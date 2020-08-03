Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08/03/2020 | 05:40am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Accentro Real Estate AG
Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03.08.2020 / 11:35
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Accentro Real Estate AG
Street:
Kantstr. 44/45
Postal code:
10625
City:
Berlin Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
391200VKLY50XNAFCM46
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Natig Ganiyev Date of birth: 09 Jan 1981
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Jul 2020
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
83.10 %
5.24 %
83.10 %
32437934
Previous notification
83.31 %
0.00 %
83.31 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0KFKB3
0
26955923
0.00 %
83.10 %
Total
26955923
83.10 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
0
0.00 %
Total
0
0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Transfer agreement under condition precedent
n/a
n/a
Physical
1700000
5.24 %
Total
1700000
5.24 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Natig Ganiyev
%
%
%
Newton Investment Limited
%
%
%
Brookline Capital GP Limited
%
%
%
Brookline Capital Limited Partnership
%
%
%
Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l.
83.10 %
%
83.10 %
-
%
%
%
Natig Ganiyev
%
%
%
Newton Investment Limited
%
%
%
Brookline Capital GP Limited
%
%
%
Brookline Capital Limited Partnership
%
%
%
Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. II
%
5.24 %
5.24 %
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
The option, which is held by Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. II refers to voting rights which are currently held by Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. The amount of shares directly held by Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. and the voting rights which are underlying the financial instruments directly held by Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. II are therefore not added as a total of both in section 6.
Date
30 Jul 2020
