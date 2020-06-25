Log in
Accenture : 3Q Earnings, Revenue Fall But Top Estimates

06/25/2020 | 07:24am EDT

By Allison Prang

Accenture PLC's revenue and earnings fell but topped expectations as the company's third-quarter results were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Accenture said net profit was $1.23 billion, or $1.90 a share. The consulting company's earnings fell from a year earlier when net income was $1.25 billion, or $1.93 a share. Earnings per share in the third quarter beat analysts' consensus expectation according to FactSet.

Revenue fell 1% to $10.99 billion. Analysts were expecting $10.72 billion. The company said total revenue rose 1.3% on a local currency basis. Revenue rose in North America but fell in Europe.

"Our results of operations have been significantly adversely affected and could in the future be materially adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

ACCENTURE-4.15%128 578
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-10.91%103 368
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES-5.53%101 275
VMWARE, INC.0.62%64 002
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.72%62 249
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE2.39%44 006
