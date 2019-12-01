Accenture : Acquires Australian Government Specialist Consultancy Apis Group

Acquisition will enhance Accenture’s services to government and health clients in Australia

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Apis Group, a privately held Australian consultancy with deep industry expertise providing strategic advisory, digital design and delivery services to government organisations. This acquisition will bring additional capacity and further strengthen Accenture’s services to government and health clients in Australia.

Headquartered in Canberra, Apis Group was founded in 1999 and employs more than 120 professionals. The firm works with some of Australia’s largest federal public service organisations, providing strategic advisory services, project management, business and digital design services. The diverse team has extensive experience working on service delivery reform initiatives, including social services, health, aged care, education, employment and environment sectors, with a track record of helping government shape and deliver major transformation programs.

“Apis Group’s extensive experience working with public service organisations complements Accenture’s established credentials across government,” said Louise May, who leads Accenture’s Health & Public Service practice in Australia and New Zealand. “Apis Group’s talented team of professionals brings in-demand industry expertise and consulting skills that align with our offerings to government clients. This acquisition will bolster our position as partner of choice for government and health organisations, who will benefit from the deep specialist expertise of Apis combined with Accenture’s world-class digital transformation capabilities.”

“The opportunity to become part of Accenture presents new potential and great possibilities for our business, our clients and our people,” said Anthony Honeyman, Chairman and a partner at Apis Group. “We are particularly excited about the opportunity to leverage Accenture’s deep digital and analytics capabilities. By combining our skills, expertise and client relationships, we can enhance our offerings to government clients including deploying digital services that deliver enhanced experience to citizens in their dealings with government.”

Bob Easton, chairman of Accenture in Australia and New Zealand, said, “The acquisition of Apis Group is the latest demonstration of our continued investment in Australia and our commitment to growing our capabilities in areas where we have ongoing client demand and new opportunities.”

This transaction follows other acquisitions by Accenture in Australia over the past year, including those of cybersecurity and technology company BCT Solutions in June 2019; big data and analytics company Analytics8 in August 2019, and PrimeQ, an Oracle software-as-a-service cloud implementation service provider, in December 2018.

In its 2019 fiscal year, Accenture invested nearly US$1.2 billion globally on 33 acquisitions to acquire critical skills and capabilities in strategic, high-growth areas of the market.

Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialised skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 492,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Apis Group

Apis Group is an established Canberra-based Australian consulting firm with deep industry expertise providing advisory, design and delivery, and digital services to government. Employing experienced and highly qualified designers, change management specialists, business and systems analysts, and project managers, Apis Group has built a proven reputation for shaping and delivering major business transformation programs over the last 20 years.

