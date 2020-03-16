Accent : Change of Director's Interest Notice – Brett Blundy

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Accent Group Limited ABN 85 108 096 251

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Brett Blundy Date of last notice 7 December 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest BBRC International Pte Ltd as trustee for BB (including registered holder) Family International Trust Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. (Mr Blundy is a director and shareholder of BBRC International Pte Ltd and a beneficiary of the trust) Date of change 13-16 March 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 97,539,693 Fully paid ordinary shares Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 1,003,058 Number disposed Nil