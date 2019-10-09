Accent : Change of Director's Interest Notice – Daniel Agostinelli

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity Accent Group Limited ABN 85 108 096 251

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Daniel Agostinelli Date of last notice 30 November 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest 2Como Pty Ltd as trustee for 2Como Trust (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant (Mr Agostinelli is a director and shareholder interest. of 2Como Pty Ltd and a beneficiary of the trust) Date of change 9 October 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Direct: 5,871,526 Performance Rights 3,571,428 Fully paid ordinary shares Indirect: 13,747,284 Fully paid ordinary shares Class Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired 319,512 ordinary shares following exercise of performance rights Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Nil - conversion of performance rights into Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated fully paid ordinary shares valuation