Accent : Daniel Agostinelli

|
Name of entity
|
Accent Group Limited
|
|
|
ABN
|
85 108 096 251
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Daniel Agostinelli
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
14 January 2020
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
2Como Pty Ltd as trustee for 2Como Trust
|
(including registered holder)
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
(Mr Agostinelli is a director and shareholder
|
interest.
|
of 2Como Pty Ltd and a beneficiary of the
|
|
|
trust)
|
|
|
Date of change
|
10 March 2020: 45,392
|
|
12 March 2020: 54,608
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct:
|
|
6,295,031 Performance Rights
|
|
3,890,940 Fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
Indirect:
|
|
13,747,284 Fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
100,000
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
10 March 2020: 45,392 @ $1.2328
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
|
12 March 2020: 54,608 @ $1.1332
|
valuation
|
|
|
-
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct:
|
|
|
6,295,031
|
Performance Rights
|
|
3,890,940
|
Fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
Indirect:
|
|
|
13,847,284 Fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
On-market trade.
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
|
|
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
|
|
buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to
|
|
which interest related prior to
|
|
change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
Interest acquired
|
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
|
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
Date of Notice: 13 March 2020
-
