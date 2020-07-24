Accell N : Presentation half-year results 2020 0 07/24/2020 | 09:46am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields H1 2020 results Ton Anbeek - CEO Ruben Baldew - CFO 24 July 2020 Disclaimer This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. These are based on our current plans, expectations and projections about future events.

forward-looking statements. These are based on our current plans, expectations and projections about future events. Any forward-looking statement is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and speak only as of the date they are made. Our results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement.

forward-looking statement is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and speak only as of the date they are made. Our results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statement. The financial statements and other reported data in this presentation have not been audited. 2 Ton Anbeek - CEO 3 Strategic objectives and financial targets Strategic objectives 2022 financial targets • Increasing dealer and consumer satisfaction • Turnover € 1.4 - € 1.5 bn • Increasing market share • Added value / Turnover 31% • Increasing net profit • EBIT / Turnover 8.0% • Strong and healthy balance sheet • Trade working capital / Turnover < 25% • Corporate Social Responsibility • Return on capital employed > 15% 4 H1 highlights Steep post lockdown sales rebound in May and June bringing YTD net sales to +4%

in May and June bringing YTD Intensified focus on cash delivery; strict governance on expenses and working capital reduction in response to COVID-19 outbreak

delivery; strict governance on expenses and working capital reduction in response to COVID-19 outbreak Added value down 359 bps due to negative mix, discounts during lockdown and higher supply chain costs mainly due to disruptions caused by COVID-19

down due to negative mix, discounts during lockdown and higher supply chain costs mainly due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 Opex down € 6 mio. Excluding one-offs down € 8 mio driven by cost savings

€ 6 mio. Excluding one-offs down € driven by cost savings Working capital improved 243 bps to 29.7% of net sales versus end-June 2019 due to substantially reduced inventory levels

243 bps to 29.7% of net sales versus end-June 2019 due to substantially reduced Strong cash generation resulting in a positive cash flow of € 129 mio and a net debt / rolling EBITDA of 2.0

flow of € and a net debt / rolling EBITDA of Additional headroom secured to deal with uncertainty and depth of COVID-19

to deal with uncertainty and depth of COVID-19 Strategy progressing further with improved innovation, strong P&A expansion and optimized omnichannel plans 5 H1 key financial performance indicators Net sales Added value % EBIT / TWC YoY / growth vs PY EBIT excl. one-offs Avg TWC +4.0% € 45 mio -243 bps -359 bps € 48 mio +368 bps 6 Recap of strategy Winning at the point of Consumer centric Lead Global. Win Local purchase omnichannel Centralised & integrated Innovation P&A business Fit to compete 7 H1 strategic progress Lead Global Velosophy expanding further across Europe Brand teams in place, coordinated by country leads Innovation centrally led with sign-off in local brand innovation team Point of purchase Strong growth in the Netherlands. Availability on top runners hampering further uplift Strong recovery in Germany after lockdown; German stock has been shared with UK and Nordics during lockdown Nordics, UK, Southern Europe strong consumer demand and penetration growth of e-bikes Omnichannel Focus on brand websites: Strong availability through search

Click and collect functionality

Go live Raleigh.co.uk

D2C growth Raleigh UK of 460%

Optimizing dealer stock and order management through CRM and order entry tools Innovation Continued award winning bikes in the Netherlands (eg. Batavus Finez bike of the Year) Premium e-cargo bike Carqon launched and well received with strong demand so far Haibike Flyon production up and running P&A Additional brands added to portfolio Continued excellent growth of online sales (third parties) 29% growth XLC business in H1 Fit to Compete Cash delivery and product availability main focus points in 2020 Higher costs per bike due to COVID-19 disruptions Complexity (# SKUs) further reduced and good progress booked with standardization (frame platforms) 8 Well on track with ample room for further improvement On track Continued strong underlying demand for our products and brands as seen in May and June recovery Working capital reduction Overall cash delivery with additional headroom secured Fixed costs increase halted Urban mobility growth continued, with launch Carqon P&A growth Improvement needed Supply chain disruptions hampering availability and costs Lower added value due to negative mix, discounts and higher supply chain costs Average working capital and inventory levels 9 Ruben Baldew - CFO 10 Net sales and profit Net sales Profit % Growth % Added value EBIT EBIT Y-o-Y excl. one-offs +4.0% -359 bps € 45 mio H1 H1 € 48 mio H1 PY +8.8% H1 PY +35 bps € 56 mio € 56 mio 11 Performance per region Central -10,3% 250 225 2019 2020 H1 March & April lockdowns affected sales H1

Strong recovery after lockdown

Stock of German brands have been sold in Nordics and UK during lockdown

Flyon fully in production and rolled out

Order book MY 2021 looks promising Benelux Other +5,0% +5,5% 122 128 135 143 2019 2019 2020 2020 H1 H1 • COVID-19 impact was only limited as • Growth in Nordics and UK very strong driven shops remained open across brands thanks to growth bike market • Growth driven by Batavus thanks to strong • France sales slightly down due to lockdown portfolio and activation from March into 2nd week of May Dach renamed into Central as Eastern European countries are also included Net sales numbers in € mio, based on geographical location of customer. P&A and Velosophy excluded. 12 Performance Velosophy and Parts & Accessories Velosophy P&A 22.3% +27.3% 21 161 17 2019 127 2019 2020 2020 H1 H1 • Cargo bike sales continued strongly also • Excellent growth of P&A driven by: thanks to D2C model in various countries • Indoor trainer sales during lockdown • Growth held back by lockdowns in France • Strong growth from repair shops & Germany • Additional business through (new) • Next generation e-cargo bike Carqon online customers successfully launched in June • XLC brand grows 29% 13 Net sales numbers in € mio Growth track continues Net sales H1 2013 - H1 2020 Comments +4.0% • Average growth over last 7 years 6.8% 677 +6.8% 651 • 2020 growth below 7-year average 598 580 due to sales impact of lockdowns, 559 particularly in Germany and France 495 428 443 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2013-2017 core (Accell Group excl. North America); 2018 - 2020 continuing operations 14 Change in mix due to strong growth P&A and stable e-bikes Categories as % of net sales % Growth H1 vs PY Comments 598 651 677 • Traditional bikes down 9% in line with Cargo 0% 3% 3% historical average 20% 19% Parts 24% Cargo 22% Traditional 20% 16% • Cargo bikes now at +3% of business; 14% majority of cargo bikes are e-bikes Parts 27% • Parts up 27% growth due to online and Traditional -9% repair shops E-bikes 61% 62% 60% • E-bikes continue to grow in every -1% country except Germany due to E-bikes lockdown 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 15 Added value down to 27.6% Added value % H1 2013 - H1 2020 Comments Actuals 33% 32.5% 32.4% • COVID-19 breaks added value trend 32% 31.5% 31.4% 31.2% • Margin down 359 bps due to: 30.8% 31% • 30% 29.5% Mix effects • Discounts 29% • Higher supply chain costs as a 28% 27.6% 27% result of COVID-19 combined 26% with adverse forex 1% 0% 2013 H1 2014 H1 2015 H1 2016 H1 2017 H1 2018 H1 2019 H1 2020 H1 2013-2017 core (Accell Group excl. North America); 2018 - 2020 June continuing operations. 2018 Added value is restated by excl. the IC deliveries towards North American operations, 30.8% vs 30.9% in H1 2019 presentation. 16 Opex reduced by € 5.5 mio Opex H1 2019 - H1 2020 Comments • Opex reduced by € 5.5 mio from € 147.3 to € 141.8 mio. As % of net sales, Opex decreased 170 bps 2 • 147 -5 Excluding one-offs Opex decreased € 7.9 mio (195 bps) with main movements 2 2 145 -5 • One-offs € 2.4 mio: 1) € 3.0 mio charge due to impairment (IT 142 related) plus some restructuring effects 2) € 0.6 mio benefit government support mainly in Germany, France and Turkey • Variable costs down € 2.6 mio: 1) Lower spend of € 4.8 mio in production as reduced need for flexible labor due to lockdowns 2) Distribution increase of € 2.2 mio attributable in full to P&A volume growth with underlying improved average dropsize 2019 Core Allocated 2019 Discontinued One-off 20 Production Distribution Other savings 2020A Charges US • Other cost reduction of € 5.3 mio in marketing and 22.3% of net 22.6% of net 20.9% of net overheads as part of the COVID-19 measures sales sales sales 17 EBIT-margin down at 6.7% due to lower added value EBIT% H1 2013 - H1 2020 Strat Target 12% Actuals/Plan 10.4% 10.4% 10% 8.9% 8.9% 8.6% 8.3% 8.1% 8% 7.0% 6.7% 6% 4% 2% 0% 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2020 excl. One-offs Comments EBIT down € 10.6 mio and 189 bps versus H1 2019

Decrease driven by:

Lower added value -359 bps Partly compensated by lower Opex as percentage of net sales (-170 bps)

EBIT excluding one-offs at 7.0% 2013-2017 core (Accell Group excl. North America); 2018, 2019 and 2020 continuing operations 18 Net profit declines to € 28.6 mio due to added value shortfall Profit & Loss H1 2020 - H1 2019 EBIT excl. one-offs H1 2020 - H1 2019 Comments • Growth 4% versus 8.8% last year while added value decreased 359 bps • Opex reduced by € 5.5 mio leading to EBIT excluding one-offs at € 48 mio • Interest costs up due to higher borrowings • Income tax down due to lower profit • Previous year discontinued were operating losses of the divested non core North American operation 19 Trade working capital improved due to inventory reductions June - Periodic June - Average +2.6% +0.3% +3.7% 34.2% -2.4% 30.5% 31.5% 33.1% 32.2% 29.4% 29.4% 29.7% Inventory 27.6% 29.2% 30.7% 27.9% Debtors 28.8% 30.4% 29.4% 33.0% Creditors TWC% 16.7% 17.7% 17.1% 17.3% 15.0% 14.9% 14.7% 15.1% -14.9% -12.6% -15.6% -15.5% (13.3%) (13.9%) (14.7%) (15.0%) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2017 2018 2019 2020 2013-2018 core (Accell Group excl. North America); 2019 -2020 continued operations 2013-2018 core (Accell Group excl. North America); 2019 -2020 continued operations Comments June Periodic Working capital at end of June down 243 bps at 29.7% of net sales, driven by lower inventory (-272 bps)

(-272 bps) Reduction driven by strong May and June sales

Focus in H2 2020 and Q1 2021 is to ensure right availability whilst continuing strong governance on working capital June Average Average at +368 bps driven by inventory +360 bps

High inventory position in Q4 2019

Inventory increased further till May due to:

Normal season build up Jan/Feb into March Lockdowns hampering sales March and April

20 TWC regular seasonal patterns. Cash conversion from Q2 to Q3 Rec Inv Lia Trade working capital avg 2018-2019(% on net sales) Production peak Delivery peak Orders new year Inventory new season Cash out Cash in Cash in Cash out 36.1% 33.1% 29.5% 19.6% 28.2% 17.4% 12.2% 12.2% 34.6% 30.0% 29.0% 33.0% -12.9% -18.1% -14.2% -15.7% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 21 TWC patterns distorted due to lock down. Reductions as of May Trade working capital avg 2018-2019(% on net sales) Trade working capital H1 2020(% on net sales) Production peak Delivery peak Orders new year Inventory new Production peak Delivery peak season Cash out Cash in Cash in Cash out Cash out Cash in 38.6% 36.1% 33.1% 18.6% 29.5% 29.7% 19.6% 28.2% 17.4% 12.2% 17.3% 12.2% 40.9% 34.6% 30.0% 29.0% 33.0% 27.9% -12.9% -18.1% -14.2% -15.7% -20.8% -15.5% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Rec Inv Lia 22 Strong cash generation due to focus on cash, costs and TWC Cash flow H1 2020 Comments 297 Operating cash flow € 129.1 mio driven by: 129 181 • Profit corrected for depreciation, 122 amortization, finance costs and tax -8 -6 116 70 € 58.8 mio 59 • Change in working capital € 66.9 mio • Provision, employee benefit and deferred revenue € 3.4 mio Cash from Cash from Cash flows from Interest Cash from Cash from Free cash flow Cash from Net Cash profits working capital operations & Taxes operating investing financing Increase activities activities activities Cash flow H1 2019 Increase cash at bank € 297.3 mio driven by 58 • Free cash flow € +115.9 mio • Financing activities € +181.5 mio • Accordion € +50 mio • GO-C financing € +60 mio -69 • Facility A € +70 mio • Other € +1.5 mio 1 -11 -10 29 -21 -7 -28 Cash from Cash from Cash flows from Interest Cash from Cash from Free cash flow Cash from Net Cash profits working capital operations & Taxes operating investing financing Increase activities activities activities 23 Additional headroom secured and adjusted covenants Financing Financing Q1: Term loan € 125 mio (incl. € 50 mio drawn in March under the Accordion) Revolving Facility A € 175 mio Revolving Facility B € 100 mio seasonal facility running from 1 December to 15 July 1. Term loan leverage: N/A Covenants 2020 Relevant Period ending Outstandings/EBITDA 30-Sep-21 4.64:1 31-Dec-21 3.11:1 Each Relevant Period thereafter 2.50:1 Additional financing Q2: GO-C bank loan € 115 mio until 30 June 2022. Government backed loan (80%)

-> Drawings: € 60 mio H2 2020 and € 55 mio in Q1 2021 (if needed) France government bank backed (90%) loan of € 5 mio 2. Solvency ratio: Q2 2020 = 23.4% (cash and borrowings netted = 32.3%) Relevant Period ending Solvency Ratio 30-Jun-20 15.0% 31-Dec-20 15.0% 30-Jun-21 16.2% 31-Dec-21 18.6% Each Relevant Period thereafter 25.0% Other conditions during GO-C and before back to original covenants: No dividend distribution

Limitations on disposals and acquisitions; approval needed above certain thresholds

Margin increase of 30 bps (10 bps permanently on seasonal facility) 3. LTM Normalized EBITDA: Relevant Period ending LTM EBITDA (EUR) Q2 2020 = € 58.1 mio 30-Jun-20 -30,000,000 31-Sep-20 -58,900,000 31-Dec-20 -70,600,000 31-Mar-21 -51,400,000 30-Jun-21 5,600,000 4. Minimum liquidity: € 416 mio (not less than € 25 mio) 5. Borrowing reference: headroom € 255 mio (remains unchanged) 24 Strong € 70.6 mio reduction of net debt Total group return on capital and net debt H1 2020 ROCE Net debt Net debt / rolling EBITDA 9.1% € 154 mio 2.0 9.0% € 123 mio 1.9 Excl. IFRS 16 & one-offs Excl. IFRS 16 Excl. IFRS 16 & one-offs H1 2019: 10.2% H1 2019 € 224 mio H1 2019: 3.1 Excl. IFRS 16, one-offs 10.9% Excl. IFRS 16 € 195 mio Excl. IFRS 16 & one-offs 2.8 Comments ROCE at 9.1%; decreased versus previous year due to lower EBIT

Net debt reduced by € 70.6 mio versus end- June 2019 and € 112 mio vs year-end 2019. Main driver reduced working capital

year-end 2019. Main driver reduced working capital Net debt / rolling EBITDA at 2.0 (1.9 excl. one-offs and IFRS 16). Decrease due to cash management and working capital reduction 25 Balance sheet Assets Equity & Liabilities Decrease in TWC versus December 19 and June 19

Higher overall balance sheet driven by higher cash and borrowings. Will be optimized in H2 26 Financial summary Main conclusions H1 2020 Net sales growth 4.0%

Added value % decreasing due to higher supply chain costs, negative mix and prioritising cash over margin %

due to higher supply chain costs, negative mix and prioritising cash over margin % Opex decreased underlying by € 8 mio driven by reduction of costs in factories and overheads

underlying by € 8 mio driven by reduction of costs in factories and overheads EBIT at € 45 mio , excluding one-offs € 48 mio

, excluding one-offs € 48 mio Working Capital reduction 243 bps driven by inventory decrease, average working capital still up due to higher Q4 inventory and high inventory during lockdown

driven by inventory decrease, average working capital still up due to higher Q4 inventory and high inventory during lockdown Positive cash flow of € 129 mio . Net debt/rolling EBITDA at 2.0

. Net debt/rolling EBITDA at 2.0 Additional headroom secured to deal with uncertainty and depth of COVID-19 27 Ton Anbeek - CEO 28 2020 Priorities Health and safety employees Deliver positive cash flow Strict expenses control Strict working capital management Drive product availability as much as possible both for H2 2020 as well as for H1 2021 Continue improving demand planning/forecasting Continue improvements in time in full innovation delivery Continue complexity reduction (business/assortment/platform/components) Drive cargo/urban mobility solutions 29 2020 Outlook Market momentum driven by electrification trend, investments in infrastructure and tax benefits. Recent events have further propelled this

