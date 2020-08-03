DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Accentro Real Estate AG

Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



03.08.2020 / 11:35

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Accentro Real Estate AG Street: Kantstr. 44/45 Postal code: 10625 City: Berlin

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200VKLY50XNAFCM46

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Natig Ganiyev

Date of birth: 09 Jan 1981

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 24 Jul 2020

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 83.10 % 5.24 % 83.10 % 32437934 Previous notification 83.31 % 0.00 % 83.31 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0KFKB3 0 26955923 0.00 % 83.10 % Total 26955923 83.10 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Transfer agreement under condition precedent n/a n/a Physical 1700000 5.24 % Total 1700000 5.24 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Natig Ganiyev % % % Newton Investment Limited % % % Brookline Capital GP Limited % % % Brookline Capital Limited Partnership % % % Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. 83.10 % % 83.10 % - % % % Natig Ganiyev % % % Newton Investment Limited % % % Brookline Capital GP Limited % % % Brookline Capital Limited Partnership % % % Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. II % 5.24 % 5.24 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The option, which is held by Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. II refers to voting rights which are currently held by Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. The amount of shares directly held by Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. and the voting rights which are underlying the financial instruments directly held by Brookline Real Estate S.à r.l. II are therefore not added as a total of both in section 6.

Date

30 Jul 2020

