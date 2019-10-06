Accent : Change of Director's Interest Notice – Michael Hapgood

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity Accent Group Limited

ABN 85 108 096 251

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Michael John Hapgood Date of last notice 2 October 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 2 October 2019 - 4 October 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 11,677,690 Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired Nil Number disposed 2 October 2019: 141,105 3 October 2019: 68,524 4 October 2019: 320,826 TOTAL: 530,455 Value/Consideration 2 October 2019: 141,105 @ $1.68 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated 3 October 2019: 68,524 @ $1.67 valuation 4 October 2019: 320,826 @ $1.68