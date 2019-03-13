DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Accentro Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Accentro Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



13.03.2019 / 11:18

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Accentro Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2019 German: https://www.accentro.ag/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/ English: http://www.accentro.ag/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/ Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2019 German: http://www.accentro.ag/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/ English: http://www.accentro.ag/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/

