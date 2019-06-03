Accenture : Acquires BRIDGE Energy Group to Advance Utilities' Agenda for the Grid of the Future

Acquisition enhances Accenture’s capabilities in grid modernization,
analytics and security services for utilities in North America
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired BRIDGE Energy Group (BRIDGE), a
Boston-based consulting and systems integration firm that provides grid
modernization, analytics and security services to utilities in North
America. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BRIDGE serves North American electric utilities, and its experience and
strong relationships with transmission and distribution leaders,
managers and subject matter experts bolsters Accenture’s portfolio of
end-to-end services for electric transmission and distribution service
providers.
“We are excited to welcome BRIDGE to Accenture to better help utilities
drive transformation by creating new efficiencies for assets and
operations while uncovering new revenue streams,” said Stephanie
Jamison, a managing director at Accenture who leads its Transmission and
Distribution business. “Similar to our 2015 acquisition of the Structure
Group, BRIDGE will help us meet growing demand from our utilities
clients for evaluating and applying new and emerging technologies,
including advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, the cloud and
blockchain, to develop the grid of the future.”
Utilities require new services and innovative thinking to better manage
industry pressures, including new regulations, an aging workforce,
extreme weather events and the proliferation of distributed energy
resources (DER) such as solar, wind power, storage and electric
vehicles. BRIDGE excels in helping clients develop, deploy and operate
solutions for these challenges, including real-time operations, DER
management, transmission renewables integration, grid analytics, and
grid security compliance.
“Joining forces with Accenture will provide the scale, career training,
ecosystem and other strengths that will further enable our employees to
leverage their strong industry skills to achieve even greater success in
serving clients and advancing their careers,” said Hugo van Nispen,
BRIDGE’s CEO. “It’s very exciting to jointly tackle our clients’ most
complex challenges through innovation, especially for grid
modernization, reliability and resiliency. I look forward to our clients
and our team benefiting from Accenture’s deep industry and technology
expertise and its end-to-end innovation capabilities.”
BRIDGE’s employees have joined the utilities practice of Accenture’s
Resources operating group.
Founded in 2004, BRIDGE has received multiple notable awards and
recognition for its accomplishments in the industry, including six-times
on Inc. magazine’s “Inc. 5000” list of the fastest-growing
American companies in 2010-2014 and 2016, Smart Grid Product of the Year
Award from SmartGrid,in 2015 and 2017 and Gold winner of the Global
Excellence Awards® in the New Products and Services category in 2018 by
Info Security Products Guide.
