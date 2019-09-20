Log in
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG

ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG

(A4Y)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Accentro Real Estate AG: ACCENTRO Acquires Real Estate Portfolio in Upper Bavaria

09/20/2019 | 08:25am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
Accentro Real Estate AG: ACCENTRO Acquires Real Estate Portfolio in Upper Bavaria

20-Sep-2019 / 14:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc Communiqué

ACCENTRO Acquires Real Estate Portfolio in Upper Bavaria

Berlin, 20 September 2019 - Today, ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3), based in Berlin, signed the sale and purchase agreement for the acquisition of a residential portfolio with new-build development potential in Upper Bavaria for a purchase price of more than 50 million euros. For the majority of properties, the transfer of benefits and burdens will take place before 31 December 2019, following the payment of the purchase price in full.

About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housing privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr, Rhine-Main and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors. In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3).

Investor Relations Contact
Nicole Birth
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Uhlandstr. 165, D-10719 Berlin
E-mail: birth@accentro.de
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 887 181 799
Fax +49 (0)30 - 887 181 11

20-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Uhlandstr. 165
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 877363

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

877363  20-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=877363&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 165 M
EBIT 2019 35,6 M
Net income 2019 20,1 M
Debt 2019 251 M
Yield 2019 2,32%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,02x
EV / Sales2020 2,61x
Capitalization 248 M
Chart ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
Accentro Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,42  €
Last Close Price 7,55  €
Spread / Highest target 58,9%
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacopo Mingazzini Chief Executive Officer
Axel Harloff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Hoffmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Natig R. Ganiyev Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG-19.30%274
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%42 243
VONOVIA SE11.27%26 398
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 483
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 610
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-19.90%12 736
