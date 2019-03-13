Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Accentro Real Estate AG    A4Y   DE000A0KFKB3

ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG

(A4Y)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Accentro Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 06:20am EDT
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Accentro Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Accentro Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.03.2019 / 11:18
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Accentro Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2019 German: https://www.accentro.ag/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/ English: http://www.accentro.ag/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2019 German: http://www.accentro.ag/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/ English: http://www.accentro.ag/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/


13.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Uhlandstr. 165
10719 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.accentro.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

786975  13.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=786975&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
06:20aACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financi..
EQ
02/22ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : Kepler Cheuvreux opens coverage with recommendation 'B..
EQ
02/06ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : Accentro Group Announces Preliminary Figures for 2018 ..
EQ
2018ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : ACCENTRO Real Estate AG continues its expansion and
EQ
2018ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
2018ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : ACCENTRO places EUR 20 million cash capital increase f..
EQ
2018ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : ACCENTRO Real Estate AG successfully completes cash ca..
EQ
2018ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : ACCENTRO Real Estate AG approves cash capital increase
EQ
2018ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : ACCENTRO Real Estate AG achieves significant sales and..
EQ
2018ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : ACCENTRO Real Estate AG looks into additional financin..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 184 M
EBIT 2019 42,8 M
Net income 2019 23,5 M
Debt 2019 217 M
Yield 2019 2,37%
P/E ratio 2019 12,17
P/E ratio 2020 10,66
EV / Sales 2019 2,69x
EV / Sales 2020 2,45x
Capitalization 279 M
Chart ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
Accentro Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,7 €
Spread / Average Target 37%
Managers
NameTitle
Jacopo Mingazzini Chief Executive Officer
Axel Harloff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Hoffmann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Natig R. Ganiyev Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG-9.28%315
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%44 707
VONOVIA16.62%26 698
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%24 720
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN7.15%17 161
GREENLAND HOLDINGS CORPORATION18.49%13 120
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.