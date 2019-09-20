DGAP-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

Accentro Real Estate AG: ACCENTRO Acquires Real Estate Portfolio in Upper Bavaria



20-Sep-2019 / 14:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc Communiqué

ACCENTRO Acquires Real Estate Portfolio in Upper Bavaria

Berlin, 20 September 2019 - Today, ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3), based in Berlin, signed the sale and purchase agreement for the acquisition of a residential portfolio with new-build development potential in Upper Bavaria for a purchase price of more than 50 million euros. For the majority of properties, the transfer of benefits and burdens will take place before 31 December 2019, following the payment of the purchase price in full.

About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housing privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr, Rhine-Main and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors. In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3).

Investor Relations Contact

Nicole Birth

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Uhlandstr. 165, D-10719 Berlin

E-mail: birth@accentro.de

Tel. +49 (0)30 - 887 181 799

Fax +49 (0)30 - 887 181 11