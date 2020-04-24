Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ACCENTRO Real Estate AG    A4Y   DE000A0KFKB3

ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG

(A4Y)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Accentro Real Estate AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 08:40am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.04.2020 / 14:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Anden Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Lars
Last name(s): Schriewer
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Accentro Real Estate AG

b) LEI
391200VKLY50XNAFCM46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.95 EUR 2000000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-04-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.accentro.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59317  24.04.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
08:40aACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
03/26ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : Successful 2019 financial year for ACCENTRO
EQ
03/24ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : Accentro acquires 190 residential units in potsdam and..
EQ
03/13ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financi..
EQ
02/12ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : ACCENTRO Real Estate AG announces the final results of..
EQ
02/07ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : ACCENTRO Real Estate AG successfully places a new unsu..
EQ
02/03ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : ACCENTRO Real Estate AG resolved a buyback of its outs..
EQ
01/20ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : ACCENTRO Real Estate AG considers further capital mark..
EQ
2019ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE : The sold houses were raised in 1984 and extensively moder..
PU
2019ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : ACCENTRO sells residential property to Berlin Citay bo..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 120 M
EBIT 2020 30,5 M
Net income 2020 11,5 M
Debt 2020 271 M
Yield 2020 1,29%
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales2020 4,74x
EV / Sales2021 2,86x
Capitalization 295 M
Chart ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,54  €
Last Close Price 9,10  €
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Schriewer Chief Executive Officer
Axel Horst Harloff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Hoffmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Natig R. Ganiyev Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG18.95%320
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-0.73%40 757
VONOVIA SE-9.02%25 643
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP1.25%22 145
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.20%18 787
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE1.51%14 074
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group