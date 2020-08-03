Log in
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG

(A4Y)
Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/03/2020 | 05:40am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Accentro Real Estate AG
Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.08.2020 / 11:35
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Accentro Real Estate AG
Street: Kantstr. 44/45
Postal code: 10625
City: Berlin
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200VKLY50XNAFCM46

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Natig Ganiyev
Date of birth: 09 Jan 1981

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Jul 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 83.10 % 5.24 % 83.10 % 32437934
Previous notification 83.31 % 0.00 % 83.31 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0KFKB3 0 26955923 0.00 % 83.10 %
Total 26955923 83.10 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Transfer agreement under condition precedent n/a n/a Physical 1700000 5.24 %
      Total 1700000 5.24 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Natig Ganiyev % % %
Newton Investment Limited % % %
Brookline Capital GP Limited % % %
Brookline Capital Limited Partnership % % %
Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. 83.10 % % 83.10 %
- % % %
Natig Ganiyev % % %
Newton Investment Limited % % %
Brookline Capital GP Limited % % %
Brookline Capital Limited Partnership % % %
Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. II % 5.24 % 5.24 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The option, which is held by Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. II refers to voting rights which are currently held by Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. The amount of shares directly held by Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. and the voting rights which are underlying the financial instruments directly held by Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. II are therefore not added as a total of both in section 6. 

Date
30 Jul 2020


03.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.accentro.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1108251  03.08.2020 

© EQS 2020
