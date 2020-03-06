Accenture : Acquires Context Information Security, a UK-Based Cybersecurity Consultancy

Acquisition accelerates growth of Accenture Security in the U.K. and internationally

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Context Information Security, a leading cyber defense consultancy, previously owned by parent company Babcock International Group. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in London, Context is one of the most recognizable and respected information security service providers in the U.K. and in global financial services. The company provides high-end cyber defense, intelligence-driven red team, vulnerability research and incident response services. They have been involved in handling some of the most advanced incident response cases in the industry.

The acquisition of Context — which also has offices in Germany, the U.S. and Australia — strengthens Accenture Security’s existing portfolio and becomes part of Accenture’s cyber defense offerings. The addition of Context’s more than 250 employees will further deepen Accenture Security’s services to clients.

Context’s client base spans multiple industries including financial services, government, aerospace & defense, critical infrastructure and more. The company has played a significant role in helping government organizations, financial institutions and other clients, respond to the threat of advanced cyberattacks.

“This acquisition is an excellent match for us, combining a group of highly skilled cybersecurity professionals globally while providing differentiated services to clients in the U.K. market,” said Kelly Bissell, a senior managing director at Accenture, who leads Accenture Security. “The deal signals continued aggressive growth for Accenture Security and gives us a new branch of talented family members to help clients grow their business with confidence and resilience.”

“Context has a remarkable set of cybersecurity skills, capabilities and reputation in the U.K. as well as in the international financial services industry to complement the growth we have already driven for more than a decade in this market,” said Nick Taylor, UKI lead at Accenture Security. “We are excited to welcome this talented group of professionals that share a common vision of providing world-class cybersecurity to our clients."

Mark Raeburn, Context Information Security’s chief executive officer, said, “We are excited about the opportunity to become part of the Accenture family. Combining our skills and expertise under one roof to help us do more for our clients and create more opportunities for our people was an easy decision. Accenture’s industry-focused approach across adversary simulation, red teaming, incident response and more, matches Context’s own strategy. Accenture’s family culture is a great fit for Context. We’re genuinely excited to join forces to help clients better defend themselves against the world’s most advanced adversaries.”

Earlier this year in January, Accenture agreed to acquire Symantec’s Cyber Security Services business, which is the latest in a series of acquisitions — including those of Deja vu Security, iDefense, Maglan, Redcore, Arismore and FusionX — that demonstrate Accenture Security’s commitment to investing, innovating and scaling its cybersecurity services for clients.

