Accent : Change of Director's Interest Notice – Daniel Agostinelli

10/09/2019 | 08:46pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Accent Group Limited

ABN

85 108 096 251

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Daniel Agostinelli

Date of last notice

30 November 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

2Como Pty Ltd as trustee for 2Como Trust

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

(Mr Agostinelli is a director and shareholder

interest.

of 2Como Pty Ltd and a beneficiary of the

trust)

Date of change

9 October 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct:

5,871,526 Performance Rights

3,571,428 Fully paid ordinary shares

Indirect:

13,747,284 Fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

319,512 ordinary shares following exercise

of performance rights

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Nil - conversion of performance rights into

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

fully paid ordinary shares

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct:

5,500,000

Performance Rights

3,890,940

Fully paid ordinary shares

Indirect:

13,747,284 Fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

Conversion of performance rights (on

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

satisfaction of performance hurdles) into

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

ordinary shares.

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Date of Notice: 10 October 2019

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Accent Group Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 00:45:01 UTC
