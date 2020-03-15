Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Accent Group Ltd    AX1   AU000000AX19

ACCENT GROUP LTD

(AX1)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accent : Change of Director's Interest Notice – Daniel Agostinelli

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 06:52pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Accent Group Limited

ABN

85 108 096 251

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Daniel Agostinelli

Date of last notice

13 March 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

2Como Pty Ltd as trustee for 2Como Trust

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

(Mr Agostinelli is a director and shareholder

interest.

of 2Como Pty Ltd and a beneficiary of the

trust)

Date of change

13 March 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct:

6,295,031 Performance Rights

3,890,940 Fully paid ordinary shares

Indirect:

13,847,284 Fully paid ordinary shares

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

100,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$1.03 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct:

6,295,031

Performance Rights

3,890,940

Fully paid ordinary shares

Indirect:

13,947,284 Fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change

On-market trade.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Date of Notice: 16 March 2020

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Accent Group Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 22:51:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ACCENT GROUP LTD
06:52pACCENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice – Daniel Agostinelli
PU
03/12ACCENT : Daniel Agostinelli
PU
03/04ACCENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice – Joshua Lowcock
PU
03/04ACCENT GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/19ACCENT : Morgans rates AX1 as Add
AQ
02/19ACCENT : FY20 Half Year Results Announcement
PU
02/19ACCENT : Dividend/Distribution – AX1
PU
02/19ACCENT : FY20 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
02/19ACCENT : FY20 Half Year Accounts
PU
01/20ACCENT : FY20 Half Year Results Release Date
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 895 M
EBIT 2020 89,5 M
Net income 2020 57,9 M
Debt 2020 57,4 M
Yield 2020 8,70%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
EV / Sales2021 0,65x
Capitalization 589 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,09  AUD
Last Close Price 1,09  AUD
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 91,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 75,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Agostinelli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David L. Gordon Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Durbin Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Michael Hapgood Non-Executive Director
Stephen Thomas Goddard Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENT GROUP LTD-40.40%363
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-32.27%73 474
KERING-30.79%56 077
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.4.38%44 007
ROSS STORES-20.26%33 315
HENNES & MAURITZ-30.75%22 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group