITDA

9.1%

€ 154 mio

2.0

9.0%

€ 123 mio

1.9

Excl. IFRS 16 & one-offs

Excl. IFRS 16

Excl. IFRS 16 & one-offs

H1 2019: 10.2%

H1 2019 € 224 mio

H1 2019: 3.1

Excl. IFRS 16, one-offs 10.9%

Excl. IFRS 16 € 195 mio

Excl. IFRS 16 & one-offs 2.8

Comments

  • ROCE at 9.1%; decreased versus previous year due to lower EBIT
  • Net debt reduced by € 70.6 mio versus end- June 2019 and € 112 mio vs year-end 2019. Main driver reduced working capital
  • Net debt / rolling EBITDA at 2.0 (1.9 excl. one-offs and IFRS 16). Decrease due to cash management and working capital reduction

25

Balance sheet

Assets

Equity & Liabilities

  • Decrease in TWC versus December 19 and June 19
  • Higher overall balance sheet driven by higher cash and borrowings. Will be optimized in H2

26

Financial summary

Main conclusions H1 2020

  • Net sales growth 4.0%
  • Added value % decreasing due to higher supply chain costs, negative mix and prioritising cash over margin %
  • Opex decreased underlying by € 8 mio driven by reduction of costs in factories and overheads
  • EBIT at € 45 mio, excluding one-offs € 48 mio
  • Working Capital reduction 243 bps driven by inventory decrease, average working capital still up due to higher Q4 inventory and high inventory during lockdown
  • Positive cash flow of € 129 mio. Net debt/rolling EBITDA at 2.0
  • Additional headroom secured to deal with uncertainty and depth of COVID-19

27

Ton Anbeek - CEO

28

2020 Priorities

  1. Health and safety employees
  2. Deliver positive cash flow
    1. Strict expenses control
    2. Strict working capital management
  4. Drive product availability as much as possible both for H2 2020 as well as for H1 2021
  5. Continue improving demand planning/forecasting
  6. Continue improvements in time in full innovation delivery
  7. Continue complexity reduction (business/assortment/platform/components)
  8. Drive cargo/urban mobility solutions

29

2020 Outlook

  • Market momentum driven by electrification trend, investments in infrastructure and tax benefits. Recent events have further propelled this
  • However supply chain disruption as a result of COVID-19 has led and will continue to lead to lower availability and higher costs. We therefore expect EBIT in 2020 to be lower than in 2019

30

Disclaimer

Accell Groep NV published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 13:45:19 UTC
